There is good news for all the Sonic fans out there. Now you can download Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Steam. The game is freely available on the video game digital distribution service, as Sega celebrates its 60th Anniversary with a massive sale on the Sonic the Hedgehog series.

The Company is also offering a discount of up to 95% on Steam in many other games in the series, including Sonic Adventure DX, Sonic 3D Blast, and Sonic Spinball.

After Sonic’s original release on the Sega Genesis in 1992, Sonic 2 is regarded as one of the best 2D games. It has offered fans to many staples in the series, which also consists of the inclusion of the Spin Dash move, many unique stages, and the much-liked sidekick character, Tales.

Sonic the Hedgehog celebrates its 30th Anniversary in 2021, and Sega has recently unveiled its 30th-anniversary logo for the celebration. To add to it, with the celebration, Sega has also disclosed the news of new merchandise – many new POP figures, new pins, and a new clothing line. The Company has not declared anything else; you can still expect to hear more game-related news to be revealed in the upcoming year.

Furthermore, you will also be witnessing a recently announced Sonic 30th-anniversary encyclopedia releasing next year. It will be exhibiting the highs and lows of the series. The book will also detailly talk about the character throughout the years. It will comprise some backstories of the characters, behind the scenes of the series and comprehensive wisdom of the series too.

You can expect information about the main series of games, the unique spin-offs, and Sonic’s presence in other games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Remember that, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is available for free download on Steam only until October 19.