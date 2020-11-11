The price of video games will probably hike up as the PS5, and Xbox Series (X and S) are both releasing very soon. The prices could rise by around $10. Hence, on average, video games could cost you around $70(£60). Buying the latest AAA-titles could be pity-some now. According to a report from UberGizmo, Sony is putting additional effort to further raise these games‘ prices.

Sony Pushes hard for the Further Increment of Game Prices

Apparently, many sources state that Sony is pushing hard to influence the game developers to increase the prices of their games. The Company is working on encouraging the developers into raising the retail costs. For instance, Take-Two Interactive was reported saying that video games are much cheaper than they are needed to be. While the exact numbers are not quoted, the prices are low compared to their present-day production costs.

This plan that Sony is sticking on has a few benefits. Moreover, gamers are not going to be happy with this! Especially at odd times of pandemic like this, the news is disheartening for the consumers.

What Do the Consumers and Developers Think?

Some gamers and reviewers say that they would not be tempted to purchase the games while running low on the budget. So if the prices are raised, they would still be able to curb their gaming hunger and most likely not invest 60 pounds on a video game!

They believe a compensating factor for the increasing production costs of games would be for the developers to make more exciting games and sell them at reasonable prices. This would later result in bigger sales volume and cover-up for the presumed loss brought by rising development costs. Likewise, many developers would not like the hike in prices as they would anticipate for their products to fail if they are too expensive for the commoners.

To conclude, Sony might benefit from this and help the developers losses incurred due to increasing development costs. However, the decision is not free of stakes. This could also come up with side effects – more loss.

Are you a gaming geek? If yes, would you be willing to invest a higher amount in a video game? What would be your limit? Leave your comments!