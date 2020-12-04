As Sony and Microsoft both released their consoles last month, we got to experience the next-generation consoles. But, due to some lags and shortage in supply, consumers have been facing issues of scamming. Nonetheless, both the Companies acclaim to have had excellent sales. This problem can only be solved; the supply is increased in the market.

With this situation, most gamers are waiting for their consoles; the mid-gen refresh news has begun to surface. This started even prior to the launch, in Microsoft’s case. Many industry insiders had anticipated that the name ‘series’ consoles could actually hint at a series of consoles in the future. Likewise, reports about the PS5 have started to surface as well.

Sony Patent Suggests A Dual GPU #PS5 Pro Model Could Be In The Works Take this with a pinch of salt and properly a few years away . but will be pretty powerfull pro — The Gaming Monkeys. 🎮 (@GamerMonkey_) December 3, 2020

A report from T3 states that Sony has filed a patent that relates to a product with two GPUs. After Nvidia announced its SLI technology, they have used dual GPUs in the PC segment. The dual system was not the developers’ choice, as most games only need a single GPU at a time. With few exceptional cases like Tomb Raider reboot Trilogy support SLI or dual GPUs. However, the console’s efficiency does not increase in linear proportion with the system’s added GPUs.

As per the patent, the system is a ‘scalable gaming device’ where the 2nd GPU will be integrated with the first one. Furthermore, it also says that the system is capable of gaming and cloud streaming.