Its official, Sony’s PlayStation 5, is finally launching. After months of speculations, Sony has revealed a few essential details about its much-anticipated gaming console.

So, let’s jump straight into what’s in store for the upcoming PlayStation 5.

Sony PlayStation 5 Specs

The rumors about the PS5’s hardware and design has been floating around since last year. But finally, we have an idea of what to expect.

The PS5 has a custom 825GB SSD storage rather than 1TB that everyone was expecting. But, understandably, Sony wants to make it more cost-effective.

However, it’s still providing a load rate of 5.5GB/s, which is ten times faster than that of PS4.

The PlayStation 5 has an AMD Zen 2-based CPU with eight cores at 3.5GHz. It comes with a custom RDNA 2 AMD GPU. It has the processing power of 10.28 TFLOPs, and the RAM is 16GB GDDR6.

The custom GPU allows PS5’s control unit (CU) to be 62% larger than PS4. And with that comes the ability to route more processes efficiently. It also allows PS5 to handle PS4 backward compatibility with ease.

Apart from that, PS5 has taken its audio experience to a whole new level with the Tempest 3D audio. And wants players to experience different and sophisticated 3D sound while gaming.

The PlayStation comes with an NVMe SSD expandable storage slot. But it will support USB HDD as external storage, but it’s only meant for PS4 games.

Controller

The PlayStation controllers are a pretty big deal. And this time around with PS5, Sony has not only improved its functionalities but also redesigned the entire look.

The PS4 controller was called DualShock 4. And the PS5 controller is called DualSense. It is a completely redesigned controller that comes with a two-toned black-and-white finish.

The DualSense has haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. And it provides a more realistic feel while gaming. It also comes with a built-in microphone, so players won’t have to plug in a gaming headset to chat while in the game.

While it still has a similar touchpad like the DualShock 4 and familiar button layout but the Share button is no longer there. Instead, Sony has replaced it with the Create button. And they claim that it provides more ways to capture and share your gameplay.

Price and Release Date

Apart from a few features, Sony hasn’t revealed a lot about its upcoming console. Sony released its end of the year financial report confirming the launch of the PlayStation 5. But it didn’t mention a particular date. Instead, it said that PS5 would launch this holiday season.

Along with the release date, the price of PlayStation 5 is also a mystery. The PS4 cost $400 during the initial release. And there are plenty of speculations about the price of PS5.

The most reliable, however, comes from Damian Thong, an analyst for Macquarie Capital. He believes that the PlayStation 5 will cost around $470.

Rumors suggest that Sony plans an elaborate event announcing the PlayStation 5. The event will most likely be called “Slate of PlayStation,” where the company will reveal the final design, price, availability, and the game lineup. Till then, all we can do is have patience.