Who all are excited about this? Well, as Sony already announced earlier, the PlayStation 5 is just two weeks away from kicking off! The Company has now released its launch trailer that goes by the tagline ‘Play Has No Limits.’ You must have a look at it.

According to the blog post of Eric Lempel, the Senior Vice President, the game’s focus is fundamentally based on exploring. He further adds in by saying that all of us have the desire to discover and find new possibilities. Be it in our everyday lives or just gaming; humans love to find and learn more!

Lempel says that humans are programmed to wish for knowing, going, and seeing unknown places or things. Thus, the game has weaved its storytelling by offering reverence to the past explorers who went that extra mile to find out and accomplish the bonanza.

Besides this, Sony has also declared to introduce a new Playstation App. This app offers you the features to chat with friends, buy new games, launch games remotely, and go through the news. This app is almost similar to that of steam. Likewise, it also includes download features for gamers to download games through phones on PS4/PS5. Although we haven’t received full-fledged information about the app and its functions, it is good to have an app like that.

All in all, just behold, the PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12. You will get the console in two versions – digital and disc variations. The difference between both versions is the disc. The digital one will cost you $399.9, and for the disc edition, you will have to pay $499.9.