The world might be experiencing uncertainty during the time of coronavirus pandemic, but tech giants are still trying their best to continue their businesses. Over the last few months, we’ve seen a lot of new product announcements and releases. And the company to join the bandwagon is Sony.

Sony recently announced that it would release the most awaited PlayStation 5 despite the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, the company has officially released the European pricing for its upcoming Xperia 10 II.

Sony Xperia 10 II Hitting the European Market

Sony is finally ready to release its flagship phone, Xperia 10 II, and the update on its product page makes it official. It seems like Europe will be the first to get the taste of the new Xperia. But the question is, will it be better this time?

Sony, on its official page, listed a price point of £319. And it is now available for pre-order for €369 in mainland Europe.

Specs

The super-mid-range Sony Xperia 10 II comes with an improved lightweight and sleek design. The 21:9 aspect ratio phone has IP65/68 water and dust resistance with a 6.0-inch OLED display.

Following the trend, the Sony Xperia 10 II comes with a triple-lens camera, that too with Night Mode and Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Sony claims that the display of the new Xperia 10 II has TRILUMINOS display technology that is found in Sony’s BRAVIA TVs. And it would take your mobile experience to a whole new level.

The Sony Xperia 10 II is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 3600mAh battery. It has 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also supports MicroSD card and has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is now available for pre-order in black and white.

Sony Releases Xperia L4

However, this is not the only announcement we get from Sony this month. The company has also officially released its budget phone Xperia L4. The phone is available to purchase for €199.



The Xperia L4 is Sony’s first L series model to come with a triple-camera with a bokeh effect. The 6.2-inch display comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with Sony’s multi-window UI that lets you multitask. It also has a Side Sense function that makes switching between apps easy. And Sony has also made fast charging available for Xperia L4.