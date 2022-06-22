Sony Remote Not Working? Try These Fixes

You’re hosting a movie night at your house on your Sony Smart TV. Everything’s sorted but right when you try to turn on your TV, your Sony remote control gives up on you.

There are many causes to put the blame on. For example, not having internet access could be one of them. Or, it’s possible that the life of your remote’s batteries is over. Likewise, it can be some other reasons why this is happening.

But, you can fix it pretty easily. You can begin by ensuring your internet connection is solid. Then, try replacing the batteries and check if that gets the Sony remote to work. If not, you can take a look at the fixes we have brought to help you.

Why is my Sony Remote Not Working?

The batteries on the remote control are exhausted.

The TV can’t read/receive infrared signals from the remote control.

Buttons on the remote are jammed from continuous or reckless use.

Some other wireless infrared devices are causing the trouble.

The Bluetooth on the TV is turned off, making it impossible for the remote’s voice command feature to work.

The TV and remote control are not paired.

You have not activated the MIC button.

Update of Sony Smart TV software is pending. There are many causes behind the inefficiency of Sony’s remote control. Some of these are:

How to Fix Sony Remote Control Properly

The TV needs an internet connection for the remote control to work. Once you take care of that, check if the batteries in your remote control aren’t dead already. You can check if they are exhausted by putting the remote’s batteries into some other device.

Then, you will know if it’s time to replace them with new ones. If that didn’t help, take the batteries out of the remote. Leave it out for around 10 minutes before you place them back in. Somehow, this has worked for many people.

But, if you’re having hard luck trying to fix the Sony remote control, you can give the listed fixes a shot.

Check the Sony Remote’s Buttons

Certain buttons on your Sony remote control might need a hard press. Likewise, if the buttons are jammed, you can unjam them by continuing to press them time and again.

If you still sense something wrong with your remote control, you can assess its infrared signals too.

Use a camera or the camera of your smartphone. Turn on the camera and place the remote in front of it. The remote’s infrared light emitter should be pointed toward the camera. Press any buttons on the remote. Take a look at the camera’s screen.



Note: While using the smartphone’s camera, it shouldn’t be the one that filters out the infrared light.

In case you see a light on the screen, the remote control is sending the infrared light to the TV. Also, press the buttons that you think are not working. This will help to know if there are problems with specific buttons.

Test the TV’s Performance

The problem isn’t always within the remote. At times, the TV might be having some trouble reading the remote’s signals. So, try to find out if the TV opens after pressing the power button on it.



In case the TV buttons don’t work, check if the standby light is on. If you don’t see the standby light, check that the TV is connected to the power source.

Power Reset the TV

The power reset of the TV won’t change its customized settings. You can do this with the steps below.

Unplug the TV power cord from the power source. Now, press the TV’s power button. Then, wait for around 2 minutes. Plug the TV’s power cord back into the power source.

After you power reset the TV, use the Sony remote to see if the problem is fixed.

Clear Line of Sight

There has to be a clear path for your TV to pick up infrared signals from the remote. The items near your TV can block the infrared light that your remote sends. So, avoid keeping different objects around your TV and its rack. You could also shorten the distance between your TV and remote control.

Moreover, if there are other wireless infrared devices, keep them at a distance from the TV.

Keep the Sony Smart TV Software Updated

We advise you to update the Sony smart TV software at frequent intervals. This will automatically help fix any issues and provides new features on a regular basis. This will, in turn, reduce the chances of your remote control running into similar problems. You can update the Sony smart TV software with the following steps.

Go to Settings. Then, choose between Customer Support, Setup, or Product Support, whichever option is available. Next, select Software Update. Select Network. (This option may or may not be available)

Select OK or Yes, to install the latest update.

Reset the Remote

If taking out the old batteries from the remote control didn’t do a thing, you can reset the remote. This process will return the remote control to its factory default settings. You can accomplish this task with the steps below.

Remove the batteries from the Sony remote control. To reset the remote, keep pressing its power button for around 3 seconds. Then, install the batteries back into the remote after 1 minute. The Sony smart TV software has now been updated.

Once you’ve done this, use the remote and see if it works.

Fix the Voice Command Feature

If the voice command feature of the remote control is not working, turn off other Bluetooth devices. And, keep in mind to turn on the TV’s Bluetooth setting. You can do it this way.

Go to Settings. Select Remotes & Accessories. Next, go to Bluetooth settings.

Then, Enable the Bluetooth.

You can enable the voice command feature on your remote control with these steps. Before moving on, ensure that the TV is connected to the internet.

Press the Home button. Then, select Settings. Select the Voice Remote Control.

Now, select Activate MIC button.

This should help the remote pick up on the voice commands and function accordingly.

Factory Reset the TV

If none of the fixes listed above work, you can factory reset your TV. Save this solution for the last because it will remove all of your personal settings.

You can conduct the factory reset of the TV if you move along these steps.

Press the Home button. Next, go to Settings. Select Device Preferences. Again, press Reset. Then, select Factory data reset. Select Erase everything. Hit Yes.

Note: The actual settings may vary according to the Manufacturer.

Conclusion

While Sony remote control is preferred for its features and performance, sometimes, it fails to function properly. This can happen due to several causes like dead batteries, unclear line of sight and buttons jammed on the remote, etc. This issue also comes up when you haven’t updated the Sony Smart TV software.

The fixes lined up in this article tell you to change batteries, factory reset the remote, check and power reset the TV, activate the MIC button, update the TV software, and more. In case the fixes above didn’t bring the remote back to life, you should consider getting a new one.