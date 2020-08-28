The smartphone market is a highly competitive space. New and improved phones launch every few months. The good part is there is a choice available for every price range. We, the consumers, have a variety of options.

Today, we deep dive into Sony Xperia 10 II’s features. Let’s find out if it is up to the mark with the competition in the market.

Design & Display

Sony Xperia 10 II has a stable no-fuss system. It is made up of plastic and glass and weighs just 151 grams. The device has a 21:9 display makes it narrower than standard 6-inch phones. The unique display also stretches to 6.5 inches. The phone slips into a pocket and gets the point in practicality.

The extra width enhances your gaming and movie experience. But, the 21:9 doesn’t adjust well to all landscape and portrait mode. The screen oddly stands out while using other media.

The phone comes with IP65/68 certification. It means it is dust and waterproof. According to Sony, the device can brave the rain.

Moreover, the phone comes with an OLED panel. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Camera

Sony Xperia 10 II comes with a triple camera system: wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. There is 12 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and two 8 MP sensors. The latter comes at f/2.4 for telephoto and f/2.2 apertures for wide-angle shots. Moreover, there is an 8 MP front camera with an f/2.0. It works for portrait photography.

Despite the triple camera system, the qualities of the photos are ok. The images come out accurately with balanced colors outdoors. But, the camera struggles in extra light or extra dark condition. Even in a well-lit room, the pictures come out dark, missing the details.

Similarly, the primary camera produces blurred objects in the dark. The wide angles lens also fares in the same manner. In the darkness, the items are almost unrecognizable. So, the user has to use the night mode option.

You have to develop patience with Sony Xperia 10 II’s camera. After the shutter is clicked, it takes time to capture the image. Thus, faster snapshots are a struggle. The delay is there while recording videos.

Sony needs to up their camera phone game with the Xperia 10 II. There is a competitive phone like Google Pixel 3a that wins in the camera department. In the age of Instagram pictures, the ok camera won’t cut.

If you are looking for a smartphone to take pictures, look for other options like Google Pixel 3a.

Specs Overview 6 inch OLED display with 21:9 ratio.

triple camera system: 12 MP primary, 8 MP ultra-wide, and 8 MP telephoto

8 MP front camera.

Snapdragon 665 CPU, 4GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage extended up to 1 TB.

3600mAh unit battery.

Fingerprint scanner.

Performance

Sony Xperia 10 II comes with Snapdragon 665 CPU and 4GB of RAM. There is 128 GB of internal storage and Qualcomm Adreno 610 integrated graphics unit. The internal storage can be expanded to 1TB. But, the dual sim function won’t work with the expansion.

The chip and storage combination of Sony Xperia 10 II is ok in the performance department. The Snapdragon 665 CPU is a year older and found in more affordable phones like Nokia 5.3 and Realme 5.

Also, there was a delay in phone functions when many apps were open and closed simultaneously. Options like Huawei Nova 5T and the Realme X2 come with faster CPUs. They could be the smartphone choice for a dedicated gamer.

Battery Performance

Sony Xperia 10 II comes with a modest battery at 3600mAh unit. The battery could last for two days if used lightly. If you use it 3-4 hours in a day, then the two-day feat could be achieved.

But, the use of media consumes the battery real quick. For example, a 90-minute video watch at 720p reduced battery by 13%. The brightness was also full in the test.

The phone comes with no fast charging. The feature is expected in phones of such range. There is out of the box fast charging at 18W.

Emissions: Heat and Sound

Sony Xperia 10 II doesn’t get very hot. It reaches up to a temperature of 42 °C (~108 °F). At 42 °C, the phone is slightly warm but usable.

The phone gives a higher volume and sound spectrum with higher frequencies. You could use headphones for better media consumption.

Input Features

Sony Xperia 10 II boasts drag-and-drop and swipes gestures. The smooth screen makes the features work smoothly. Google’s GBoard keyboard is there for text input. The function can be customized in one’s preference.

It is easier to input in portrait mode. But, in landscape mode, you have to activate the split method. The 21:9 screen makes the keyboard vastly extended.

The device wins in the fingerprint scanner department. Sony has maintained the function over form in the scanner. It is present under the power button on the right-hand edge.

The placement is a welcome change from rival phones in-display fingerprint sensors. The latter doesn’t have maximum functionality.

Accessories and Warranty

Sony Xperia 10 II comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is a good option for old-school users. But, the majority is moving towards a wireless headphone.

There is a USB power adapter with a USB Type-C adapter. An additional accessory is a protective case. The phone comes with a warranty of 24 months.

Pricing and Release Date

Sony Xperia 10 II was released in the UK on 15th June 2020. Its price is £319 (around $399 / AU$587).

Pros: OLED 6-inch display with 21:9 ratio

Water and dustproof Cons: Underwhelming camera performance.

Moderate processor.

Longer battery charging time.

Verdict

Sony Xperia 10 II is a decent phone. It can work for you for it’s you want an understated well-balanced design. The 21:9 ratios can elevate your media experience to top-notch. Also, the reliable fingerprint scanner placement is a significant plus.

You could give it a miss if you want a smartphone, especially for pictures. The natural light is ok, but the extra dark and extra light snaps can be underwhelming. You could find better options like Google Pixel 3a in the same range.

Moreover, the phone may not work for a heavy gamer. The processor is ok for high-end phone games. Huawei Nova 5T or Realme X2 could work for you better.

You could give the phone a miss if you aren’t into old school headphones with wire.

Conclusion

Sony tries with Xperia 10 II. The 21:9 OLED screen and waterproof case are the USP of the phone. But, the ok professor and underwhelming camera won’t work. It is tough as competitive phones come with a top-notch camera and faster processor.

Sony needs to up it’s game big time. The phone needs to extremely competitive to emerge victoriously.