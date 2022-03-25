Guide to Sorceress Class in Lost Ark – Skills, Engravings, Builds

Before you start playing the game of Lost Ark, you must choose a character. This character you choose can be from any of the five classes in Lost Ark.

Each class has its own skills, strengths, and weaknesses. You will have to choose the character or class according to your playstyle.

All the classes are great to play with. Leveling them with the right build will get the most out of the classes no matter what you choose.

There are five classes in Lost Ark.

Assassin Gunner Mage Martial Artist Warrior

All five classes are again subdivided into subclasses. If you don’t know about classes and subclasses, check out our classes guide of Lost Ark.

This guide will discuss how to play Sorceress, a subclass or advanced class of Mage, in Lost Ark.

Sorceress Subclass in Lost Ark

The Mage class in Lost Ark has two advanced types, i.e., Bard and Sorceress. While Bard is a supporting character in Lost Ark, Sorceress is a full-blown damage dealer. Some even might say that Sorceress is a bit overpowered in Lost Ark.

The sorceress wields a magic staff and possesses elemental powers. This class also has summoning abilities and is known for massive AOE damage.

They are one of the ranged advanced classes and are excellent for PvE due to their AOE. They are also good in PvP to harass the opponent from a range and disrupt their positioning.

But like every other class, this class has both pros and cons.

Pros: Massive Damage Output

Easier to play

AOE Damage with Summoning Abilities

Elemental Powers that look cool

Great for both single and multiple targets Cons: Must compromise health for massive damage

For mobility, you will get lower damage

Need better positioning

Sorceress is considered one of the easiest classes, but it will be hard for you if you are not good with positioning. You need to switch your skills fast according to your need. Other than that, this subclass is a piece of cake.

Now that you know the good and bad of the sorceress subclass. Let’s discuss playstyles, skills, and other important aspects of this subclass.

Skills of Sorceress

Every class in Lost Ark has skills you can unlock and equip. But every skill will not be available to you from the early game. As you progress through the game and level up, skills will unlock.

Each character gets eight skills they can equip. All these skills have cooldowns and are upgradeable. You can upgrade every skill to Level 12. You will get points to spend on skills. So, you should first decide which skills you want to use.

Each skill has three boosts which you can unlock at Levels 4, 7, and 10. This is known as Tripod in Lost Ark. Using the right Tripod skill is also very necessary as these boosts are different and give you additional stats to play with.

You will get two tabs for different skill Presets. So, you can assign PVP skills in one preset and on another for PvE. For more slots, you can use Royal Crystals. You will need 100 Royal Crystals per one Preset Slot.

The eight skills that you can equip are Normal Skills. In addition to Normal Skills, you can also equip one special skill: Ultimate Skill. You can get Ultimate Skill only after you get to Level 50.

Normal Skills

Here is the list of normal skills for Sorceress.

Level Skill Name Cooldown (seconds) 10 Blaze 10 10 Energy Discharge 6 10 Lightning Funnel 12 10 Frost’s Call 8 10 Squall 14 10 Seraphic Hall 8 12 Inferno 16 14 Punishing Strike 16 16 Reverse Gravity 16 18 Ice Shower 20 20 Lightning Bolt 30 24 Esoteric Reaction 18 28 Rime Arrow 16 32 Explosion 25 36 Elegian’s Touch 25 50 Doomsday 32

Awakening Skills

There are two ultimate/awakening skills, and you can equip only one. These are the ultimate skills for the Sorceress subclass.

Level Skill Name Cooldown (seconds) 50 Enviska’s Might 300 50 Apocalypse Call 300

Identity Skills

Lost Ark has lots of skills to play with for each character. There is also a skill for every character called Identity Skill. Generally, there is one Identity Skill. But for Sorceress, there are two identity skills, i.e., .

Arcane Rupture increases the damage of your skills, while Blink lets you teleport in battle. For this, you need to fill 30% of the Arcane Gauge.

Arcane Gauge is like your mana which decreases after using your skills and slowly replenish. But Arcane Gauge increases with every successful hit or attack on enemies. Once filled 30%, you can use Blink or Arcane Rupture, which decreases 30% of the gauge.

When you fill the Arcane Gauge by 100%, Arcane Rupture turns into Arcane Torrent and gives you more damage.

Engravings for Sorceress

Engravings are the features in Lost Ark that provide an extra stat boost to the characters. There are two types of Engravings: Battle and Class Engravings.

There are lots of Battle Engravings but only 2 class engravings. To know more about them, check out our Engravings guide.

We will only discuss class engravings here as they are the very important ones. These 2 class engravings determine the playstyle for Sorceress. The 2 class engravings are:

Reflux Igniter

So, you can choose Reflux Playstyle or Igniter Playstyle. Both of these playstyles are great for end-game content. But igniter is more popular among players for its explosive nature and AOE damage.

Igniter Playstyle

The main focus of this playstyle is Ignite Class Engraving. This turns the damage of the Sorceress to burst damage. And with Arcane Rupture, the damage is massive in this playstyle.

But every attack should be precise as the cast times of skills in this build are high, and you won’t have high defense. This playstyle will maximize Critical Damage and Specialization for Arcane Gauge and High Damage.

Your main focus in this playstyle should be filling your Arcane Gauge and using Arcane Rupture as much as possible. Equipping the right skills and engravings is a must. So, let’s look at recommended skills and engravings for this playstyle.

Recommended Skills

Use these skills to get the most out of this playstyle.

Doomsday Explosion Punishing Strike Rime Arrow Esoteric Reaction Frost’s Call Squall Blaze Enviska’s Might (Awakening Skill)

Recommended Engravings

Here is the list of Recommended Engravings for Igniter Playstyle.

Igniter All-out Attack Hit Master Precise Dagger Grudge Adrenaline (Level 2)

Reflux Playstyle

This playstyle prioritizes Critical Damage and Swiftness. You need to use your spells fast and along with Critical Damage, you will be unstoppable. Using your skills as soon as their cooldown ends should be your main focus in this playstyle.

While you will focus on massive burst damages in the igniter playstyle, here you will focus on consistent damage. This playstyle is relatively easy, and you won’t need to worry about precise attacks.

As opposed to the igniter build, you will use Blink more in this playstyle to evade opponent damage and give consistent damage.

Recommended Skills

Among all the Normal and Awakening Skills, you can only choose 9. So, you need to select the best among them for your desired character. So, here is the list of skills you need to pick for Reflux Playstyle:

Blaze Inferno Rime Arrow Esoteric Reaction Punishing Strike Reverse Gravity Seraphic Hail Frost’s Call Enviska’s Might

Recommended Engravings

These are the Engraving you should get for Reflux Playstyle:

Reflux Keen Blunt Weapon Hit Master Cursed Doll Grudge Adrenaline (Level 2)

This is how you play Sorceress subclass. So, Sorceress is good for burst, AoE, and consistent damage. But lacks in defense and HP. So if you want to fight head-on with enemies without evading, you cannot work with this subclass.