Files, or any kind of data really, that you copy/cut, are saved in a short-term storage location known as the Clipboard or Pasteboard.

If the background process that makes this possible (Pboard) malfunctions, you’ll be unable to access the clipboard and encounter errors such as Sorry, No Manipulations With Clipboard Allowed.

Not being able to use a basic function like copy-paste can be quite a hassle, but thankfully, fixing this issue is as simple as it gets. Restarting the Pboard process should do the trick. We’ve listed the steps for this and more solutions in the article below.

How to Fix “Sorry, No Manipulations With Clipboard Allowed”

The best way to resolve this error is to restart the Pboard process and, if necessary, the WindowServer process as well. In addition to these, performing a system update can also be helpful. You’ll find detailed steps for all of these in the sections below.

Restart the Pasteboard (Pboard) Process

You can terminate the Pboard process to restart it via the Activity Monitor or the Terminal. Keep in mind that either method will clear the clipboard, so if you have anything that needs saving, it would be best to do so before applying the following steps:

Using Activity Monitor

Press Command + Shift + U and open the Activity Monitor. Locate and double-click the pboard process. Select Quit > Force Quit.

This will terminate and restart the clipboard’s background process. You should be able to copy and paste as usual now.

Using Terminal

Press Command + Space, type in terminal , and press Enter. In the terminal console, execute the following command:

sudo killall pboard

Enter the admin credentials if prompted. Exit the terminal and check if the error persists.

Restart the WindowServer Process

WindowServer is a core macOS framework that acts as a single point of contact for all applications. Services such as the Process Manager and GUI components such as the Dock and Menu bar depend on this. As such, restarting this process will basically close all windows and programs and log you out.

Once you log back in, the Sorry, No Manipulations With Clipboard Allowed error should be resolved. But once again, remember to save any unsaved work before applying the steps listed below:

Press Command + Shift + U and launch the Activity Monitor. Locate and double-click the windowserver process.

Select Quit > Force Quit. Sign back in and test if the clipboard works normally now.

Update Your Mac

Using an outdated system means you’re bound to encounter a lot of bugs and glitches. As these get patched in the newer updates, updating is the easiest way to fix them. You can do so with the following steps:

Click on the Apple menu. Select System Preferences > Software Update and press Update Now.

Restart your Mac afterward to complete the update procedure. Check if the clipboard issue is resolved.

Related Questions

Can I Use Third-Party Apps To Fix This Error?

We recommend trying the solutions listed above, as they will easily resolve this error in most cases. But if you prefer third-party options anyway, a clipboard manager (Keyboard Maestro, for instance) is definitely a convenient option with additional features.