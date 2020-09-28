If you’ve following the trend online, you definitely come across screenshots and recordings of Among Us. The game, launched in 2018, is experiencing and huge popularity lately.

The internet is full of memes and artworks inspired by Among US. Many have joined on the bandwagon and downloaded, played the game. Over the past few months, the game has seen a massive rise in its downloads and player counts.

Joining the crowd is Soulja Boy. The rapper joined a Twitch stream with xQc and other streamers to play Among Us. Apparently, viewers got to see the other side of the rapper’s personality on the stream. During the live stream, he took down crew members as the imposter. And he was also accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

Soulja had rookie slip up during his live stream. He had his microphone on the whole time and was visibly enjoying his time as the imposter. Among Us requires a certain level of sneakiness and a good poker face. Clearly, Soulja went wrong on both fronts.

Here’s where you can catch the replay of the stream. Viewer discretion is advised!

Soulja had a brief stint in the Gaming industry before this. He once released a series of knockoff video game consoles. Because of this, Nintendo filed a lawsuit against him.

Twitch has been a hotspot for gamers for a long time. But during the pandemic, we have got to see streamers from other fields there too. Content creators are swarming on Twitch lately. We even saw celebrities like Drake, Travis Scott, and JuJu on a Twitch stream with Ninja. They were together on a Twitch live stream to play Fortnite.

It certainly is interesting to see Twitch rise as a suitable platform form for streams.