Sound Not Working in Windows 11? Try These Fixes

There are many types of sounds that can be found in Windows 11. Some of the most common include system sounds, game audio, music, and movie audio. These are an inseparable part of the computer experience without which using one feels uncomfortable and incomplete.

Many people have been upgrading to Windows 11 and since the OS is fairly new, it is a bit incompatible. This results in different issues including the sound not working. Luckily, we are here with a fully detailed article on how to get rid of this issue. Let’s get started.

Causes for Sound Not Working in Windows 11

The sound card could be disabled in Device Manager

The speakers could be disconnected or muted

The sound card could be experiencing a hardware failure

The audio drivers could be corrupted or outdated

There could be a problem with the audio codec

There could be a problem with the audio file itself There are many potential causes for sound not working in Windows 11. We have made a list of all the major common causes.

Fixes for Sound Not Working in Windows 11

If you are having sound issues in Windows 11, it is recommended that you fix them as soon as possible. Sound issues can be caused by a variety of things, so it is important to troubleshoot the problem to determine the root cause. Once the root cause is determined, you can then take steps to fix the sound issue.

There are a few reasons why you might want to fix the sound not working in windows 11. One reason is that it can be a sign of a more serious problem, such as a hardware issue.

We have made a detailed guide for you to follow to solve this issue. Here it goes.

Check Your Audio Device

If you’re having trouble hearing audio on your computer, there are a few things you can check to try and fix the problem. First, make sure your audio device is discovered by your computer and set in default settings. Follow these steps to do so.

Go to the Start Menu. Search for Control Panel and select Sound. On the Playback tab, make sure your device is discovered and connected. Now, click on the Speaker that has been detected. Click on Properties.

Go to the Advanced tab and click on the Restore default option.



Try a Different Audio Device

A faulty audio device could also be the reason for the sound not working on Windows 11. You should try using a different audio device. To install a new audio device with drivers, follow these steps.

Click on the Start menu and search for Device Manager. Locate the Sound, video, and game controllers section and expand it. Right-click on the audio device you wish to install and select Update Driver Software.

Click Browse my computer for driver software.

Click Browse and locate the folder containing the driver files. Click OK and then Next. Follow the remaining prompts to install the driver software.

Check Your Audio Jack

Audio jacks tend to spoil just like any other electronic device. To make sure your audio jack is not the source of the issue, follow these steps.

Firstly, unplug your audio device from the audio jack. Take a look at the audio jack and see if there is any dirt or debris blocking the connection. Gently clean it out with a cotton swab or a toothpick. Once you have ensured that the audio jack is clean, plug your audio device back in and try to play some audio. If you still cannot hear any sound, then there may be a problem with the audio jack itself. To check if the audio jack is working properly, you can plug in a different audio device into the jack and see if you can hear sound from that. If you can, then the problem lies with your original audio device and not the audio jack. If you have determined that the audio jack is not working, then you can try to replace it with a new one. Finally, if you still cannot get sound to play from your audio device, then you may need to update your audio drivers.

Check and Update Your Audio Driver

Updating an audio driver on Windows 11 can help improve the quality of sound coming from your computer. It can also help fix problems with playback or recording of audio. To update your audio driver, follow these steps.

Open the Start Menu and search for Device Manager.

Click on Sound, video, and game controllers. Find your audio driver and right-click on it. Select Update Driver.

Choose Search automatically for updated driver software. Windows will now search for and install the updated driver.

Change the Sound Format

When you change the sound format of an audio device, you are essentially changing the way that the device encodes and decodes audio information. This might help solve the issue you are facing. To change the sound format, follow these steps.

Go to the Start menu and search Control Panel. In the Control Panel, go to the Hardware and Sound section. Go to the Sound option. Go to the Playback tab. Select the device that you want to change the sound format.

Go to Properties. Go to the Advanced tab.

You will see the option to change the sound format. Select the sound format that you want to use and click OK.

Check Your Speakers

Speakers are the most used audio output device. To check if your speaker settings are correct, follow these steps.

Go to the Start Menu. Click on Settings. Select Sound. Under the Output section make sure your device is discovered.

Select your speakers to go to Properties. Make sure the volume levels are up and not so low that it can be hard to hear low sounds. Click OK to save your changes. Test your speakers by playing some audio.

Check Your Audio Settings

There are many benefits to checking your audio settings on Windows 11, including being able to optimize your sound for different types of audio, being able to troubleshoot sound problems, and being able to customize your sound experience. To make sure your audio settings are correct, follow these steps.

Click on the Start Menu. Type Control Panel into the search bar and click on the Control Panel icon when it appears. Then select Sound. Select your speakers or headphones and go to Properties.

Make sure that the audio quality is set to 24-bit, 44100 Hz. Click OK to save your changes and exit the window.

Disable Audio Enhancements

There are a few reasons why you might want to disable audio enhancements. One reason is that they can sometimes cause problems with audio playback. Another reason is that they can sometimes make the audio sound worse.