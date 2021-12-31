Souvenir Shop in Mondstadt, Liyue and Inazuma

Souvenir Shops are special stores in Genshin Impact that let the players exchange Sigils for rare materials and Mora. You can get rare character and weapon ascension materials along with the traveler’s constellations in Souvenir Shops. So, it’s an easy alternative for seeking them elsewhere.

Wondering where to find the best deals in Tevyat? Let us guide you through the Souvenir Shops of Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma with the best bargains.

Souvenir Shop in Mondstadt

Unlock Level: The Mondstadt Souvenir Shop is the first accessible Souvenir Shop in Tevyat for players after completing the Prologue: Act I at the beginning of the Game. Players can access the Mondstadt Souvenir Shop “With Wind Comes Glory” after speaking to Marjorie.

Shopkeeper in the Souvenir Shop Mondstadt

The owner of the Souvenir Shop, Marjorie offers players an inventory of items and Mora which are essential for character and weapon ascension materials.

Teleport to the Wayward point in Mondstadt, closest to the Cluster of Shops.

Glide your character down below the Teleport Waypoint and head towards the middle of the path.

The Souvenir Shop in Mondstadt can be located after you pass the “ Good Hunter” restaurant belonging to Sara.

restaurant belonging to Sara. You will see Marjorie standing in front of the shop with a Diamond icon, immediately indicating the Souvenirs within.

Feel free to greet Marjorie and look around the shop!

Souvenir Shops offer different items depending on the nation.

Items you can buy in the Mondstadt Souvenir Shop

Mora Stock Anemo Sigil Cost 16,000 Mora 60 1 16,000 Mora 1 2 Agnidus Agate Silver 12 10 Varunada Lazurite Silver 1 10 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver 1 10 Shivada Jade Sliver 1 10 Prithiva Topaz Sliver 1 10 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver 1 10 Tile of Decarabian’s Tower 1 4 Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth 1 4 Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator 1 4 Northlander Sword Billet 1 225 Memory of Roving Gales (Traveler’s Anemo Constellation) 1 225

However, if you ask Marjorie for some Special Souvenir, she will present you with other exclusive items you can purchase using Mora.

4 Star Stock Mora Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon 1 1500000 Mora Windsong Lyre 1 1500000 Mora Wind- Blessed Harpastum 1 1500000 Mora

Souvenir Shop in Liyue

As you unlock the Liyue region, you also get access to the shops and deals in that region. Mingxing Jewelry is the Souvenir Shop located in Liyue. With a rich cultural background of precious stone trading since ages, it stands like the Rex Lapis of the market.

Shopkeeper in the Souvenir Shop in Liyue

Xingxi; the owner of the Jewelry shop is a sweet NPC Character who promises players with rare jewelries.

Players can teleport to the Teleport Waypoint closest to Liyue Harbor.



From there, go straight from the center between The Ministry of Affairs and the Port, following the diamond icon in the mini map.

and the Port, following the diamond icon in the mini map. The Souvenir Shop; Mingxing Jewelry is placed right beside it.

is placed right beside it. You can find Xingxi waiting behind a desk for her customers.



Items in the Liyue Souvenir Shop

Items Stock Geo Sigil Cost Agnidus Agate Sliver 12 10 Varunada Lazurite Sliver 12 10 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver 12 10 Shivada Jade Sliver 12 10 Prithiva Topaz Sliver 12 10 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver 12 10 Memory of Immovable Crystals 4 225 1600 Mora 120 1 1600 Mora 1 2 Luminous Sand from Guyun 1 4 Mist Veiled Lead Elixir 1 4 Grain of Aerosiderite 1 4 Northlander Bow Billet 1 225 Northlander Claymore Billet 1 225 Northlander Catalyst Billet 1 225 Northlander Polearm Billet 1 225

Souvenir Shop in Inazuma

Shopkeeper in the Souvenir Shop in Inazuma

Owned by Mikoshi Genichirou, Netsuke no Gen Crafts is the Souvenir Shop located in Inazuma. Hailing from the Mikoshi Clan, Mikoshi talks about striving to flourish his handicrafts as well.

Teleport to the Teleport Wayward located in Narukami Island, Inazuma.

From there, lead your Character up the stone Stairs and keep running straight towards the Bridge.

As soon as you cross the bridge, a Diamond Icon will pop up indicating the Souvenir Shop nearby.

Unfortunately, the Inazuma Souvenir Shop currently offers no items to the players.

Let’s hope that miHoYo will update the Inazuma Souvenir Shop soon!

Currency in Souvenir Shops

The official currencies used in Souvenir Shops are called Sigils. Sigils can also be known as Elemental Sigils and City State Sigils based on the different elements of different nations.

For e.g., Mondstadt being the nation of Anemo, you’ll need Anemo Sigils in the Souvenir Shops. Similarly, you’ll need Geo Sigils in the Souvenir Shops in Liyue and Electro Sigils in Inazuma.

How to get Sigils depending on the Regions?

Sigils in Monstadt

Players can get Anemo Sigils by worshiping the Statue of the Seven located in Mondstadt.



Upon leveling up, the statue rewards players with rising numbers of Anemo Sigil.

located in Mondstadt. Upon leveling up, the statue rewards players with rising numbers of Anemo Sigil. Opening Treasure Chests within Mondstadt can also surprise players with Anemo Sigils inside.

Sigils in Liyue

Geo Sigils can be acquired in Treasure Chests usually guarded by a Geo statue nearby.



usually guarded by a Geo statue nearby. You can also find them in Floating Crates floating in the water bodies of Liyue.



floating in the water bodies of Liyue. The Statue of the Seven located in Liyue rewards the players with Geo Sigils when players worship and upgrade it.

located in Liyue rewards the players with Geo Sigils when players worship and upgrade it. Lastly, you can find Geo Sigils craftily hidden beneath small rocky outcrops on the cliffs of Liyue. You’ll need to click on Investigate to get the sigils.

Sigils in Inazuma

Like the other regions, upgrading the level of Statue of the Seven located in Inazuma rewards players with Electro Sigils.



located in Inazuma rewards players with Electro Sigils. Some One-Time Domains in Inazuma also rewards the players with the much sought- after Electro Sigils.

in Inazuma also rewards the players with the much sought- after Electro Sigils. Finally, opening Treasure Chests within Inazuma can also reward players with Electro Sigils.

How long does it take for the items to Refresh?

When players are purchasing items from a Souvenir Shop, they may notice a number mentioned below the Icon of the products. These numbers indicate the stock number. This is the only possible number of times players can purchase these rare items.

All the products mentioned in these Souvenir Shops are finite and do not refresh.

Related Quesions

How long do Souvenir Shops take to refresh?

The items in Souvenir Shops in Genshin Impact are finite. Therefore, they do not refresh after players hit the maximum purchase number on items.

When will they stock items in the Inazuma Souvenir Shop?

Items in the Inazuma Souvenir Shop can be available once Genshin Impact Version 2.4 is updated. There are also promises of a majority of furniture materials in-store for players.

If the Electro Sigil of Inazuma isn’t being used in the Souvenir Shop right now, where can it be used?

You can worship the Sacred Sakura Tree in Inazuma and offer the Electro Sigils to gain valuable items in rewards. Save the Electro Sigils carefully too as the Inazuma Souvenir update is hopefully to be updated soon.

What does the Diamond Board hanging in front of the shops represent?

The Diamond Symbol signifies Souvenir Shops in every region of Tevyat. While you’re in search of Character and Weapon Ascension Materials, watch out for the signs!