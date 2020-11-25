Well, all that starts well is all that ends well. So far so, Nvidia will officially announce the release of its GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card on December 2nd. As per the report of Videocardz, it is likely that we will be getting further information on the probable specifications of the upcoming GPU.

Get to Know the Manli GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

We have found leakages of information about the Manli GeForce RTX 3060 Ti reference model online. According to the information within, we get a full list of graphics card specifications. However, these leaks completely match with a leak that we found in October. And it still leaves an unclear air if this information is legitimate or just a tabloid-like rumor. However, with the sum of information, we can assume the following to the anticipated specifications.

4,864 CUDA cores

Base Clock Speed – 1410MHz

Boost Clock Speed – 1665MHz

256-bit memory bus at 14GBps

8GB of GDDR6 VRAM

200w TDP

Conclusion

To conclude, Manli can be on the rising list of AIB partners who are ready for the launch of the 3060 Ti. Well, from the above specifications, the 3060 Ti presents to be a very decent graphics card – in the case, if they prove to be true. The design proves to be the ‘mid-tier’ consumer-oriented. But, the price is presumed to retail with an MSRP of around $399. Unquestionably, these cards will be a fad, but how good will they be is still a question! If you want to know more, we will update you with the latest news and information.