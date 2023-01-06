How to Get and Use Spectrum App on Firestick?

Spectrum app is officially unavailable on Firestick devices. Although you can download the app using third-party tools, you’ll come across the “We’re sorry, Spectrum TV is unsupported on this device. Reference Code: DFE-10001” error message.

Also, when you attempt to open the Spectrum website on the Amazon Silk browser, it asks you to install an updated version or use a supported browser. Since the Amazon Silk browser is incompatible with Firestick, you cannot browse the website too.

Luckily, the Spectrum TV mobile app supports the casting feature. So, the only workable alternative is to stream it on your device and cast it on Firestick.

On Android

For Android users, you can easily screen mirror the content using an in-built Cast, Mirror cast and SmartView features. Before you begin, you must enable screen mirroring on Firestick first.

Step 1: Enable Screen Mirroring on Firestick

From the Home screen, go to the Gear icon in the upper-right corner for settings. Choose Display & Audio Menu.

Select Enable Display Mirroring.

You will be on the Display Mirroring screen.(Refrain from pressing any remote buttons while you are on the screen.)



Step 2: Cast Spectrum TV App to Firestick

Swipe down the screen from the top for the Control center menu. Locate and tap on SmartView. It will search for available devices.

Choose your Firestick device on the list.

Finally, Launch the Spectrum TV app and enter your account credentials to Sign In.

Play video.

On iOS

For iOS users, Firestick does not officially support the AirPlay feature. Although it does not mean screen mirroring is impossible on iOS devices. There are third-party tools that can help to cast the screen from your iPhone to Firestick.

We have provided the steps to use AirScreen as an example. You can also choose to use AirStream, AirBeam, AirReceiver, etc.

Step 1: Setup AirScreen on Firestick

Press the Firestick remote’s Home button. Go to the Find Icon. Search AirScreen and choose Get button to download.

Now, open the AirScreen app. On the Welcome screen, select Continue.

Pick Confirm if your iPhone and Firestick are on the same WiFi network.

On Get Started, a QR code will display. Scan it using your phone.

AirScreen will appear on your phone’s screen. Pick the Entire screen or In-app content.



Step 2: AirPlay Spectrum TV App to Firestick