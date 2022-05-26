How to Split Screen on Windows 11?

Splitting Screen is an excellent way to increase productivity. But most of us are used to the split-screen functions in Windows 10. As Windows 11 is new, you might wonder how to access the split-screen functions.

Do not worry; the process is simple. You can access the split-screen functions using a mouse, keyboard shortcuts, or by accessing the snap layout.

Check out the steps below to learn each of these alternatives.

Splitting Screen On Windows 11

There are three ways that you can split screens on windows 11. We can utilize snap layout from the maximize button and keyboard shortcuts which are windows built-in split-screen combinations.

We also get the option to manually use snap assist, which is Window’s way of predicting split-screen combinations.

You do not need to know all of the alternatives. Get comfortable with an of the option, and it will be with you for life.

Access Snap Layout via Maximize Button

Windows has something called a snap layout. It’s a collection of all split-screen combinations.

We are allowed a maximum of 4 split windows on the screen at any given time. Follow the steps below to use the snap layout in windows 11.

Take your mouse and hover it at the window’s maximize button (located between the close and minimize button). The snap layout will show up. You will see combinations of split-screen to choose from; choose the appropriate option. Windows will ask you to select the other halves/thirds or Quarters (depending on the combination selected) of a split-screen. Choose the window that you want to be displayed.

Remember, the layout guides how you want to split the screen. The size of the windows, where the windows will be placed, or the number of windows allowed in split-screen is exactly according to the grey outlined pictures in the snap layout.

Use Keyboard Shortcut

There are two keyboard shortcuts we can use to get the same result. We recommend the first option but learn the second one if you do not like using the mouse.

Alternative 1

An alternative to the above-stated method is by pressing the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + Z. This will make the snap layout pop up.

Choose the combination that you want. Once done, Windows will ask you to choose the other halves, thirds, or quarters of the split-screen.

The number of combinations will depend on the version of Windows 11 you have set up. Choose one that is suitable for you.

Alternative 2

Press and hold Alt and tap on Tab . This will display all windows Tab currently open.

and tap on . This will display all windows Tab currently open. Choose a window you want to be displayed on the screen. Use the Tab or arrow key to navigate and let go of the ALT key to enter.

to navigate and to enter. Press and hold the Windows key and tap on the Arrow keys. The direction of the arrow key chosen will decide where the windows will be placed.

and tap on the The direction of the arrow key chosen will decide where the windows will be placed. Once a single window is placed, let go of the window key. You will be directed toward choosing other sections of the screen.

Windows Shortcut Combination Function Windows Key + Right Arrow Key Takes Window to cover Right half side of the screen Windows Key + Left Arrow Key Takes Window to cover the left half side of the screen Windows Key + Left Arrow + Up Arrow Key Takes Window to Top Left corner Windows Key + Left Arrow + Down Arrow Key Takes Window to the Bottom left corner Windows Key + Right Arrow + Up Arrow Key Takes Window to Top right corner Windows Key + Right Arrow + Down Arrow Key Takes window to the Bottom right corner Windows Key + Up Arrow Key ( Single/ Double Press) Double Pressing Arrow Key Maximizes Window if the window is minimized



Single Press brings the window to fill the top horizontal part of the screen Windows Key + Down Arrow Key (Double Press) Minimize Windows

Drag Window With Mouse

Windows 11 is very intuitive. It has something called snap assist, which interprets your action and suggests a possible split-screen action. Follow the steps below and split the screen using your mouse.

Take your mouse and click/hold the title bar of your app window. Drag it to the corners or any of the four sides of the screen. You will see a grey outline behind the window showing the amount of screen space it is about to take. Dragging it to different places on the screen will show different combinations of split-screen combinations. Once happy with the outline, let go of the mouse.

You will have to get the hang of this to do it properly. Remember, you are only placing an individual window at a time.

Once a window is placed in a particular split screen combination, windows will direct you to choose other windows for the split-screen.

Frequently Asked Questions

Snap Layout Not Working?

The snap windows function is turned on in Windows 11 by default. If the split-screen option is not working, snap windows is responsible for enabling or disabling this function.

You will have to check multitasking settings to find this option. Use the following steps to check:

Press Windows Key and search/select settings. Click on Multitasking. Toggle on the option titled Snap Windows.

Will Snap Layout Increase if We Have Multiple Monitors?

Adding an extra monitor means that you are increasing the screen real-estate. It doesn’t mean that the combination of split screens will increase.

The windows will get bigger if you choose the Extend display option, but the combinations will remain the same. Follow the steps below to extend the display.

Press Windows Key + P Click on Extend



You can also drag a window to the screen and use it split the screen.

Is Split-Screen Process Same in Windows 10?

There are overlaps in the processes but it not exactly the same. We have a specific article focused on Windows 10 split screen procedures. We recommend checking that out for an accurate process.