Spotify can show many common errors like ‘Spotify can’t play this right now’ or ‘Spotify not responding.’ Such errors can be due to minor bugs, incompatible regions, corrupted cache files, or more.

But, there are many simple fixes to get rid of this error. So, without further ado, let’s jump into more these causes and ways to fix the ‘Spotify can’t play this right now’ error.

What causes ‘Spotify can’t play this right now’ error? The song is not available in your region.

Free account

Incorrect settings

Corrupted cache files

App bugs

Copyright issues

Outdated Spotify

Poor internet connection

How to fix ‘Spotify can’t play this right now’ error?

Before we begin, we can try a few basic fixes. Try signing out and signing out of your Spotify account. You can also restart your computer or your phone. Now, we can look into further solutions:

Turn Off Spotify’s Hardware Acceleration feature

Hardware Acceleration feature helps to improve the overall performance of your computer. However, it can cause bugs and glitches sometimes, affecting your Spotify experience. This feature on Spotify is always on by default. Thankfully, it’s easy to turn it off. Here’s how you can do it.

Open Spotify and click on the three dots in the upper-left corner. Click on View and from the drop-down menu, click on Hardware Acceleration to turn it off.

If you use Spotify web player, you can follow these steps:

On your Spotify app, click on Edit. Select Preferences and then click on your profile icon to open Settings. Click on Show Advanced Settings. Scroll down and turn off the option that says Enable hardware acceleration.

You can now restart Spotify and try playing any song.

Remove Spotify Cache files

Your Spotify Cache files are a collection of your information, like passwords, searches, liked songs, downloaded songs, and more. Sometimes, these local cache data can get corrupted and show errors, like ‘Spotify can’t play this right now.’ So, getting rid of such files can fix similar errors.

Please note that Spotify Cache files are different from your standard Cache files. Your default Cache files are the ones in your phone/PC that holds data from all apps. However, local cache files are Spotify-exclusive and only hold data from this singular app. We recommend clearing your normal Cache files too. You can find these files within the app.

Here’s how you can delete Spotify cache files:

On iPhone

Tap on the Settings icon from the upper-right corner of your Spotify homepage. Scroll down and tap on Storage. Tap on Clear Cache.



On Android

Follow the same steps above to open the Storage page, you might notice an option named ‘Clear Cache.’ Click on it to delete all cache files.

On Windows

Close the Spotify app and open your file explorer. Go to Local Disk C drive and click on Users. Click on your PC Username and then click on AppData. Click on Roaming > Spotify > Users. You might notice a folder named like xxxxxxxxxx-user . Then, delete local-files.bnk file.

On Mac

Close the Spotify app and open Terminal application. Open mv “` mdfind local-files.bnk `” “` mdfind local-files.bnk`.old “ Restart Spotify.

Turn Off Crossfading

Crossfading is helpful in making the songs play seamlessly. However, you can try turning this feature off to see if it helps fix Spotify’s not playing error. Here’s how you can do it on Spotify for PC:

Go to Settings from the upper-right corner of your Spotify homepage. Click on Show Advanced Settings. From the Playback section, turn off Crossfade Songs.

Use VPN or Change Your Region

Sometimes you might get the ‘Spotify can’t play this right now’ because the song isn’t available in your region. To fix this, you can either use a VPN or change the region in your Spotify account. Here’s how you can do it:

Click on your profile icon and go to Account. From the Account Overview page, click on Edit Profile. Scroll down and click on Country or Region. Click on a new region available from the drop-down list. You might only see one or two options.

Please note that this step is useful only if you’re in a different location but the Spotify setting has your location set to your previous location. This is because Spotify doesn’t allow its users to change their location if they’re not physically there.

Alternatively, if that solution doesn’t work, you can try altering another option.

Open the Settings from Spotify desktop. Click on Display. Slide the toggle to turn on the Show unavailable songs in playlists option.

Doing this will show you the list of available and unavailable songs in your region.

Change Streaming Quality

If you recently changed your Spotify subscription, you might see the ‘Spotify can’t play this right now’ error. This is because based on your subscription, the sound quality differs and it can interfere while you’re playing songs. The premium plan has a better sound quality than the free one.

Meanwhile, you can adjust the right sound quality for you, which might fix this minor error.

Open Settings from the upper-right corner of your Spotify homepage for PC. In the Audio Quality section, click on the box beside Streaming quality. Select Automatic.

Now, you can try playing the song again to see if it works.

Force End Spotify

If some fixes above aren’t helping, we recommend performing a Force End on Spotify for a proper restart. Here’s how you can do it:

On Windows

Open Task Manager by typing it in the search bar. You can now see a pop-up window with the list of every app running in the background. You can now right-click on the Spotify app and select End task.

On Mac

Run the shortcut command: Command + Option + Esc. Click on Spotify from the pop-up window. Select Force Quit.

If you’re on your phone, you can simply close the Spotify app or restart your phone.

Finally, one of the effective fixes can be either updating your Spotify or reinstalling it. Outdated versions of any app can invite bugs and glitches. That’s why we recommend this step as well to fix the issue.

Simply click on any available updates of Spotify from your phone. If you’re on PC, you can uninstall it from the Windows Store and reinstall it.