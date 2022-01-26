Spotify Keeps Crashing? Here’s How to Fix It

Having your Spotify app crash all the time while you’re listening to your favorite music can get annoying. The root cause of this issue can stem from problems in the Spotify settings or on your device configurations.

So, if your Spotify app keeps on crashing even after multiple reboots, then here are some troubleshooting methods you can apply to get around fixing this error.

Why Is My Spotify Crashing?

If your Spotify application keeps on crashing, it could be due to the following reasons. Outdated App: Older versions of the Spotify app tend to have bugs and system glitches.

Older versions of the Spotify app tend to have bugs and system glitches. Storage: Your device might be running on low storage, which causes the app to crash.

Your device might be running on low storage, which causes the app to crash. Low Power Mode: The low power mode setting can affect your application performance and likely cause app crashes.

The low power mode setting can affect your application performance and likely cause app crashes. Internet: Your home network can also have issues in the connectivity. Sometimes, connecting to a public network can also lead to app crashes.

Your home network can also have issues in the connectivity. Sometimes, connecting to a public network can also lead to app crashes. System Software: Spotify may not be compatible with the older operating software of your computer or mobile device.

Spotify may not be compatible with the older operating software of your computer or mobile device. Caches: Your caches data can contain junk files that cause multiple crashes on your Spotify app.

How to Fix the Spotify Crashing Issue?

Let us look at some troubleshooting methods and fixes to solve this app crashing issue.

Force Quit Application and Restart

If your Spotify application is crashing or not responding, then you can force it to shut down. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

On Windows

Use the shortcut command, Crl+Alt+Delete, and access your Task Manager. On the Process tab, select Spotify. Right-click again and choose the End Task option.

Open the app again, and select the Run as an Administrator option.

On Mac

Go to the shortcut command Command+Option+Esc. Choose the Spotify app from the pop-up box. Click on the Force Quit button.



On Mobile Devices

If you are on an Android or an iOS device, you can swipe up from the bottom of the screen to reveal the preview of background apps. Navigate and scroll to the Spotify app. Make sure you swipe the app to the top of the screen to quit the application.

You can now go ahead and restart your devices and open up the app to see if it works.

Log Out and Log In

Spotify suggests that you try the method of logging in and out of your account. A simple re-login can fix minor issues like app crashes. Here are some steps you can follow.

On PC

Open your Spotify application. Navigate to the Home Screen page. Go to the top-right corner of the screen next to your Username. Click on the Drop-Down arrow. Select Log Out.



On Mobile

Launch your Spotify. Under the home section, go to the Gear icon and click on it. Scroll down to the bottom of your page and click on Log Out.



Clear Caches and Data

Clearing out your cache data helps to unclog excess and unwanted junk files. It can also make your device run faster as it clears up storage space and may even end up fixing your Spotify app from crashing. Here is how you can do it.

On Windows

Head over to your “C” Drive. Go to the Users folder. Open up the folder name with your Administrator Username. Select AppData and then choose the Local folder. Locate the Spotify App Folder. Open the folder and click on the Data Folder. Delete all the files from the folder.



If you have downloaded Spotify from Windows Store, here is how you can clear Spotify caches.

Type in %localappdata% in the search bar and press enter. In the new window, open the Packages Folder. Search and go to SpotifyAB.SpotifyMusic_zpdnekdrzrea0 folder. Open up the LocalCache Folder and enter the Spotify folder. Open the Data Folder. Select and Clear out all files and Folders inside the Data Folder.

On Mac

Open up Finder and use the shortcut Command+Shift+C to open up the computer option. Click on the Macintosh option. Click on the Library Folder. Navigate to the Caches folder. Search for the com.Spotify.client Right-click the folder com. Spotify.client and Select Move to trash.



On iPhone

Go to your Settings. Navigate to General and Tap on the iPhone Storage option.

Choose the Spotify app from the list of options. Select on Delete App.

Reinstall the app back from the App store.

On Android

Locate the Spotify app. Tap and hold on to the icon until you can see the options.

Click on App info and tap on the Storage option. Tap on Clear Caches.

Click on Clear Data and hit OK to confirm.

Once the app resets, open the Spotify app again, and see if it fixes the problem.

Update Your Operating Software

Spotify might not be compatible with your outdated operating software. So, ensure that you regularly update your system software on your devices to avoid app crashes. Here is a step-by-step process for updating your operating systems.

On Windows

Go to the search bar in the left-hand corner. Type in Settings. Select the Update & Security option. Click on the Check for Updates.

Windows will automatically search for updates.

On Mac

Head over to the Apple logo and select the System Preferences option. Click on the Software Update Icon.

Mac will detect any software updates if they are present.

On iPhone

Go to Settings. Tap on General. Click on Software Update.

To update your device, select the Install option.

Also, you can automatically allow the iOS software updates by checking the Automatically keep my iPhone up to date option.

On Android

Go to your Settings icon. Scroll down and Tap on System Updates. Tap on the Check for System Updates.

If updates are available, the device will let you know. Click on Yes to start the update.

Disable Hardware Acceleration

By default, the Hardware Acceleration option is always on. Although this feature can allow better overall performance, it may also introduce a few computability issues on the Spotify App. Sometimes, it is best to disable this feature if you use Spotify on your PC.

On Web Browser

Go to the three-dotted icon on the top-right of your screen. Click on Settings. Under Advanced, click on the System option. Disable the Hardware Acceleration Toggle.



On App

Open up Spotify and Log in. Go to the About Spotify option on mac or the View menu. Uncheck the Hardware Acceleration.

Check Internet Connection

Due to your unstable internet connection, Spotify might crash multiple times. If you are receiving poor internet bandwidth, ensure that you try these methods.

Turn off and then, switch on your internet router.

and then, your internet router. Switch your mobile devices into Airplane Mode and connect to your Wi-Fi again.

and connect to your Wi-Fi again. Switch to another internet connection.

to another internet connection. Use the cellular mode on your mobile and check if you have enough mobile data.

Make sure that the Spotify app is not in offline mode. Open Spotify > Go to Settings > check the Playback option .

> Go to > check the . While in a public network, ensure that Spotify is not restricted.

Check if the firewall is blocking the app on your laptop.

Background Refresh

If you are using your iPhone, check that you have enabled the Background Refresh option. Sometimes, caches and the data for the app may not refresh while turned the background refresh turns off.

Here is how you can enable it.

Go to the Settings option. Click on General.

Scroll down and tap on the Background App Refresh. Switch on the toggle for Spotify and disable this option for all the other apps.

Turn Off Low Power Mode

Sometimes, turning on the low power battery mode on your devices can affect the performance of your application. Since it uses fewer resources in the background, it can cause the applications to crash.

To disable this option, here is what you need to do.

Go to the Settings on your iPhone. Navigate to the Battery option. Turn off the toggle to disable the low power mode.



Factory Reset All Settings

If your device or your Spotify app is slagging off, a quick reset may help fix this issue. But, make sure you create a backup for important files and data. Let’s walk through the step-by-step process.

On iPhone

Go to your Settings icon. Find and tap on General. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and click on the Transfer or Reset iPhone option. Tap on Erase all content and settings.

Choose Erase Now. If prompted, enter your passcode. Tap Erase iPhone to proceed.

On Andriod

Go to your Settings. Scroll down and navigate to Additional Settings. On the bottom page, choose the Backup and Reset option. Under Personal data, select Factory Data Reset.

Tap on Reset Phone.

Check Compatible mode

If you are on a Windows computer, make sure that you have enabled the Spotify app to be compatible with your PC. Here is how you can do it.

Go to your Local Disk C. Click on the Program Files Folder. Select the Windows App Folder. Navigate to the SpotifyAB.SpotifyMusic_zpdnekdrzrea0 . Choose Spotify and right-click on the app. Select Properties and go to the Compatibility tab.

Check all the options, and click on Ok.

Reinstall/Update Spotify

If the above solutions are not fixing the issue, you can always opt for a quick uninstall and reinstallation of the Spotify application into your devices. Older versions of the app can have bugs and glitches in the system that causes frequent app crashes.

Here is a quick and easy way to uninstall the Spotify app.

On Windows

Head on to the Start icon and search for Settings. Click on Apps. From the left panel, choose Apps and Features. Scroll down and select the Spotify App. Right-click on the app and select Uninstall.



On Mac

Go to your Finder. In the left-side panel, select Applications. Choose and drag the Spotify application to the Trash Bin.

Empty your Bin.

On iPhone

Locate the Spotify app. Press and hold the app for a few seconds. After it starts to wiggle, tap on the (-) icon. Tap on Delete App.

On Android

Open your Settings. Scroll down and click on Applications. Select the Application Manager. Scroll through the list and find Spotify Tap on the app and select Uninstall.

To confirm, tap Ok.

After installing the application, you can head to your App/Play store or to Spotify’s official website to download the application.

Outages in Spotify Servers

In some instances, Spotify servers may go down. If you want to stay updated on these outages, you can head to the app’s social media platforms.

They are quick to acknowledge the issue and update their status on Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms. After recognizing the error, you can stay put up until Spotify fixes the issue.