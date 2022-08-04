9 Best Star Wars Games for PS4 and PS5

Many fans would say the George Lucas creation is not in its best shape. It needs a new epic, and while we wait, let’s search for the best Star Wars games for PS4 and PS5.

By the time of writing the article, the show Andor has not premiered yet. The trailer looks promising, though, and I bet it sparked your interest in the franchise.

Across the decades of Star Wars existence, we’ve seen countless video games. Only a few are part of the current canon, and about a dozen present a memorable experience.

Moreover, the Star Wars library for PlayStation is not as broad as you’d think. Some of these games debuted as Microsoft exclusives. So, what are the Star Wars games for Sony’s consoles, and which ones are the best?

Selecting the Best Star Wars Games for PS4 and PS5

The best Star Wars games should be like its best movies and shows. Content like The Mandalorian, A New Hope, or The Clone Wars show gathers almost universal praise from critics and fans.

So this is what we’re looking for, rather than divisive titles. It means we’re looking for Star Wars games boasting the best user and critical scores. There must be a consensus.

Moreover, I’m taking into consideration my personal opinion and experience. Most often than not, I’ve enjoyed the Star Wars games everyone else has enjoyed.

Other than that, we’re adding entries from various genres to suit various tastes. We’ve got your back covered, from classic TIE fighter experiences to action-adventure stories.

And in case we’re not, don’t worry: Troopers always miss their blaster shots.

Best Star Wars Games for PS4 and PS5

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment Publisher: EA

EA Release Date: November 2019

November 2019 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, Google Stadia

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a top-tier action-adventure game. It features an original protagonist, Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis. It’s a canon story that partially inspired the Kenobi show. More importantly, the plot feels like one of the best stories in the universe.

You are the Jedi Padawan, decades after Order 66. Dire circumstances take him out of hiding and into a mission against the Empire’s Inquisitors. The mission has a “Metroidvania” design and happens across various semi-open planets, temples, and bases.

As you play, you’ll learn re-learn your Jedi abilities after having special flashbacks. Unlocking new abilities may open previously inaccessible areas. Then, you level up and develop your Force skills or swordplay abilities. For example, you may develop dual-sword or single-sword skills or focus on Push/Pull abilities.

Lastly, you play in third-person with a mix of parries, dodges, counters, acrobatics, slashes, and Force powers. The game has segments of arena battle, traversal, puzzles, and challenging boss fights.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Developer: Motive Studios

Motive Studios Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: October 2020

October 2020 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PSVR, PC VR

Star Wars: Squadrons is a first-person space combat game within the Star Wars universe. It features a multiplayer aspect, as well as a story-driven single-player campaign.

The campaign happens after the Return of the Jedi. You play as both New Republic fighters and Galactic Empire’s pilots. The Republic is trying to build the Titan Squadron, while the remnants of the empire are trying to destroy it.

You play within the ship’s cockpit, and various ships have varying abilities. Then, you join 3D space fights with full maneuvers, aiming, and shooting. Other functions include thrusters, shields, and advanced acrobatics. The combat depends on “classes,” and the Empire and the Republic feature ship classes.

And as you play, you’ll earn experience to unlock new weapons, shields, upgrades, and cosmetics. Online, the game admits up to 10 players per match, which means 5 players per team. These battles feature objectives and grow increasingly tough.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Traveller’s Tales Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: April 2022

April 2022 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a Lego action-adventure game. It’s the sixth installment in the LEGO Star Wars series and a successor to The Force Awakens. That means the game has 34 unlockable playable characters, hundreds of costumes, and dozens of locations.

We chose it because it covers the entire movie series. That means the three prequels, the “OT,” and the Disney sequel trilogy. Also, aside from the movie’s characters, additional DLCs add names like Andor or Mando as playable characters.

Also, you can start the story from any trilogies and complete them in any order. Each trilogy has five story missions, which amounts to 45 linear levels. Additionally, there’re short segments in-between missions to connect the stories.

The levels take you across different movie events, so the gameplay varies greatly. There’re 2D levels, 3D levels, land battles, sea battles, ice battles, lightsabers, blasters, infiltrations, and so much more. There’s also plenty of humor and excitement, as you’d expect from a LEGO adventure.

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Developer: DICE

DICE Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: November 2017

November 2017 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows

2017’s Battlefront II is the fourth and latest entry in the Battlefront series. It’s a multiplayer third-person action shooter. However, it also offers a single-player campaign with an original story.

The campaign happens in-between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. It follows the original character Iden Versio, commander of an Imperial special ops squad. She defects from the empire and joins ranks with the New Republic.

The gameplay happens in either third or first-person. You pick a side, a character, and join battles in the ground, skies, or space. You assume the role of a soldier, which may be a notable character from the franchise, like Rey or Darth Vader.

Then, each faction has its soldier types, but every soldier behaves similarly. However, the starfighter features unique abilities for extra variety. Also, there’s a great variety of maps across different Star Wars eras and many DLCs.

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Developer: LucasArts

LucasArts Publisher: LucasArts, Aspyr, THQ Nordic

LucasArts, Aspyr, THQ Nordic Release Date: April 2021 (Original – 2005)

April 2021 (Original – 2005) Platform: PS4, Nintendo Switch (Original – Xbox, Windows)

Star Wars: Republic Commando is a tactical FPS. The original game came out in 2005. However, we’re sharing the enhanced port of one of the only single-player shooters in the Star Wars franchise. That’s why Command it’s a “cult-following” entry.

You play the squad leader of a clone trooper “Commando” unit. Your name is “RC-1138,” another clone, and your teammates call you “Boss.” As you would assume, the story happens during the Clone Wars era.

Aside from playing as “Boss,” you can also control your three squad-mates. Otherwise, they will follow you and your commands. With their help, you can approach situations in different ways.

That said, the gameplay resembles the Halo franchise. You play with a heads-up display and a tactical visor. Then, you use an arsenal of futuristic weapons and gadgets to defeat aliens and droids. Lastly, the story is linear, and you must complete specific objectives on each mission.

Star Wars: Battlefront

Developer: DICE

DICE Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: November 2015

November 2015 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows

Star Wars: Battlefront (2015) is the third entry in the third-person shooter saga and represents the series reboot. Compared to the original game, it focuses less on the campaign and more on multiplayer.

The campaign offers about 5 hours of playtime, whereas before, you had over 75 hours across various factions. It’s an unfortunate change that came with newer graphics and multiplayer game modes.

That said, the gameplay revolves around online battles between two armies. The armies may include the Republic, the Empire, the Rebels, the First Order, or the Resistance. Each faction features different classes and warriors, and battles cross land, space, and skies.

The objective of matches is to eliminate the enemy players until the opponent runs out of reinforcement tickets. Alternatively, teams can capture command points to chip away the tickets.

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Developer: LucasArts

LucasArts Publisher: Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Release Date: March 2002

March 2002 Platform: PS2, Xbox, PS4

Jedi Starfighter is a classic action video game available for PS4. It offers a single-player campaign with an original story that happens before Attack of the Clones.

In specific, you play through the infamous Battle of Geonosis. You assume the role of a pilot but choose one of the various fighters available. Your job is to destroy enemy ships on a series of linear missions.

You drive in 3D on planets, space, skies, and bases. Each mission features a unique objective, plus hidden objectives. There’s also a local co-op mode so another friend can control the turret (or the ship).

That said, starfighters have various weapons that can be used on different missions. There’re also Force weapons offering abilities tied to a global recharge and cool-down.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Developer: Raven Software

Raven Software Publisher: LucasArts, EA

LucasArts, EA Release Date: September 2003

September 2003 Platform: Windows, macOS X, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PS4

Jedi Academy is another classic game currently available for PS4. The prequel, Jedi Outcast, is also available for the console. Both are part of the Heritage bundle, which also includes Commando and Episode I: Racer.

This is a linear action shooter; you can play in first-person or third-person. The campaign is part of the expanded universe (non-canon). It follows Jaden Korr, a student at Luke Skywalker’s Jedi academy.

As Jaden, you’re investigating a Dark Jedi cult while mastering the Force and the lightsaber. However, as the story moves forward, you’ll commit to either side of the Force. Also, you’re free to complete missions at any order or use any kind of weapon you want.

The game uses an early id Tech engine, which ultimately evolved into Doom Eternal’s engine. Similarly, Jedi Academy is a fast-paced game combining lightsabers, blasters, Force powers, hack & slash, and traversal.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Developer: LucasArts

LucasArts Publisher: Disney Interactive Studios

Disney Interactive Studios Release Date: November 2002

November 2002 Platform: PS2, GameCube, PS4

Bounty Hunter is a 2002 action-adventure game currently available for PS4. It’s another classic Star Wars game, and it’s the only one allowing you to play as Jango Fett.

The story continues with the comic book Jango Fett: Open Seasons by author Haden Blackman. Moreover, it happens during Episode II: Attack of the Clones. It’s an original linear story, so it’s not part of the Disney continuity.

Still, you play as Jango Fett, a former Mandalorian warrior according to the Expanded Universe’s lore. He’s a bounty hunter in his prime, so you’ll go through a series of third-person missions for bounties. On top of that, the game explores the character’s origins and his ship, Slave I.

The game’s narrative is extensive, though. Sith Lord Darth Tyranus (Count Dooku) hires your services. Your job is to eliminate the Dark Jedi Komari Vosa, an original character. And as you play, you’ll uncover a huge criminal conspiracy clashing against your objectives.

Upcoming Star Wars Games for PS4 and PS5

Sadly, we couldn’t add 10 or 12 games to this list, as I typically do. The selection of Star Wars games for PlayStation consoles is just not enough, and it’s missing some key entries Microsoft users have.

Players can enjoy KOTOR (Knights of the Old Republic) and KOTOR II on Microsoft platforms. These are some of the best RPG games of all time. Then, Windows players can enjoy The Old Republic, a free-to-play MMORPG with expansive content.

Nevertheless, it seems Sony is trying to fix the issue. Currently, they are working on a KOTOR remake, which is going to be exclusive for PS4 and PS5:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake - PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5

Additionally, Respawn Entertainment is working on a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel. It will follow Cal Kestis on a story that remains part of the Disney canon. There’re even rumors the character could appear in upcoming Disney+ shows.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Official Teaser

Lastly, I saw Super Star Wars on the PlayStation Store, but with no purchase option. The game debuted in 2015 as an enhanced port of the SNES classic. So, if you see it in a store and you’re eager for some nostalgia, get it!