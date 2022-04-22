6 Ways to Customize Start Menu in Windows 11

Windows 11 brings a brand new look to the Windows Operating System, including a refreshed Start menu. However, some of the users do not seem to enjoy the new face of the Start Menu.

If you are someone who feels the same way, you don’t have to worry. You can customize the Start menu of Windows 11 to some extent.

Read below to find out 6 ways to customize the Start menu in Windows 11.

Ways to Customize Start Menu in Windows 11

There are different ways you can customize the Start menu. You can create folders, turn off recommendations, and bring the Start menu to the left.

Customize the Pinned Section

You can pin the apps you frequently need access to and not have to search for them or browse your files on your PC.

Open the Start menu. Go to All Apps.

Find the app you want to pin and right-click on it. Select Pin to Start.

You can now easily access the apps you need in the future.

Remove the Recommended Section

Although the recommended settings on the Start menu seem useful, it displays all the recently or frequently opened files and apps. This may cause privacy concerns.

So, you can follow the following steps to hide the recommended section.

Open Settings. Head to the Personalization option from the left. Select Start. Turn of the Show recently opened items in Start, Jump Lists, and File Explorer.

Turn off the Show most used apps. Turn off the Show recently added apps as well.

The Start menu will no longer display the frequently accessed apps and files.

Move Start Menu to the Left

You can also align the taskbar to the left, similar to Windows 10. To do so, you can:

Open Search. Type Settings and hit Enter. Go to Personilazation. Find the Taskbar option and click on it.

Scroll down to find the Taskbar behaviors option and expand it. On the Taskbar alignment option, change the value to left from the drop-down menu on its right.

The taskbar will immediately move to the right and give you the old-school Windows 10 Taskbar look.

Add Folders

There is an option to add folders or a quick access button next to the power button on the Start menu on Windows 11.

Open Settings. Head to Personalization and open Start. Go to Folders.

Turn on the folders that you want on the Start menu.

Change the Color of the Start Menu and Taskbar

You can also change the accent color of the start menu and the taskbar in Windows 11 by using the steps below.

Open Settings and go to Personalization. Go to Colors.

Scroll down to find the Show accent color on Start and taskbar option and turn it on. Please keep in mind that the option is only available when you use Dark mode.

Switch Back to Windows 10 Start Menu in Windows 11

Although switching back to the Windows 10 start menu seems ideal, there is no official way to do so. However, you can use third-party apps such as Start11, StartAllBack, etc.

These apps can help you customize the Start menu however you want. But it is best to remember that some of the apps might not be free.

Additionally, it is also advisable to keep in mind that such apps may not be verified by Microsoft and can cause lags or bugs in your system.