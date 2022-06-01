How To Enable or Disable Startup Sound on Windows 11

Along with vivid graphics, the Windows 11 operating system has introduced crisp startup sound with its update. You can change the startup sound of Windows when it boots for a better user experience.

Windows 11 provides a list of sound options for startup and if you want to learn how to change the Windows 11 startup sound, keep reading this article.

How to Change Startup Sound on Windows 11

There are multiple ways through which you can change the startup sound in Windows 11. All routes, however, lead to the same destination; changing the startup sound for your PC. You can visit the Settings application or the Control Panel to customize your user experience.

Here are some ways you can refer to changing Windows 11 startup sound.

Change Windows Themes

The startup sounds can be customized according to the theme of your Windows. You may navigate through the Settings application to change the startup sound for your PC. Follow these instructions to personalize your PC:

Open Windows Settings. Select Personalization on your left. Choose Themes. On the top, select Sounds. Under Program Events, locate Windows Logon and select it. Drop down the menu for Sounds and select the new startup sound. You can check the sounds using the Test button on your right. Select Apply then OK.

NOTE: Make sure the Play Windows Startup Sound box is ticked.

Change Sound Settings

You can also change the startup sound under Advanced on your Window’s Sound Settings. You may follow these steps to change the startup sounds through sound settings:

Right-click on the speaker icon on your taskbar. Select Sound Settings.

Scroll down to More Sound Settings under Advanced. On the dialog box, open the Sounds tab on top. Under Program Events, locate Windows Logon and select it. Drop down the menu for Sounds and select the new startup sound. You can check the sounds using the Test button on your right. Check the box of Play Windows Startup Sound. Select Apply then OK.



Use Control Panel

The Control panel is used to view and configure all aspects of the Windows system settings. You can change the startup sounds through Hardware and Sound option on the control panel. Follow these steps to change startup sounds through the control panel:

Open Start and search for Control Panel on the search box. Open Control Panel. Select Hardware and Sound. Under Sound, choose Change system sounds. Scroll down under Program Events to locate Windows Logon. Select the sound you want to use as your startup sound under Sounds: To test the sound, select the audio and click on the Test button. Select Apply then OK.

NOTE: Make sure the Play Windows Startup Sound box is ticked.

Customize Startup Sound

You can use your own custom sound for your startup sound. However, keep in mind that the audio should be in .wav format. To use the audio on your PC as your startup sound, follow these instructions:

On the bottom-right of your taskbar, locate the speaker icon and right-click on it. Open Sound Settings.

Scroll down and open More Sound Settings. On top, select the Sounds tab. Under Program Events, locate Windows Logon and select it. Under Sounds, select Browse.

Navigate to the file with the audio you want to set up as your startup sound and select it. Check the box of Play Windows Startup Sound. Click Apply then OK.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How to Turn Off Startup Sound?

You can always turn off the startup sound on Windows. Follow these instructions to disable the startup sound:

Open Start, type System Sounds, and click on it. On the dialog box, uncheck the box for Play Windows Startup Sound. Click Apply then OK.



Where is System Sound Located in Windows 11?

System Sound is located under More sound settings under Sound settings. You can open Sound Settings by right-clicking on the speaker icon on the right of your taskbar.

Where is the Windows Startup Sound File?

The startup sound file is located in the C:\Windows\Media. Windows will be unable to locate it if it is moved to any other file.