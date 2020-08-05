Sony announced its upcoming State of Play live stream. It will take place on Thursday, August 6. The event will last 40 minutes in total and start at 1:00 PM Pacific Time / 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Is this something to be hyped about, though?

Even with the PlayStation 5 on our heels, it seems like the event will only be about PS4 games. That means we’re not going to see any additional next-gen gameplay, trailers, or news.

The tech giant went as fat as cautioning fans not to expect further PlayStation 5 announcements. Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 back in June, but the updates have been far and in-between.

The Japanese company has played a long game of secrets against Microsoft. They have remained cautious about what the PlayStation 5 brings. In particular, they have chosen to keep the price details tight shut.

It’s fair to say the State of Play is not what fans are expecting. Further news about a console even Sony seems to be ditching is not ideal. Yet PS users can be happy about Spider-Man’s continued Sony exclusivity…

August 2020 State of Play is all about the PS4

The company shared the news on its PlayStation blog. The article explains there’s going to be a focus on third-party, published games for PS VR and PS4.

On top of that, there’re going to be some updates on indie and third-party PlayStation 5 games on the showcase. PlayStation Studios titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales are not going to appear.

Third-party PS5 updates are for games we already saw, like Resident Evil: Village. No new announcements are coming this time.

“And just to be super clear — there will be no PlayStation Studios updates in Thursday’s episode” – PlayStation Blog.

Additionally, fans need to keep waiting for details on the PS5 pricing. Both Microsoft and Sony are holding this information until it’s time for pre-orders. Hardware specs, pre-orders, business, dates, or similar info won’t be present either.

Instead, the Thursday 6 event revolves around upcoming PS4 titles, gameplay, and teasers.

Here, let me remind you of how the PlayStation 5 looks like by sharing one of the best-received next-gen trailers:

What we’re seeing on the upcoming State of Play

The August 2020 State of Play Event will focus on PlayStation VR and PlayStation games that are coming soon.

Its last edition focused heavily on The Ghost of Tsushima. The Samurai tale is now the fastest-selling PS4 IP.

As for exclusives, we know of Pacer, which is a futuristic racing game. The Stare of Play is featuring more details about this gas-fueled title.

Notably, the next State of Play is featuring the much-awaited Marvel’s Avengers. The action-RPG by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix is debuting in September.

Although this is not a PlayStation exclusive, they are releasing a character only PS users will see. It’s one of the two post-launch heroes the tittle is sharing for free. Let’s see…

Hawkeye and Spiderman are joining the Marvel’s Avengers

The Marvel’s Avengers is a chapter-based action game with plenty of RPG elements. It’s about reuniting the Avengers (again) after failing to defend San Francisco. The final goal is defeating an evil mega-corporation and its army of AI synths.

You reunite the characters into the game’s hub, which is a Helicarrier. Then, you can choose which missions you take next. Likewise, you choose which character you take on the missions, customize their gear, skills, and apparels.

Check the gameplay trailer down below. It follows Thor during the prologue:

The biggest promise about Crystal Dynamics game is not its action or its graphics. What fans are expecting is expanding “The Avengers Initiative.” Square Enix is promising to release new content for years to come. And that means characters, missions, gear, and even expansions, all it free of charge.

Two months before its release date, Cyrstal Dynamics is making the promise real. They confirmed Hawkeye and Spider-Man are joining the game post-launch.

Bost characters are coming as free post-launch DLCs. Both are featuring side missions on their own.

Spiderman Remains a PlayStation Exclusive

The Spider-Man character is quite special for the PS4, though. That’s why Avenger’s DLC is a Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5 exclusive. The Xbox platform won’t probably see any exclusive content on this game.

That’s something to expect. Marvel’s Spiderman was a huge success with over 6 million units sold. It’s a PlayStation 4 all-time top-5 best-seller.

On the downside, there’s not much information about this exclusive DLC. There’s only a confirmation, and we expect further details on the upcoming State of Play.

When we do get more details, it’ll look something like Hawkeye’s reveal trailer:

Further Spider-Man DLC details on the State of Play

So far, Crystal Dynamics says the hero will boast “impressive acrobatic abilities” for both combat and exploration.

“Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man comes to Marvel’s Avengers, exclusively on PlayStation. Crystal Dynamics offers early details on its own, unique take on the post-launch Hero” – Crystal Dynamics’ Twitter

It seems the character is going to feel similar to the PS4’s exclusive title. The new Spider-Man will combinate web configurations, tech, and gadgets. He also gets a unique skill tree that includes many “iconic abilities and attacks.”

For example, Spider-Man will get access to tech upgrades during the game. That includes custom web-shooters made by SHIELD, Stark Industries, or Hank Pym.

All this means Marvel’s Spiderman and Marvel’s Avengers are not sharing a universe, which is something fans were expecting. It also means there’s not going to be a PlayStation-exclusive Marvel universe of games.

Instead of that, we’re getting an ever-expansive title that wants to deliver a “true Avenger experience.”

Spider-Man is the second post-launch add-on for Marvel’s Avengers. He’s also the first exclusive for a console family. The game is coming out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s also going to become available for PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

Yet, we’re not sure about its retro-compatibility. Could you play the PS4 version on the PS5?

Is the PlayStation 5 retro-compatibility a lie?

The State of Play is also sharing some news on the current-gen peripherals you can use on the PlayStation 5.

It looks like bad news, though. Sony is backtracking on its retro-compatibility promise.

The Japanese tech corporation has confirmed you can use PlayStation 4 controllers with the PlayStation 5. But there’s a big “BUT.” You can only use the current DualShock to play PlayStation 4 games.

“We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.” – PlayStation Blog.

Still, Sony is not listing the PS4 games that will work on the PS5 at launch. Those hoping to see some sort of clarification on the Thursday’s State of Play are going to be disappointed. So far, we only know the next-gen PlayStation has backward compatibility with the “top 100 PS4 games” on release day.

Certainly, we could play The Last of Us II or God of War 4 on the PS5 with the DualShock 4.

On the other hand, the current PS Move Motion and PlayStation VR Aim controllers will work with PS5 VR games.

Still, you have to keep in mind the PS5’s DualSense is a big change. It packs a lot of features. Even the PS5’s included free game, “Astro’s Playroom,” looks like a place to showcase the controller.

What about Microsoft?

Microsoft has said they will hold an additional Xbox event in August. They are still on its prior July showcase where they revealed various exclusive next-gen trailers. Far are the days of their confusing Game Fest.

In particular, Halo: Infinite was a letdown. Others, like Obsidian’s Avowed, are very promising.

Rumors say Microsoft’s upcoming event is focusing on its budget next-gen console. Unofficial news says it’s called “Xbox Series S.” It represents a 1080p disc-less next-gen option.

As for controllers, the company only made minor changes to the Xbox Series X controller. That means players can port all of their accessories without issue.

Lastly, they are putting a lot of emphasis on their Xbox Game Pass service. With its Windows 10 beta stage, Gaming PC is looking very attractive. A great time to choose your budget GPU for your budget gaming PC.