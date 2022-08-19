Steam allocates the disk space required for installation when you are trying to install a new game. This is to ensure that you have enough disk space required for the installation. However, when allocating the disk space, Steam sometimes seems stuck on the same screen for a long time.

This is mostly caused when some Steam error is causing this process to freeze or if there are errors within the disk that you’re trying to install your game.

In this article, we have listed the fixes that will help you tackle this problem and install your game without any issues.

How to Fix Steam Stuck in Allocating Disk Space Screen?

The immediate solution to this problem is to stop the process and close Steam, then try to install your game again by relaunching it. However, if you’ve already tried this method and are still facing the same problem, you can try these proven methods that have helped many users, such as yourself.

Give Administrative Privileges to Steam

Programs require administrator privileges to write on the disk. So setting up Steam to launch in administrator mode whenever you’re trying to open it might fix your issue.

To set Steam to always run as administrator:

Exit Steam and close all its processes from Task Manager.

Right-click on the Steam desktop icon and select Properties. Click on the Compatibility tab. Check Run this program as an administrator box, then Apply > OK.



Now, launch Steam again and try to download your game. See if it starts downloading the game without getting stuck in allocating disk space screen. If it is still stuck on the same screen, you can move on to the next method.

Clear Steam Download Cache

There might be some corrupted files in your download cache, which is preventing Steam from running properly. Clearing the download cache will make sure that there are no such files and that Steam is always running without any issues.

To clear download cache from Steam:

Open Steam on your PC. Click on the Steam menu from the menu bar. Now, select Settings from the list of dropdown options.

On the Settings window, select the Downloads tab from the list of options. Now, click on CLEAR DOWNLOAD CACHE.

Click on OK in the next popup menu to clear the download cache from Steam.

Now, Steam will perform a cleanup to delete all the download cache. After finishing the cleanup, Steam will relaunch, and you’ll need to log in again. Try to download the files again after logging in and see if you can reach the download screen without any issue.

If you’re still stuck in allocating disk space screen, you can try the next method.

Change Your Download Region

There might be something wrong with the servers you’re trying to download your game files from. And as a result, it cannot allocate the disk space required for download. So changing your download region or location might fix this problem for you.

To change your download region in Steam:

Launch the Steam client app on your desktop. Click Steam > Settings from the menu bar located at the top-left window.

Once the Settings window opens, click on the Downloads tab. Now, under Download Region, click on the small arrow to see all available regions.

Select a different region than the one that was chosen by Steam. Restart Steam and try to download the files now.

See if you can download the game without having any issues now. If your screen is still stuck in the allocating disk space window, try this next method to solve this issue.

Allow Steam to Bypass Your Windows Defender Firewall

The firewall prevents programs from writing on your disk over the internet. So it is very important to allow Steam through your Windows Firewall when you’re downloading games.

To let Steam bypass your Windows Defender Firewall:

Open Run Command Box on your Windows by pressing the Windows key + R together. Once the Run Command Box opens, type control in the search box and press Enter. This will bring up your Windows Control Panel. Click on System and Security once it opens. Under Windows Defender Firewall, click on Allow an app through Windows Firewall.

Now, on the next window, find Steam from the list of apps and check on both Private and Public boxes, then click OK.



Now, launch Steam and try to download your game again. See if you can download the game without facing any issues this time. If you still get stuck on the same screen, move on to the next method.

Reinstall Steam on Your Device

Sometimes there might be errors with Steam itself. If none of the methods seems to be working for you, then reinstalling Steam might be able to fix it.

To delete Steam from your device and install it again:

Exit Steam and close all Steam-related processes from the Task Manager. Right-click on the Steam desktop icon and select Open File Location. This will open containing Steam and all its files.

Now, select everything except ‘steamapps’ and ‘steam.exe,’ then delete them. (Deleting ‘steamapps’ will remove all the games from your PC, and you’ll need to download them again.) Now, double-click on steam.exe to download and reinstall Steam again.

Once it is installed, launch Steam and log in again using your login details. Once you’ve logged in successfully, try to download the game again.

Check if You Have Any Disk Errors

If none of the above methods are working for you, then there might be some issue with your hard drive itself. You should check if there are some damaged sectors or errors with your drive that are preventing you from installing the game.