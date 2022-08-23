[Solved] Steam Game Update Stuck Error

Sometimes when updating a game on Steam, you might face an issue where your games are stuck downloading the updates for hours. It can be a very annoying issue because without updating the games to the latest version, it doesn’t allow you to play them.

Most of the time, when you have such errors, Steam is unpacking the files in the background, and your download will resume as soon as it is done. However, if you’re still stuck on the same screen for multiple hours, this article will help you solve this problem.

How to Fix Steam Game Update Stuck Error

The first thing you can do during such an error is trying to pause the download and resume it to see if it works. Or you can restart your Steam client and try updating the game again as well.

However, if you’ve done everything you can and still haven’t found a way to get rid of this error, you can try these methods that have fixed this problem for many Steam users.

Check Your Internet Connection

The first thing you need to do is check your internet connection and make sure you have adequate bandwidth to download the updates. Restarting your internet connection or Router might be able to fix this issue.

If the update is still stuck even after restoring your internet connection, you can move on to the next method.

Verify the Integrity of Your Games

If you have bad or missing files in your game directory, it may stop you from downloading further updates. By verifying the integrity of the game files, it makes sure that there are no such files, and it also redownloads those files in case you have any.

To do so:

Launch the Steam app on your PC. Click on the Library tab to view your games.

From the list of games, find the one that you have trouble updating. Right-click on that game and select Properties from the list of dropdown options.

Now, click on Local Files, then click Verify integrity of game files.



This will check all your files inside the game folder and check for any corrupted or missing files. If it finds such files, it will repair and redownload them. After this process is complete, try to download the updates again. And if it still shows an error, you can jump on to the next method.

Opt-Out From Beta Programs

You may have opted yourself in for Steam Beta programs at some point. These Beta programs consist of features that are not yet available to all users. However, sometimes your game might not be compatible with Beta programs. So, opting out of the Beta programs might solve this issue for you.

To opt-out from all Steam Beta programs:

Open the Steam Client app from your desktop. Once the app opens, click on the Steam menu from the top-left window. Select Settings from the list of dropdown menus.

Now, click on the Account tab and click on CHANGE under Beta participation.

Click on the small arrow icon, and make sure to select the NONE – Opt out of all beta programs option.

Now, click OK.

Now, relaunch Steam and try to continue your downloads. If you’re still having the issue, you can try the next method.

Allow Steam through Your Windows Firewall

Your Windows firewall might be preventing Steam from downloading these crucial updates. To prevent these issues from occurring, it is very important to allow Steam through your firewall.

To do so:

Open Start Menu by pressing the Windows key and type ‘ Firewall ’ in the search box. Click on Windows Defender Firewall once you see it.

Now, click on Allow an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall from the list of tabs.

Scroll down till you see Steam and check both Private and Public boxes, then click OK.



Now, open Steam and continue your downloads. If it’s still stuck on the same screen, you can move on to the next method.

Remove the Package Folder from Steam’s Directory

The ‘package’ folder contains all the important files required to install the Steam updates. If you have downloaded any corrupted files during an update, it might conflict with your game updates as well. To make sure there are no corrupt files, deleting this folder from Steam’s directory might solve this issue.

To do that:

Exit from Steam and right-click on the Steam icon on your desktop, and select Open file location. This will open the directory of Steam in File Explorer. Now, within that folder, locate a folder named ‘ package. ‘

Create a copy of this folder in another directory and delete the original one.

Now, launch Steam, and it should automatically download the required files. After updating Steam, you should be able to download the updates without any issues. If you’re still having the problem, you can try this next method.

Clear Steam Download Cache

If you have downloaded quite a lot of games from Steam, you might have accumulated quite a lot of cached files. This may be interfering with your updates, so clearing the download cache can solve this issue as well.

To clear the download cache from Steam:

Open the Steam app and click Steam from the menu bar. Select Settings from the list of menus.

Once the Settings window opens, select the Downloads tab. Now, click on CLEAR DOWNLOAD CACHE.



Once you click that button, you’ll be asked if you really want to clear the download cache. Click Ok to continue. After this, Steam will clear all your download cache from your system and restart the app. Once it’s done, log in to your Steam account and continue your updates.

Change Your Download Region

Sometimes, your automatic download region might be having issues as well. Changing your download region might solve your problem in that case.

To change your download region in Steam:

Open the Steam app on your PC. Click on the Steam menu from the top-left corner of the app. Select Settings from the list of menus.

On the Settings window, click on the Downloads tab. Now, click on the small arrow under Download Region and select a different download region, then click OK.



Check Your Hard Drive

If none of the technical fixes worked for you, the problem could be in your system itself. Check your drive to see if it has enough space to download the updates. If your disk is full, you may need to delete some stuff to make room for the updates.

You may also check if there is any error in the disk. In case of such an error, the updates cannot be completed until you repair the disk or change it.