Steam Missing File Privileges [FIXED]

Steam is a powerful tool used as a dashboard of sorts for many PC games available on the market. However, this kind of software does have its issues. One of the most common errors is an error that reads something like “An Error has occurred while updating ‘PUBG’ (missing file privileges).”

This is a common issue because the program is trying to add files onto your computer and it may not have proper access, or the firewalls are flagging it as a possible threat, it could also be that there is too much clutter in the download cache.

Below are listed a few of the most common ways to fix this error.

Restart Your Computer

The easiest solution that just might fix the issue is to restart your Steam, and then you’re the whole PC if a simple software restart doesn’t resolve the issue.

Clear Download Cache

Clearing the download cache simply removes all the temporary files stored in the Download Cache from previous downloads. In most cases, this and a quick computer restart will fix the issue. The steps to do this are as follows:

Click the “Steam tab” in the top left corner of your steam window. Click “Settings.”

Click “Clear Download Cache.”

Login to Steam again.

Change Download Region.

This fix is a simple one and the steps are as follows:

Click on the tab labeled “Steam” in the top left corner of your Steam window Click “Settings.”

Click “Downloads.” Make sure the “Download Region” is set correctly.

Repair Steam Library

In the same start as the previous two solutions, this answer takes the problem into the Steam files themselves.

Click the “Steam tab” in the top left corner. Go to “Settings” .

Click on “Downloads.” Go to “Steam Library Folder”.

Click on the “three dots” by your storage usage bar and click on “repair folder”. Click on “Yes” and let it run.



Force End the igfxEm Module

Sometimes this error is caused by an error in the function of one of Steam’s background modules. To solve this follow these step:

Hit the “Ctrl > Alt > Esc” keys together to bring up the “Task manager”

If it doesn’t show a few tabs of options, go ahead and click on the “more details” arrow at the bottom left corner to show all the different options. Under background tasks on the first page there should be a section that says “igfxEm Module”. Click above Module and click “End task.” If you don’t see this module, the error is being caused by something else.

Verify Game Library.

This Solution is found under your Game settings. The Steps are as follows:

Right click on the “Game”. Click on “Properties”. Go to “Local Files”. Click on “Verify integrity of game files”.



Let it run.

Make Sure Your Profile Can Access The Game.

This is like a prenatal setting of sorts but it can be annoying if forgotten about or otherwise a surprise.

Right click on the “Game of your choice“. Hover on “Manage.” Click to “Browse Local Files”. Right Click on the actual “.exe file” for the game. Go to “Properties”.

Click on “Security”. Click on your user, and make sure all the boxes are checked for allow. If any are checked deny, click “Advanced.” Select the user you wish to change. Click on “View” on the bottom of the window. Change the deny check to an allow check. Close all the windows. Return to steam and try the update again.

Run Steam As an Administrator.

The final solution I have prepared is to run steam as an administrator.

Close out of Steam. Press the “Window + R” keys together. Type , (or copy and paste) “%ProgramFiles(x86)%“ into the prompt box. Find the “Steam Folder” and right click and click on “Properties”. Click the “Security Tab.” Click on “Advanced.”

Click on “Users.” Click “Edit”

Check the Box that says “full control.” Click “Ok”.

Repeat steps 8-10 for System entry (should be just below users) Click “Apply” then ok then close out of the window and run steam again.

These should help your Steam get back to running your games for you. Thank you for reading and best of luck in your gaming journey