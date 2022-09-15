Steam Not Downloading Games? Try These Methods

Sometimes when you’re trying to download a game from Steam, you might face a situation when the downloading will stop midway, or the download speed becomes slow. This error can occur when you’re downloading a new game as well as updating already existed game.

There are many factors that may be causing this issue. Just to name a few, your Internet settings, Firewall settings, or even other Steam-related error could be the culprit. And while there isn’t a one-stop solution, you could troubleshoot it to find the root of the problem.

How to Fix Steam Not Downloading Games or Slow Downloads

Most of the time, pausing the download and restarting the Steam app will be able to fix this issue. However, there might be times when this method does not work for you.

As the issue may be caused by any of the factors, you can try these methods one by one until you find one that works for you.

Change Your Download Region

Sometimes the server you’re trying to download your game from might be crowded with people who are trying to download the same game, especially when a game is on sale or just released. In such a case, changing the download region to a less crowded server will fix your problem.

To change your download region in Steam:

Open the Steam desktop app on your PC. Click on Steam from the menu bar, then click on Settings.] On the Settings menu, select the Downloads tab.

Now, select your download region under the Download Region tab and select a different region than the one that was assigned to you. (However, don’t select one that is too far from you.)

Restart Steam and try downloading the game again.

See if this was able to fix your issue. If it’s still not downloading the game, you can move on to the next method.

Repair Steam Download Folder

The problem can occur if your Downloads folder or drive is corrupted or if there is any error. This method helps to fix any errors within your Downloads folder and makes your downloads faster and smooth.

To repair your Steam download folder:

Open the Steam client app on your PC. Click on the Steam menu from the top-left window, then click Settings.

Now, on the Settings window, select the Downloads tab, then click on STEAM LIBRARY FOLDERS.

Select your downloads drive and click on the three-dotted icon, then select Repair Folder.



After this process is complete, restart Steam and resume your download again.

Clear Steam’s Download Cache

Steam stores all the download cache you’ve accumulated on your local storage. When you’ve accumulated a large volume of these cache files or if there are corrupted files in the cache folder, it may mess with your downloads. So clearing the download cache files ensures such a situation does not occur and may potentially fix your issue as well.

To clear the download cache from Steam:

Open the Steam desktop app. Click on Steam from the top-left corner of the Steam app window. Now, select Settings from the list of given options.

Once the Settings window opens, click on the Downloads tab, then click on CLEAR DOWNLOAD CACHE.

Now, a popup message will appear asking if you’re really sure to clear the download cache. Click on OK to continue.

When this process is completed, Steam will log you out from your account and restart automatically. After it restarts, simply log in to your account and resumes your download again.

Allow the Steam App Through Your Windows Firewall

Since Steam requires an internet connection to download the resources for your game, your Windows Firewall may be preventing it from accessing it. So, it is very important that you always let Steam through your Firewall Defender to avoid any Steam-related issues.

To allow Steam through your Windows Firewall Defender:

Open the Start menu and type ‘ firewall ’ in the search bar. Now, click on the ‘ Allow an app through Windows Firewall ‘ option.

On the new window, click on Change Settings.

Then, scroll down till you see Steam and make sure to select both the Private and Public boxes.

Click OK to complete the action.

Now, restart Steam and resume your download again. If the problem still persists, you can try the next method.

Reset Your Internet Connection

Your internet speed may become slow if you have lots of internet cached files and data stored on your device. If that is the case, then restarting your router and resetting your internet connection will easily fix your issue.

To reset your internet connection:

From the right side of your taskbar, right-click on the network icon and select Network and Internet Settings. Click on Advanced network settings.

Now, select your internet connection and click on Disable to disable it.

Wait for a few seconds and click on Enable to turn it back again. Open Steam and try to resume your download again.

Disable Automatic Configuration of Your Internet Settings

Sometimes, the default configuration provided by your Internet Service Provider(ISP) may be interfering with your downloads as well. If that is the case, then turning off the default settings may be able to fix this issue.

To turn off the automatic internet settings:

Open the Windows Run Command Box by pressing down the Windows key and R together. Type ‘ inetcpl.cpl ’ in the search box and press Enter. This will open your Internet Properties. Now, click on the Connections tab, then click on LAN settings.

Uncheck the Automatically detect settings option, then click Ok.



Now, close the Internet Properties window and launch Steam. After this, try to resume your download and see if that solved your issue. If it’s still not downloading the game, you may need to update your Windows.

Update Your Windows

If you haven’t updated your Windows for a while, then your Windows might be missing some crucial updates that require you to download and install them. Sometimes when you don’t update your Windows for a long time, it will start causing errors for the programs as well. So, it is important that you check and update your Windows at regular intervals.

To check for the Windows updates on your PC:

Open the Start menu and click on the Settings icon. Once the Settings menu opens, click on the Windows Update tab.

Now, click on the Check for updates button.



This will check if you have any missing Windows updates, then download them. After the download is completed, simply install them and restart your PC. Once the restart is complete, open Steam and resume your download.