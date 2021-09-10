How to Fix Steam Remote Play Not Working

Setting up Steam Remote play can feel like a bit of a struggle because multiple errors can affect it. These might be about the connection itself, one of the games you’re trying to play, or even the network connection. Trying a few different fixes can help you track down the root of the problem of “Steam Remote Play Not Working” so that you can keep playing.

What is Steam Remote Play?

Steam Remote Play is a feature that lets you play games on a tablet, TV, phone, or another computer without having the game installed on it. Your primary computer with the game hosts a session, and you play it through another device with Steam Link.

With this, you can play a game that needs higher-end performance on a device that won’t support it — as long as the host computer can support the game.

Steam created entire interfaces optimized for touch controls so that it’s not awkward or difficult to play your PC games without keyboard support.

Fix Steam Remote Play Not Working

There are a few things that might be preventing your Remote Play games from working. For example, make sure your computer is on and not randomly shutting down at a time when you’re trying to connect and play.

Go through these steps one after the other while checking Remote Play each time you perform each step.

Update Your Clients

Remote Play might fail to work if both the Steam Link app and Steam itself aren’t updated. Try opening the app store where you downloaded the Steam Link app to see whether updates are available. In Steam, click “Check for Steam Client Updates” under the Steam menu and let it update if needed.

Check Remote Play Support For Your Game

Before anything else, make sure that you check to see if your game supports Remote Play. If it isn’t supported, that’s the root of the problem. Go to the game’s store page and look at the facts on the right side to see whether it supports Remote Play, what devices it can stream to, and whether it has Remote Play Together.

Verify Game Files Integrity

It’s crucial that any game you want to play remotely is up-to-date and working correctly on the host computer. Open the game on the computer and make sure it’s running perfectly. You can also verify your files to make sure the game files aren’t corrupt or damaged.

Right-click the game in your Steam library. Choose “Properties.” Choose “Local Files.” Click “Verify Integrity of Game Files.” Let the process finish, and Steam will download and update the game if needed.

Check Your Credentials

Check to make sure you’re signed into your Steam Link app and your Steam account on each device. You should be on the same account for Remote Play to work.

Check Your Network

There must be enough bandwidth for Remote Play to function correctly. Run a speed test on both devices to make sure you’re getting the speed you expect. If you aren’t, try unplugging your router and modem, waiting five minutes, plugging them back in, waiting five minutes, and then restarting your devices.

Check Minimum Requirements

No matter what the games require, Steam recommends that the host computer have a quad-core processor. You’ll likely get better results with more modern processors with more cores. You should also be using a wired network – though Steam says wireless N and AC networks can work, as can powerline networks as long as the signal is good.

Your remote device needs a GPU that supports hardware-accelerated H264 decoding. Check your documentation to see what your devices offer.

Change Steam Settings

To adjust your Steam Remote Play settings:

Open the Steam Client. Click “Steam” and choose “Settings.” Click “Remote Play.” Click “Advanced Host Options” to change host settings. Click “Advanced Client Options” to change client settings.

You can adjust the settings to change for “Fast” client streaming options too under Remote Play.

Under Client Options, limit your resolution and make sure “Enable Hardware Decoding” is selected. Click “OK” to save.

Under Host Options, select “Dynamically adjust capture resolution to improve performance.” You should also have all the options checked under “Enable hardware encoding.”

Change Game Settings

You can also change settings in the games themselves to improve your performance. Try turning off Vertical Sync and lowering the resolution to make Remote Play work properly.

Re-enable Remote Play

Sometimes turning Remote Play off and back on will help it work again.

Open Steam on the host computer. Click the “Steam” tab at the top. Click “Settings.” Click “Remote Play.” Uncheck “Enable Remote Play” and then choose “OK.” Restart Steam. Return to the Remote Play Settings and check “Enable Remote Play.” Click “OK.”

Check to see whether Remote Play is working again.

Update Drivers

Sometimes Remote Play fails to work if the video drivers aren’t updated on your computer. To quickly see if your GPU needs an update:

Click the Windows button and choose “Settings.” Type “Device Manager” in the search box and select “Device Manager” from the list. Expand the “Display adaptors” category. Right-click your graphics card. Click “Update driver.” Choose “Search automatically for drivers.” If there is a driver available, you’ll be able to update and install it.

If you’re using a computer as the remote device, make sure to update its video drivers, too.

NVIDIA Laptop Error

Sometimes, laptops with Windows 8.1 with NVIDIA drivers have a bug that prevents you from using the GPU with Steam Remote Play. To fix it:

Right-click on the desktop and choose “NVIDIA Control Panel.” Choose “3D Settings.” Change the system to use integrated graphics. Save your settings. Relaunch Steam.

While the integrated graphics won’t perform as well as the standalone GPU, that shouldn’t matter too much with Remote Play. Just remember to change it back when you’re done and want to use the laptop for something more graphically intense.

Black Screen When Streaming

If you’re getting a black screen, go back to the advanced host settings in Steam Remote Play options. Disable hardware encoding.

If it’s still displaying a black screen, return to advanced client settings. Disable hardware decoding. Once you’ve done either of these steps, restart Steam and the game to see whether it solves the issue.

Firewall Issues

Sometimes your firewall is trying so hard to keep you safe that it keeps your devices from connecting. Try disabling your firewalls briefly and starting Remote Play to see if it works. If it works with your firewall disabled, then it might be blocking you when it’s active.

You may need to add Steam as an exception to the firewall.

Type “Firewall” in the Windows Start menu and click “Windows Defender Firewall.” Click “Allow an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall.” Scroll down and put a check box next to Steam. Place checkboxes next to the games you’re hoping to play. Click “OK” to save.

You can choose to allow access through the private or public network, or both. In general, it’s safer to allow access through the private networks only — but if you’re playing away from the house, you might be accessing public networks.

Controller isn’t Working

If your controller isn’t affecting the game, it might not be configured right in Steam.

Remember that games coded with raw input aren’t supported, and you won’t be able to use a controller.

You can adjust your controller in Steam settings to ensure it will work during your Remote Play session.

Open Steam and click the “Steam” menu button at the top. Click “Controller.” Choose “General Controller Settings.” Check the box that matches your controller. Save your settings and return to Steam. Change Steam into Big Picture Mode by clicking the square icon to the left of the minimize option. Try to use your controller in Big Picture Mode. If it doesn’t work there, it might not work in Remote Play.

You may have to update the drivers for your controller, check the individual game you’re playing for compatibility, or plug the controller into a different port to make it work.

Steam Remote Play Together Not Working

Remote Play Together is a feature of Remote Play where other players connect to your host computer to play your own game. Sometimes it can feel challenging to make Remote Play Together work at first. However, it’s usually simple to solve the problem and get back to the game.

Online Status

Check to make sure you and the people you’re trying to invite are both showing up as online. If one of you is set to offline, you may have trouble inviting each other to sessions.

Game Launch

Don’t start the game or click any inputs other than inviting your friends when you launch a game. Sometimes when you launch the game, it detects you as player one. Using an input can then make it think you’re also the second player. This was an issue with Cuphead on Remote Play and may affect some other games as well.

Patience

Sometimes it takes a few moments for Steam to connect the sessions and recognize the controllers being used. Wait a few minutes to see whether Steam catches up with you.

Remember that the other players should be using different input methods. Often games won’t work if players 2-4 use the same controller/keyboard setup as player one.

Most problems that prevent you from accessing games over Remote Play are easily solved. If you encounter anything that can’t be fixed, make sure to report the bug to Steam. Some issues pop up from time to time that developers must address to get players back in the game.

How to Use Steam Remote Play

To use Remote Play, install the Steam Link app on your device. It’s available on Android, iOS, and PC. Make sure you’re signed into Steam on the host computer, and then open the app on your device. Click “Start Playing,” and then choose your game from a list of available titles.