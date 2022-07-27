Steam Says “App already running” – How to Fix it

Sometime, when attempting to launch a game in Steam, you might have come across an error that says Failed to start the game (app already running). This error is actually quite common and can be fixed without much hassle.

This error generally occurs when you’ve just closed the game, or it crashed unexpectedly, and you try to relaunch it within a short time. It is mainly caused when the game hasn’t closed completely on your system. However, some games have reportedly experienced this issue out of the blue.

So, without wasting much time, let’s fix this annoying issue and get you on your game.

How to Fix “App already running” Error?

The first thing to do when you’re facing this error is to restart your PC. However, if you’ve already tried this and are still facing the problem, you can try these methods that have fixed it for the majority of users.

Close Your Game From the Task Manager

If you are having this issue, chances are, the game is still running on your system and hasn’t closed properly. If that is the case, you should try to close it by force.

To force close the game, try this:

Right-click on the Start menu. Select Task Manager from the list of options. Once the Task Manager opens, find the game you’re trying to open on the Processes tab. If it’s already open, you should be able to see it.

Once you locate it, right-click on it and click End task.



If for some reason, it shows an error while you’re closing the game, you can move on to the next method.

Relaunch Steam

Sometimes you might not be able to close the game in Task Manager, and it shows an error message instead. In such a case, you should close Steam and relaunch it again.

Here’re the steps:

Right-click on the Start menu. Select Task Manager from the list of options. Now, go to the Processes tab and locate all the processes of Steam.

Right-click on them and click End task to end their process.



Now, launch Steam from your desktop and try to open the game. See if this method fixed your problem. If not, you can move on to the next method.

Delete the App Cache Folder

There is a folder called ‘app cache’ in the Steam directory, which stores important data and settings of your profile and games. If it has some corrupted files, you might not be able to launch the game properly. In such cases, deleting the ‘app cache’ folder might solve your problem.

Note: Deleting the app cache doesn’t cause any issue or affect your Steam in any way. And a new app cache folder will be created each time you delete it.

To delete the app cache folder, try these steps:

First, you need to close any process related to Steam, including Task Manager. Now, right-click on the Steam icon on your desktop and select Open File Location.

This will open the directory of Steam in your File Explorer. Now, in File Explorer, locate a folder called ‘appcache.’

Before deleting it, you can make a copy of this folder in another directory in case you need it later on. If you’ve made the backup, you can continue by deleting the original folder. Now, close the File Explorer and launch Steam.

See if you can launch the game without any error. If it launches and you can play the game normally, you can delete the backup folder. Or, if you want to keep it, you can continue with your game.

Verify the Integrity of Game Files

Missing or corrupted files in your game directory might be the cause of this error as well. To make sure you have all the required files, you need to verify the integrity of your game files. This process will only take a minute, so it is always worth checking for any missing or corrupted files.

To verify the integrity of your game files:

On the Steam app, click on the Library tab to view your installed games.

Now, find the game that you’re having issues with and right-click on it. Select Properties. On the Local Files tab, click on Verify integrity of game files.



Now, come back to the main window and launch the game. See if it runs without showing errors. If it still shows an error, you can try this next method.

Run Steam Flushconfig Command

This command will delete all download cache files stored by Steam. It is the ultimate solution when it comes to fixing errors in Steam. However, you need to close all processes of Steam before running this command.

To run this command:

Press Windows key + R together on your keyboard to bring up Run Command Box. In the search box, type this command and click OK/Enter:

‘ steam://flushconfig ’ Now, you will see a popup window saying whether or not you want to continue. Click Ok to continue.



After this process is completed, it will log you out from Steam and relaunch it. When it launches, you can simply log in again and open your game. Check whether your issue is gone. If it’s still showing errors, you can try the next method.

Opt-out From Beta Programs

You might face this error if you have participated in Steam beta programs. Although there is a low chance that the error is caused by the Beta update, launching the game through a normal version of Steam might fix your issue.

To opt-out from Steam Beta updates:

Open the Steam Client app. Click on Steam tab on the top-left corner of the screen. Now, select Settings. (In case of Mac, it is labeled as Preferences)

On the Account tab, look for a setting called Beta participation. Once you’ve located it, click on the Change button under it.

Select NONE – Opt out of all beta programs, then click OK.



Now, launch Steam again and try to open the game. See if it launches without showing any errors. If the problem still persists, you can move on to the next method.

Reinstall the Game

If nothing works for you, then the last step is to reinstall the game again. Keep in mind that downloading a game takes a lot of time and bandwidth, so only use this method when absolutely nothing works for you.

To reinstall your game:

Open the Steam client app on your PC. Go to your games library by clicking on Library tab.

Locate the game you’re having issues with and right-click on it. Select Manage > Uninstall.

In the next popup message, select UNINSTALL to continue.

Now, wait for some time before Steam fully uninstalls the game. Next, install the game again.

See if you can launch the game without any errors or issues.