How to Fix Steam Service Error on Windows

Steam is the go-to place for most gamers when they want to play games. However, sometimes when you launch Steam, you may encounter an error saying, “Reinstalling the Steam service requires administrator privileges.” You’ll mostly face this error if you have accidentally disabled Steam services on your PC.

This error will prevent you from opening Steam and is quite annoying if you don’t know how to fix it. In this article, we will tell you how to fix this issue without having much hassle.

How to Fix Steam Services Error?

Most of the time, this issue should be fixed when you click the INSTALL SERVICE button. But if doing that hasn’t solved your problem, you can try these proven methods that have fixed this error for a lot of users.

Run Steam as the Administrator

This issue can occur when Steam doesn’t get the required permission to start the Steam Services. So running Steam as an administrator will fix this problem in most cases. To do so:

Right-click on the Steam shortcut icon from your desktop. Choose Properties from the list of options. Now, click on the Compatibility tab and check Run this program as an administrator option.



If you have other users for your PC, you need to click on Change settings for all users and enable Run this program as an administrator option as well. Click Apply, then OK.

Now, relaunch Steam and see if you can launch it without getting such errors. If you still can’t open Steam, you can try the next method.

Configure Steam Services to Run Manually

If the problem isn’t fixed even after clicking on Install service multiple times, you might have to change the settings and enable it by yourself. You can either make it run automatically when your PC boots up or manually by launching it from the desktop.

To change the startup type of Steam services, you need to:

Bring up the Run Command Box on your PC by pressing down the Windows key + R together. Type services.msc in the search box and hit Enter. This will open the Services settings for your PC. From the list of services, scroll down, find the one named Steam Client Service, and right-click on it.

Now, select Properties and change the Startup type from Disabled to Manual.

Click Apply, then OK.

Now, close the Services window and launch Steam to see if your issue is solved and that you can open it without getting interrupted. If you’re still seeing the error, you can move on to the next method.

Repair the Steam Services on Your PC

The problem can arise if the Steam services on your PC get corrupted as well. This method helps to fix the corrupted files by redownloading and repairing them. To repair the Steam services on your desktop:

Open the Start Menu by pressing the Windows key. Now, type command prompt in the search box and click on Run as administrator once it shows up. In the Command Prompt window, copy and paste this command, then hit Enter:

“C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\bin\SteamService.exe” /repair



If you have installed Steam in another directory, you need to specify that path instead. After it has successfully repaired the Steam services, relaunch Steam and check if you can still see the error. If it still shows up, try the next method.

Disable Your Antivirus

If you have an antivirus installed on your PC, they might have disabled Steam services without your knowledge. Try to open your antivirus settings and see if it is the case. If your antivirus is interfering with your programs without your knowledge, you may have to change its settings and also exclude the directory of Steam from being scanned.

Reinstall Steam Client App

If none of the methods so far have worked for you, then your last resort is to delete everything from Steam’s directory and reinstall Steam again.

Here’re the steps:

Right-click on the Steam client shortcut from your desktop. Select the Open file location option. This will open the directory of Steam in File Explorer. Now, select everything except Steam.exe and steamapps and delete them. Steamapps contain all the games you’ve installed from Steam, so make sure that you DON’T delete them by accident.

Now, double-click on Steam.exe to download the latest updates and install them on your PC.

Now, launch Steam and log in to your account. Your problem should be fixed at this point.