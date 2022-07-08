10 Ways to Fix Steam Won’t Start Up or Open

Running into issues when you want to play some games can be very irritating. Steam doesn’t have that many problems, to begin with. But there are times when it won’t launch or start when you want it to.

If you’re here because you’ve run into a problem where you can’t start or launch your Steam, worry not, as it is not a major issue and can be solved with some easy methods.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to fix your Steam not starting issue.

How to Fix Steam Won’t Launch or Start

A simple restart can fix a lot of problems in Windows. If your windows run into some issues or your CPU usage is high, it can cause programs to crash or not start properly. After restarting, relaunch Steam to see if your problem is solved! If that doesn’t solve the problem, then you can try the methods below.

Restart Your Router

Most of the time, this issue is caused when you have internet-related issues or if your internet is not working. To check if your internet is working, you can browse some websites in your browser, and if it doesn’t work, your internet may be down for the time being.

In such a case, you can check your ethernet cable for any issues, and if everything seems fine, you can restart the router and launch Steam again.

If your internet is still not working after you restart your router, you should contact your ISP and ask them to look into it.

Check If the Steam Server is Down

As Steam performs all of its activities from its servers, server issues can also cause it to misbehave. You can check if Steam servers are down by visiting sites like Downdetector and Issteamdown.

If it is down, you can try to open it after a while. And if it isn’t, you can move on to the next method.

Clear All Steam-Related Processes From Your Task Manager

The problem also arises if Steam isn’t closed properly. To make sure that Steam isn’t running in the background beforehand, you’ll need to remove all its processes from the Task Manager.

To do that:

Right-click on the taskbar Click on the Task Manager. On the Processes tab, find the processes related to Steam. (Steam, Steam Client Service, Steam Client Webhelper, etc.) Now, Click on each of those processes and then click on the End Task button, one by one.

This should clear every process of Steam on your Windows. Now, find the Steam Launcher icon and launch it to see if it opens.

Run Steam as an Administrator

Apps won’t run properly if they don’t get the required permissions to start. Running Steam as Administrator will make sure that Steam gets all the permissions for it to launch.

To run Steam as Administrator:

Press the Windows key on your keyboard and open the Start menu. Type ‘ Steam ’ on the Search Bar. When you see the Steam icon, click on the Run as Administrator option.

Click Yes to open the app as the Administrator.

Clear Steam Cache Files

Steam collects important data and settings about your profile each time you open it. They are stored in a folder named ‘app cache.’ If the ‘app cache’ folder has some corrupted files, it can cause Steam to not launch properly. Deleting this folder won’t cause any issues, but it can fix your problem if there are any corrupted files.

To clear Steam cache file you can follow these steps:

Close the Steam app completely, including from Task Manager. Right-click on the Steam Icon on your desktop and select Open File Location to open it in File Explorer. In File Explorer, search for the folder named App Cache.

Make a copy of that folder on your desktop or in some other directory. This will serve as a backup if things go wrong in this method. Now, delete the original app cache folder and relaunch Steam from your desktop. If it opens without any issues, you can delete the backup folder. At this point, a new App Cache folder will be automatically made in the Steam Directory. If you still can’t launch the app, you can replace the new App Cache folder with the backup and move on to the next method.

Run Steam Flush Command

The flush command is used to clear all the download cache accumulated by Steam. It works like a charm in any Steam-related issues.

To run a flush command:

Open the Run Command Box in your Windows by pressing the Windows Key + R keys together. Type ‘ steam://flushconfig ’ in the search box, and hit Enter.

Press OK to proceed. This will clear all download cache files from your system and is known to fix a lot of problems for Steam users.

Launch Steam to see if the problem is fixed.

Keep in mind that running this command will log you out of the app, and you need to log back in again the next time you launch the app.

Set Time and Date in Your Windows to Automatic

Steam requires you to have the correct local time and date on your PC. If you have changed date & time settings on your PC recently, chances are that the problem is caused by it.

To adjust the date and time on your PC:

Right-click on the Time and Date tab on your taskbar. Select Adjust date/time option. Make sure that Set Time Automatically and Set Time Zone Automatically options are enabled.

Close that window and open Steam to see if it fixed your problem.

Allow Steam Through Your Windows Firewall

Windows Firewall is an important part of Windows and can save your PC from various malicious programs as well as software. However, it may have blocked Steam from accessing the internet and prevented it from going online. So, you need to always make sure that Steam is not blocked by the Firewall.

Open the Run Command Box by pressing the Windows key + R. Type “ Control ” in the search box and press Enter to open your Control Panel. Now, click on System and Security.

Click on Allow an App Through Windows Defender Firewall under Windows Defender Firewall.

Locate Steam and make sure to tick on both Private and Public boxes, and click OK. Also, make sure that Steam Web Helper is ticked as well.

Reinstall Steam

If you have tried every single method, and still none of them seem to work, you can try to reinstall Steam as a last resort. But you’ll probably want to keep a backup of your games before you try to reinstall steam.

To do that:

Right-click on the Steam Desktop Icon and select the Open File Location Option. Go inside the Steamapps folder and locate a folder named ‘Common’ and copy its contents. Create a folder named ‘Backup’ in another directory and paste it in there. You can choose to restore these games after you have reinstalled Steam with an option called Backup and Restore Games. After you have reinstalled Steam, click on it to see if you can launch it.

That is it! At this point, your problem should be solved, and you should be able to open it without any issues.