How to Add Stickers on Windows 11 Desktop

Microsoft recently introduced an exclusive feature known as “Stickers” on Windows 11 for Education version 22H2. Using the feature, you can add several cool digital stickers to your desktop wallpaper and create a personalized experience.

While you can still enable and add stickers for other Windows 11 versions, such as Home, Professional or other, make sure you have the latest Windows 11 version 22H2 before moving on further.

To use the stickers, you need to enable the stickers feature in the registry editor. Then, you can add multiple stickers to your desktop.

Step 1: Enable the Stickers Using the Registry Editor

Before you can start adding and customizing stickers on Windows 11 22H2 system, you first need to enable them in the registry editor. You can do so by tweaking some registry settings. But, since making inappropriate changes to the registry can cause system issues, consider creating a registry backup to later restore your system to the previous configuration if any issue occurs. Once you do that, you can move on to the following steps.

Press Windows + R, type regedit and press Enter to launch the registry editor.

Then, expand the dropdown in the left sidebar until you reach the following address. Alternatively, copy and paste the address below into the registry address bar.

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\PolicyManager\current\device



Right-click on device and select New > Key.

Rename NewKey as Stickers.

Right-click on Stickers and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value.

Rename the NewValue as EnableStickers and double-click to open it.

On the Edit prompt, set the Value data to 1 and press OK.

Close all the registry windows.

Step 2: Add the Stickers

Once you have made the necessary registry changes to enable stickers, you now can access the stickers as follows.

Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Select Personalization from the sidebar. On the right pane, select Background. Expand the Personalize your background dropdown. Click Add stickers button next to Choose stickers for your wallpaper.

Scroll down or use the search bar to select your preferred sticker and press Enter.



Note: You cannot add the stickers if you have a solid color or slideshow set as the background wallpaper.

Step 3: Customize the Stickers

Once you add the stickers, you cannot select or click them directly. So, if you want to remove or customize a sticker, you have to follow the steps below.