Are you amongst the gaming geeks? Have you been trying to get yourself the Xbox Series X or the Xbox Series S? You may have felt the shortage of the devices. Well, almost all online or physical stores don’t have these devices with them. This has also let these shops declining and disappointing many probable buyers. All in all, the manufacturer has not been able to get the devices out right there!

As Microsoft speaks, this may last until some time. Xbox Chief Financial Officer Tim Stuart said that Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S might not be quite available in stores. This scarcity could last until 2021, when you can also buy the newest Xbox consoles.

Stuart at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment Virtual Conference said:

“I think we’ll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft’s Q3, [or] calendar Q1. And then when we get to Q4, all of our supply chain continuing to go full speed heading into kind of the pre-summer months.”

Adding more to the situation, scalpers hastily wolfed up the Xbox consoles, which weren’t sold as pre-orders. They used bots to score a quick dollar during the upcoming shopping holiday. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X consoles are all over the popular online auction site eBay. Many of these consoles are also being sold for two or three times the official MSRP. Any scalped unit should not be overly-valued like so.

Just like Microsoft, Sony is also going through similar issues. Sony is also struggling to make sure its PlayStation 5 is available in stock. The Company states that the PS5 will not be sold in stores. As Best Buy is striking, it does not expect the next generation Xbox or PlayStation consoles to be available in stores until 2021. Do note that even the GPU giant, Nvidia, is not supported by this. All of its newest graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090, and RTX 3070, have been out of stock after being introduced.