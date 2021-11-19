How To Stop Steam from Opening on Startup?

Launching Steam on Windows startup can be taxing on initial system resources. In some cases, it can significantly delay your Windows startup times. This can become quite cumbersome for users who are not running high-end PCs with SSDs, especially if you use your computer for more than just gaming.

Furthermore, Steam often needs to be updated upon launch. It can be undesirable for people with a slow or metered internet connection. Nevertheless, the following guide will explore how you can stop Steam from opening on startup.

Prevent Steam From Launching on Startup?

When you first install Steam, it will be set to launch on Windows startup by default. There are two ways to change this – using the Steam client or using Windows startup options. First, let us cover how to prevent Steam from launching on startup using the Steam client.

From The Steam Client

Launch, restore, or maximize the Steam client

Click on the Steam item from the top menu bar

Select Settings from the drop-down menu



Click on Interface from the left panel

Untick the checkbox marked Run Steam when my computer starts



Using Windows Settings

If for whatever reason, Steam does not allow you to prevent it from launching using its client, you can try stopping it from Windows Settings.

Open the Windows Start Menu

Click on the Settings cog (⚙)

Click on Apps



Click on Startup from the left menu

Scroll down until you find Steam

Set the radio dial to the off position



Using Windows Task Manager

If you cannot find Steam in the application list under startup settings, you can also restrict it from launching during startup using the Windows Task Manager.

Right-click on the Windows taskbar

Select Task Manager

Click on the Startup tab

Scroll down until you find Steam

Right-click on it and select Disable from the pop-up menu



Using the File Explorer

Older versions of Windows allowed you to add programs to the list of startup applications by creating shortcuts in a special startup folder. Windows 10 still enables you to do this. In fact, some applications still use these folders. You can scan these folders for shortcuts of Steam to ensure that it does not start up with Windows.

Open the Windows run dialog (Winkey + R)

Type shell:startup into the text field and hit the Enter key

Look for the Steam shortcut in the file list and delete it

Once that’s done, navigate to C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup

Scan the folder for the Steam’s shortcut and delete it

Look for the Steam shortcut in the file list and delete it

Once that's done, navigate to C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup



Scan the folder for the Steam’s shortcut and delete it

Note: You may not find Steam in any of these folders. You’ll need to use one of the other methods in this guide to stop launching Steam on Windows startup

FAQ

How Do I Log Into Steam Automatically?

Steam allows you to log in automatically by using a set of launch options. To set Steam to log in automatically upon startup, you must do the following:

Disable Steam from starting up using Windows Task Manager or Windows Settings

Use Windows File Explorer to navigate to where the Steam client is located on your computer, e.g., C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam

Right-click on Steam.exe and select copy from the context menu

Open a run dialog

Type in shell:startup and press enter

Right-click on an empty space within the File Explorer's main panel

Select Paste shortcut from the context menu



Rename the shortcut from steam – Shortcut to Steam (or steam.exe – Shortcut to Steam.exe)

Right-click on the shortcut.

Select Properties

Click on the Shortcut tab if it’s not selected already

In the target field, add the following: -login username password



Click on the OK button

Note: Replace username with your Steam username and password with your Steam password. If you’ve followed the steps correctly, the target field shortcut property should look something like this: “C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steam.exe” -login mySteamUserName mySteamPassword

How Do I Launch Steam in Silent Mode?

When Steam launches, it displays a dialog. Some people may find this irritating. You can launch Steam in silent mode. This means that Steam will be launched in the background and display itself on the System tray. To launch Steam in silent mode upon Windows Startup, do the following:

Open a run dialog

Type shell:startup into the text field

Hit Enter

Right-click on the Steam shortcut

Select Properties from the context menu

Click on the Shortcut tab

Add the following flag to the target text field: -silent

Click on the OK button

Note: You need to ensure that you’ve created the Steam shortcut in the startup folder (if it doesn’t exist). For Steam to launch in silent mode, it must have automatic login enabled. Thus, your Target text field should look something like this when you’ve completed the above steps correctly: “C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steam.exe” -login mySteamUserName mySteamPassword -silent

How Do I Launch Steam’s Big Picture Mode on Startup?

Steam’s Big Picture mode is its interactive user interface designed for people who use their computers as dedicated game systems or media players. It essentially mimics a gaming console’s interface.

You can switch to Big Picture mode by clicking on the button to the left of your username or by pressing A on your (PC-connected Microsoft Xbox) gamepad. If you want to launch Big Picture mode upon startup, you need to do the following:

Click on the Steam menu item

Select Settings

Click on Interface from the left panel

In the main panel, click on the option marked Start Steam in Big Picture Mode

Click on the OK button

If you’ve followed the above steps correctly, Steam should start in Big Picture Mode every time you launch it. If you want to change it back, all you need to do is untick the option from Steam’s interface settings.