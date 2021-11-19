How To Stop Steam from Opening on Startup?

Launching Steam on Windows startup can be taxing on initial system resources. In some cases, it can significantly delay your Windows startup times. This can become quite cumbersome for users who are not running high-end PCs with SSDs, especially if you use your computer for more than just gaming.
Furthermore, Steam often needs to be updated upon launch. It can be undesirable for people with a slow or metered internet connection. Nevertheless, the following guide will explore how you can stop Steam from opening on startup.
Prevent Steam From Launching on Startup?
When you first install Steam, it will be set to launch on Windows startup by default. There are two ways to change this – using the Steam client or using Windows startup options. First, let us cover how to prevent Steam from launching on startup using the Steam client.
From The Steam Client
- Launch, restore, or maximize the Steam client
- Click on the Steam item from the top menu bar
- Select Settings from the drop-down menu
- Click on Interface from the left panel
- Untick the checkbox marked Run Steam when my computer starts
Using Windows Settings
If for whatever reason, Steam does not allow you to prevent it from launching using its client, you can try stopping it from Windows Settings.
- Open the Windows Start Menu
- Click on the Settings cog (⚙)
- Click on Apps
- Click on Startup from the left menu
- Scroll down until you find Steam
- Set the radio dial to the off position
Using Windows Task Manager
If you cannot find Steam in the application list under startup settings, you can also restrict it from launching during startup using the Windows Task Manager.
- Right-click on the Windows taskbar
- Select Task Manager
- Click on the Startup tab
- Scroll down until you find Steam
- Right-click on it and select Disable from the pop-up menu
Using the File Explorer
Older versions of Windows allowed you to add programs to the list of startup applications by creating shortcuts in a special startup folder. Windows 10 still enables you to do this. In fact, some applications still use these folders. You can scan these folders for shortcuts of Steam to ensure that it does not start up with Windows.
- Open the Windows run dialog (Winkey + R)
- Type
shell:startupinto the text field and hit the Enter key
- Look for the Steam shortcut in the file list and delete it
- Once that’s done, navigate to
C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup
- Scan the folder for the Steam’s shortcut and delete it
- Look for the Steam shortcut in the file list and delete it
- Once that’s done, navigate to
C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Startup
- Scan the folder for the Steam’s shortcut and delete it
Note: You may not find Steam in any of these folders. You’ll need to use one of the other methods in this guide to stop launching Steam on Windows startup
FAQ
How Do I Log Into Steam Automatically?
Steam allows you to log in automatically by using a set of launch options. To set Steam to log in automatically upon startup, you must do the following:
- Disable Steam from starting up using Windows Task Manager or Windows Settings
- Use Windows File Explorer to navigate to where the Steam client is located on your computer, e.g.,
C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam
- Right-click on Steam.exe and select copy from the context menu
- Open a run dialog
- Type in
shell:startupand press enter
- Right-click on an empty space within the File Explorer’s main panel
- Select Paste shortcut from the context menu
- Rename the shortcut from steam – Shortcut to Steam (or steam.exe – Shortcut to Steam.exe)
- Right-click on the shortcut.
- Select Properties
- Click on the Shortcut tab if it’s not selected already
- In the target field, add the following:
-login username password
- Click on the OK button
Note: Replace username with your Steam username and password with your Steam password. If you’ve followed the steps correctly, the target field shortcut property should look something like this: “C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steam.exe” -login mySteamUserName mySteamPassword
Having Problems downloading from Steam? Follow our guide on How to Increase and Optimize Download Speed on Steam.
How Do I Launch Steam in Silent Mode?
When Steam launches, it displays a dialog. Some people may find this irritating. You can launch Steam in silent mode. This means that Steam will be launched in the background and display itself on the System tray. To launch Steam in silent mode upon Windows Startup, do the following:
- Open a run dialog
- Type
shell:startupinto the text field
- Hit Enter
- Right-click on the Steam shortcut
- Select Properties from the context menu
- Click on the Shortcut tab
- Add the following flag to the target text field: -silent
- Click on the OK button
Note: You need to ensure that you’ve created the Steam shortcut in the startup folder (if it doesn’t exist). For Steam to launch in silent mode, it must have automatic login enabled. Thus, your Target text field should look something like this when you’ve completed the above steps correctly: “C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steam.exe” -login mySteamUserName mySteamPassword -silent
How Do I Launch Steam’s Big Picture Mode on Startup?
Steam’s Big Picture mode is its interactive user interface designed for people who use their computers as dedicated game systems or media players. It essentially mimics a gaming console’s interface.
You can switch to Big Picture mode by clicking on the button to the left of your username or by pressing A on your (PC-connected Microsoft Xbox) gamepad. If you want to launch Big Picture mode upon startup, you need to do the following:
- Click on the Steam menu item
- Select Settings
- Click on Interface from the left panel
- In the main panel, click on the option marked Start Steam in Big Picture Mode
- Click on the OK button
If you’ve followed the above steps correctly, Steam should start in Big Picture Mode every time you launch it. If you want to change it back, all you need to do is untick the option from Steam’s interface settings.