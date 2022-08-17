12 Ways to Fix Streaming Error on Ring Doorbell

If you are concerned about the security of your home, you may be using the Ring Doorbell. But this convenient device can sometimes run into technical problems, and you may encounter the streaming error.

Your device may be able to send the alerts and record the motion but send streaming errors when trying to connect to the Live View.

Most of the time, streaming errors are caused when the Ring server goes down for maintenance. Or, you may get the error due to weak Wi-Fi signals.

This article will help you find the causes of a streaming error on the ring doorbell and the ways to fix it.

Causes for Streaming Error on Ring Doorbell

Expired Ring Protect Plan

Low battery levels

People Only Mode Enabled

Using unknown Wi-Fi networks and VPN

Corrupted cache

Outdated Ring application and firmware of the Ring device Before moving to the fixes section, let’s point out some causes behind the streaming error on your Ring Doorbell:

Fixes for Streaming Error on Ring Doorbell

There is no point in using the Ring Doorbell if you can not stream the video in real-time. Therefore, solving the issue is of the utmost importance. You can get it back to the working state just after a few tweaks in its settings.

Here, we have compiled a list of 12 fixes you can apply when you face the streaming error on your Ring Doorbell.

Check if The Subscription Is Expired

You generally don’t need a subscription to use the Ring devices. However, if you wanted some extra features like keeping the video recordings safe for 180 days, you may have subscribed to the Ring Protect plan.

If you use those plans, there may probably be an expired subscription problem that can be causing the streaming error. Before you move to further fixes, make sure you have an active subscription plan. You can check it by logging in to the official website of Ring.

Charge the Battery of Your Ring Device

Ring devices are normally powered in two ways: first directly with the main line supply and second with the battery power. If you have set up a Ring device using a battery, there may be battery failure, and you may be experiencing the streaming error. Low battery levels or dead batteries can cause power fluctuations and frequent disconnection to your phone. The interruption ultimately causes the streaming error.

Here’s how to recharge your battery:

Unfasten all the screws that tighten the cover. Connect your charger to the Ring device and then turn on the charger’s power supply. There is a light ring to indicate the charging level. It will glow blue once it is fully charged.



Check the Strength of Your Wi-Fi Connection

You normally embed the Ring doorbell on the wall beside the main entrance gate of your house. But routers lie inside the house. Wireless signals can get interrupted since there is a large distance between your router and the ring doorbell.

Meanwhile, if a large number of devices are connected, they may be consuming large bandwidth, and the doorbell may encounter a slow connection that may be causing the streaming error. Try disconnecting those devices and accessing the doorbell.

You can check the connection status from the Ring app on your phone. If you find out that the weak connection is the issue behind the error, you can place the router such that the doorbell gets a strong connection.

Follow these steps to check the connection status:

Launch the Ring application on your phone. Tap the menu button (≡) located at the top-left of your phone screen. Next, navigate to the Devices section and choose your Ring device. Select Device health option and find Signal Strength.

You will see a number mentioned like RSSI -50. If it is mentioned in green, your connection is fine. Else try connecting to another Wi-Fi network or correct the placement of your router.

Change Wi-Fi Network or Use Mobile Data

Ring recommends connecting your Ring device and phone to your own Wi-Fi network. If you are using Ring devices over unknown Wi-Fi networks, they may have a streaming feature disabled over their network. It causes the streaming error. If you can, ask the owner to enable the streaming feature. If you use your own Wi-Fi network, make sure the streaming features like Live View are enabled.

You can connect to the mobile data and see if the Wi-Fi is the culprit behind the streaming error. Moreover, some users also reported that they faced a streaming error when connected to the VPN. Please disable the VPN before trying to stream the video from your Ring Doorbell.

If you want to connect to a different Wi-Fi network, follow these steps:

Open the Ring app on your phone and tap menu button (≡) located at top-left. Select Devices menu and choose your Ring Doorbell from there. Choose Device Health option. It will show you a list of options. Tap on Change Wi-Fi Network option. It will show you how to enter into the setup mode in the Ring device. Normally, you can enter a setup mode on your Ring device by pressing a small orange button on its back panel.

Select the Wi-Fi network to which you want to connect the Ring device. Enter the network’s security key, and tap Continue to connect to it.

Try Switching the Wi-Fi Bands

If you are using a dual-band router, it broadcasts Wi-Fi signals in two bands, namely 2.4GHz and 5GHz. 2.4GHz has a large coverage area compared to 5GHz, but in the case of speed, 5GHz is far better than 2.4GHz.

You may be living in an area where there is high interference of Wi-Fi signals. Interference can cause the signal to distort, and the Ring doorbell can not pass the video signals efficiently to your phone. It causes streaming errors.

Therefore, try switching the bands and see if it solves the problem. The Steps to switch the bands differ depending on the router you are using.

Change Motion Settings

Ring doorbell provides you with various settings, including the motion one. Using the Motion settings, you can configure motion zones and sensitivity. Moreover, it also has a People Only Mode, which, when enabled, starts the recording only if the motion of people is detected.

Sometimes, the motion sensor may malfunction, and the camera may stop recording even if there are people standing outside your door. Try disabling this mode and see if the issue is solved. Here’s how:

Open the Ring application on your phone. Navigate to Devices by tapping the Menu button (≡) Choose your device and tap Motion Settings or Smart Alerts, whichever option you see. Toggle off the People Only Mode option.



Remove and Re-add the Device

Sometimes, removing and re-adding the doorbell device on your Ring application fixes the streaming error without further hassles.

Here’s how to do it:

Tap the menu button (≡) on the dashboard and choose Devices. Tap the device you want to remove and choose Settings > Device Settings > General Settings. Choose Remove This Device and confirm removal on the next page.

Now you need to re-add the device. For that, tap the menu button on the homepage of Ring application. Tap Set up a Device > Doorbells and follow the on-screen instructions to re-add the device.



Note : Removing the device will delete all of your data and recordings. Make sure you save all your recordings before removing the device.

Clear Cache Data

Mobile applications use cache to store the temporary data. Over time, the cache data gets cluttered and even corrupted, causing the app to make errors. In the case of the Ring application, the data and files responsible for operating the camera may get corrupted, and you may encounter a streaming error. You can clear the cached data from your phone and see if it fixes the issue.

Here’s how:

On your Android phone, open Settings > Apps. From the list of applications, search for Ring and select it. Scroll down to Storage. Tap on Clear data and confirm it by tapping on OK. Also, tap on Clear cache.

Relaunch the Ring app and check if the error persists.

Install the Latest Version of the Application

The outdated Ring application on your phone is also sometimes responsible for the issue. If outdated, the app can not synchronize to the Ring server due to its glitches. Ring LLC releases updates over time to patch the bugs. Consider updating the Ring app to the latest version and see if it fixes the problem.

Here’s how to update the app if you are an Android phone user:

Open Play Store on your phone. Type Ring – Always Home in the search box and select it. You will see an Update button in place of the Open button if any updates are available. Tap the Update button and let it do the rest.

After the update is complete, launch the app. Check if you still face the error.

Fresh Install Ring Application

If installing the latest version or clearing the cache data did not work, you can fresh install the Ring application and see if you still encounter the streaming error. For performing a fresh installation, you need to uninstall the application first. Uninstalling will flush every old data stored on your phone that may probably be causing the issue.

Follow these steps to perform a fresh installation of Ring:

Take your phone and navigate to Settings > Apps > Ring. Tap the Uninstall button and select OK.

Now, you need to download and install the fresh copy of Ring from the Play Store. For that, launch the Play Store, type Ring – Always Home in the search box, and select it. Click the Install button. Once the installation is completed, launch the app and check if you still face the streaming error.

Update Firmware of Your Ring Device

Like the Ring application on your phone gets outdated, the firmware on your Ring device also can get outdated. Ring LLC releases firmware on a regular basis to improve the performance of your device. Running an outdated firmware can cause streaming errors. So you need to update the firmware to prevent it.

Here’s how:

Open Ring application and then open Menu (≡) > Devices. Choose your doorbell device and tap Device Health. Locate Firmware option in Device Details. You are good to go if you see an “Up to date” message. In case you see a number, the firmware needs an update. It will update the firmware itself when it detects a motion or if someone rings the bell.

Take Professional Assistance

If you tried every fix but still face the streaming error, maybe there is a problem with the device itself. Please take it to the official store and get it repaired. You can even claim a replacement piece if you are still on the warranty period.

Moreover, sometimes there may be a fault from the Ring Server itself, and you may face a streaming error. It may be down for maintenance, causing the streaming error. Normally, they publish a notice before they go down for maintenance. Check their official website to know about it. You can even call customer care support to know what’s happening at their end.