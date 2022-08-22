How to Strikethrough or Cross Out Text in Google Doc

Introduced in 2006, Google Docs gained popularity in a comparatively short time. The simple yet functional online word processor has several features, including text formatting. Through text formatting, writers can portray a different meaning to the formatted word or even set the tone for the entire article.

Strikethrough is one of the text formatting options that comes most handy while proofreading. If you’re looking for a formatting option that indicates the writer to remove certain content, strikethrough is just the tool for you.

In this article, we will guide you in learning your way around the strikethrough format in both the web and application versions of Google Docs. Keep reading and get one step closer to becoming a Google Docs expert!

When Should Your Use Strikethrough?

The strikethrough mainly indicates the need to remove or revise the crossed-out texts. Apart from proofreading, it depicts the author’s raw emotion about a certain topic when used in the final article.

On a pragmatic level, you can use strikethrough to cancel the items you’ve already completed from your To-Do list. This way, you can keep tabs on the items you’ve completed without them drawing attention to the other items.

How to Use Strikethrough in Google Docs?

You can either use the shortcuts to format your selected text or cross it out from the menu bar. Obviously, the feature of using shortcuts is limited to PCs and isn’t available in the mobile application.

Below, we’ve listed both methods for using the strikethrough feature on Google Docs.

Using Shortcuts

Using shortcuts is a quick way to get things done. Keeping this in mind, most formatting tools, including strikethrough, in Google Docs have a shortcut. If you’re good at remembering the key combinations, you can refer to the method of using shortcuts.

The keyboard combinations are different according to your operating system. Refer to the shortcuts mentioned below according to your device:

Windows/ Chromebook : Alt + Shift + 5

: Alt + Shift + 5 Mac: Command + Shift + X

Using the Menubar

You can format your texts from the menu bar if you’re not the best at recalling shortcut combinations. Although a bit time-consuming, it still gets the work done.

Follow the steps mentioned below to use the strikethrough tool on both the web and the mobile application version:

On Web Version

The web version of Google Docs is only available for desktops. However, you can access the web version from your phone by enabling the Desktop site on your browser.

Here are the steps you can refer to use the strikethrough tool on the web version of Google Docs:

Open your document on Google Docs. If you want to strikethrough an already typed text, select the text. From the menubar, select Format. Click on Text. Select Strike-through.



Docs will cross out the text you’ve selected on your document. If you follow these steps without selecting a text, the text you type after this action will be crossed out.

On Application Version

Using the formatting tools may be a little tricky on the application version, but we promise you it’s there. As we’re used to having each icon labeled on our desktops, locating a particular option based on just the icon may be challenging.

However, we’re here to help you identify the Format icon on the mobile application version of Google Docs. Follow these steps to use the strike-through tool on the Google Docs mobile:

Open your file on Google Docs. Select the icon that looks like a pencil on the bottom-right corner to enable editing. Double tap on the text you want to start striking the text out from. Drag the slider to the point you want to use this tool. From the menubar, select the icon with the letter A with four lines. On the Text tab, select the fourth option from your left.

How to Remove Formatting in Google Doc?

If you change your mind about using the strike-through tool, you can always clear it out. Simply select the text you want to clear the formatting for and hit these combinations according to your device:

Windows/Chromebook : Alt + Shift + 5

: Alt + Shift + 5 Mac: Command + Shift + X

You can also select the text, then navigate to Format >Text >Strike-through from the menubar.

If the text has multiple formatting layers, you wish to remove, hit Ctrl + \ for Windows/Chromebook and Command + \ for Mac to remove all formatting.

Why Can’t I Paste Text with Strikethrough?

Did your text lose the strikethrough formatting when you tried pasting it elsewhere? Word processors that support the .txt and .rtf file format will clear all formattings when you paste text on it.

All formattings will additionally be cleared out if you choose the Paste without formatting option while pasting your text. Even the word processors that support strikethrough will discard the formatting when you select this paste option.

Similarly, you can use the strike-through tool in applications and websites that do not support text formatting.