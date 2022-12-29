What is Super Alexa Mode? How to Activate it

It’s a real treat whenever we can find secret hidden details in technology. One such example is the easter egg in Aamzon’s Alexa device that we all know and love. Easter eggs in the context of technology mean any hidden jokes or references by the developers. Similarly, it was not long ago that Alexa users discovered a hidden mode, called the Super Alexa Mode.

What is Super Alexa Mode?

Super Alexa Mode is an easter egg by the developers with funny references to old games. So, it is specifically only tailored for long-time gamers. If you voice command with a specific code used in traditional games, Alexa will give you an interesting response.

If you’re a veteran gamer, you’ve probably played old games, like Contra or Gradius. While playing those games, it was common for players to enter the Konami cheat code on their Nintendo to play in better settings. Especially when players had a hard time clearing the game with difficult bosses. So, the response when activating Super Alexa Mode is a reference to such nostalgic games.

This hidden mode is only a feature for pure entertainment purposes for the users and it won’t actually command any action to Alexa.

How to Activate Super Alexa Mode?

To get into this mode, all you need to do is speak this following code out loud.

“Alexa, up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start.”

Once you activate it, Alexa says, “Super Alexa Mode, activated. Starting reactors, online. Enabling advanced systems, online. Raising Dongers. Error. Dongers missing. Aborting.” That’s all that Alexa does with the command.

The “Dongers” in Alexa’s response refers to a meme originated from a popular Twitch streamer, Imaqtipie whose name is Michael Santana. When streaming League of Legends, he once named the champion Heimerdinger as “Donger.” His audience eventually enjoyed using the nickname. Later, he also came up with the phrase “Raise your Dongers”, which became a wide-known phenomenon amongst League of Legends community.