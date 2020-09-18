A Super Mario movie has been overdue for decades. Fans have waited for a film starring Super Mario for almost thirty years now.

In a policy briefing, Nintendo confirmed its plans to release the film in 2022. Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo are working on the production of the film. Universal Pictures is responsible for distributing the film. The company is also financing the movie project alongside Nintendo.

In the briefing, the Japanese company shared some plans for the future. Its main goal is to expand the company’s brand to multiple markets. Their plans include merchandising mobile games, other visual contents, and a theme park. Universal Studios has plans to open Super Nintendo World in Florida and California in the US. The park at Universal Studios Japan looks very close to completion. But its opening has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Video game film adaptations aren’t a new thing. We have had our fair share of highs and lows with them. Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog are two names that have amused many. We have seen many rumors too. A TV series adaptation of Legend of Zelda was reported in 2015. A movie adaptation of Zelda has been in talks for years too. And now conversations are looming about Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as well. A new Mortal Kombat film is also in the pipeline.

The Super Mario film isn’t the only news Nintendo shared in the briefing. The company shared its plans on expanding its “visual content” over the next few years. The company has already “embarked on multiple other visual content expansion projects”.

Going forward, visual content expansion initiatives may not be limited to film. The scale of our investments will vary based on the type of project.

The company is looking forward to investing in entertainment expansion initiatives. Their main goal is to increase the number of people who have access to their IP. Nintendo has always actively promoted its IP through mobile games. It’s had over 650 million unique downloads across its different mobile games since 2016. But the company hasn’t explored televisions and movies as much.

Another way we are delivering Nintendo entertainment to a wider audience is with the Super Mario CG-animated movie.

The company shared that the production of the film is moving smoothly. Founder and CEO at Illumination, Chris Meledandri, is heavily invested in the project. Nintendo’s Representative Director and Fellow, Shigeru Miyamoto, is serving as co-producer.

A lot of other details about the film are still hidden. But it is exciting to know that the Super Mario movie is now in steady progress.

Earlier in May, a poll result by Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Mario franchise is the most wanted video game movie adaption. The first Super Mario Bros film was released in 1993. There are infamous remnants of the live-action film in the memories of many. And there are fans of younger generations who are not aware of the film. Nonetheless, everyone is excited and eager to see Mario on the big screen.