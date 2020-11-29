Microsoft will soon be launching it’s Surface Pro 8. According to the buyer who consumed an engineering sample from eBay, the device incorporated a Core i7-1165G7 processor and a similar choice to the Surface Pro 7. But, not much has been revealed about the Surface Laptop 4 up until now.

We get to see a few things in crumbs and pieces, but the Company has not given out any exaggerated details on the first look of the Surface Laptop 4. Moreover, the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS) states that Microsoft has employed the model number 1950 for the Surface Laptop 4. This model, however, is not currently under the Company’s System SKU reference document. Even though we just get to see one picture, this laptop’s first look suggests it resemble its predecessor.

Likewise, KATS has also posted a picture of the Surface Pro 8. As per the report, Surface Pro 8 has the model number 1960, including an LTE version assigned the model number 1961. We are anticipating the devices to release with Tiger Lake-U series processors. However, according to Windows Central, there will be AMD configurations for the Surface Laptop 4. It is yet to figure out the APUs Microsoft will be using for the Surface Laptop 4. Nevertheless, there are high chances for the APUs to be based on AMD’s new Renoir architecture.

Furthermore, the website states that Microsoft is planning to launch the devices in January 2021. The release event would be more of a silent one. On the downside, the Company’s hardware refreshes this year have been wishy-washy. Surface Go 2 has come with a new design, but the Surface Book 3 is the same as its predecessor.

So let’s hope for amazing things to happen with Microsoft announcing its Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8 in January with Tiger Lake chipsets.