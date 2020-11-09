Microsoft is working on its latest flagship surface device. The images of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 have appeared online. Microsoft is on track to release its Surface Pro lineup. Images do seem it might be the final product which Microsoft will push in the market.

Surface Pro 8 potentially getting an Intel Xe GPU upgrade and a total of 32 GB of memory.

Reports have been floating around on the internet speculating the 11th generation process in the Surface Book 8. The prototype model was spotted with an Intel 11th generation Core i7 – 1165G7 processor. The Core i7 pushes to a staggering 2.72GHz. The chassis of the Surface might hold the boost speed but might suffer in the battery life.

The Surface Pro 8 The system has different models sporting 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB system memory. Previously the Surface Pro 8 was limited to 16GB memory. Adding 32 GB memory will boost the performance of the Core i7 CPU. The TaskManager is seen running, which looks like Xe GPUs. Intel’s new Xe GPU and Xe MAX GPU are promising and impressive. The Xe GPU‘s leaked benchmark shows significant improvement in GPU performance better than the latest MX350 GPU.

As for the chassis, there is no change. The Surface Pro 8 uses the same old Surface Pro 7 chassis. No alteration has been done on the chassis with the same chunky chassis. It is not clear whether the chassis is fit to download the Core i7. The I/O is relatively limited with a single USB-A and USB C ports. Microsoft looks to remove the Thunderbolt support on the USB-C port, which might not bode well with users.

Surface Pro in general costs a lot and is considered a Premium device. Microsoft can charge a hefty price for the device. We hope Microsoft removes the 4GB and 128GB options. 128GB and 4GB aren’t great for the system, and asking a large sum for those configurations aren’t going to sell well. Surface Pro 8 has currently no announcement about the device. There might not be a press release for the product citing a silent launch.

