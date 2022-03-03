Nintendo has been one of the best gaming platforms ever since it came out in the early gaming days. Of course, when you think Nintendo, you may be thinking about light-hearted games such as Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, Kirby, etc.

But Nintendo has a different side to it as well. There are tons of Nintendo Switch games for adults filled with action, violence, and more. So without further ado, let’s look at some of the best Switch Games for Adults.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

One of the best Switch games, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is a single-player role-playing game that features an open world. From climbing mountains to riding horses, you can do many things in order to save what’s left of the legendary city Hyrule.

The game also features about 60 hours of gameplay, filled with magic and mystery. Certainly, one that can hook any adult out there.

L.A. Noire

Although L.A. Noire came out a while ago, it can still quench the thirst for crime and thriller hungry people. The game is set in L.A. during the 1940s, and you play as a detective solving cases along the road.

The open-world feature and the game’s side missions make it very interesting to play. If you are someone who loves crime-filled mystery games, then L.A. Noire might just be the game you buy for your Switch.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim needs no introduction. The game is one of the most famous games till today. Skyrim does not just feature its storyline, but the number of quests and side missions you can take on is so much that you will never run out of things to do.

Additionally, the game also has a lot of scenes that are not suitable for children. So, if you love full character customization and a lot of action, then The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is definitely worth the money.

Doom

Doom is probably one of the most violent games present for the Switch. It features fast-paced gameplay filled with hardcore killing and gory scenes that leave any child traumatized. Additionally, the heavy metal soundtrack is not something you want a child to listen to while playing the game.

Hence, if you like gory, fast-paced, violent games, then Doom will (literally) take you to hell and back with the huge array of weapons.

Diablo III

Diablo III is an action/adventure, role-playing game with a fantastic storyline and smooth gameplay. Additionally, the game also features a multiplayer option that lets you play with three other people.

The darkness of the storyline and fights against Lords of Hell, demons, Cultists, and zombies in the game keeps the game as one of the best games for adults in Switch. So make sure you get a copy of the game and try it out yourself.

Inside

Inside is a platform puzzle game that features an ominous environment where you play as a boy trying to survive from the people that try to kill you. Other than that, the game does not give out much information and throws you to deal with the puzzles straight away.

The thriller and occasional scares you get in the game can leave you hanging on the edge of the seat. What’s more is that Inside was created by Playdead, the same developer who made the famous indie game Limbo. So you can safely say the game does not have child-friendly gameplay.

Bayonetta

If you played Super Smash Bros Ultimate, you must have come across Bayonetta, the witch. She also happens to have her own game, Bayonetta, and its sequel Bayonetta 2.

Bayonetta is a hack and slash game that features magic, violence, torture, and more. The game is clearly made for an adult audience. Get the game and play as Bayonetta, and slow down time and torture your enemies in this game.

BioShock: The Collection

If you own a Switch and love shooting games with an amazing storyline, then the BioShock games should be your choice. The Switch has all three BioShock games, and you can get them through the collection.

Speaking of the game, it looks stunning and has a story that can take a wild turn at any moment. Of course, the game is violent and a little gory in its way, perfect for a shooter and role-playing lover.

Dark Souls

Dark Souls changed the way people game due to its difficulty and darkness. If you love hack and slash games, then Dark Souls is certainly your forte. However, it is not for the faint of heart, as the game is ridiculously hard to beat.

But do not let the game’s challenge faze you. If you have a Switch, then Dark Souls is not a game you should keep away from. You will definitely love the gameplay and story filled with hardcore playthroughs and bosses that will probably kill you more than you want.

Mortal Kombat 11

If you are a fan of fighting games, why not try Mortal Kombat 11? It is one of the oldest fighting games that has been around since the time of the arcades. In this game, you take on the roads of fighting Kronika, the Keeper of Time.

The game’s gory fighting style and the gruesome fatalities give it the mature rating. So if you are looking for a bloody-fighting game for your Switch, then Mortal Kombat 11 can surely quench your thirst.

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The game that took the world by storm by its Netflix adaptation, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is filled with beautiful scenery, terrifying monsters, great gameplay, and a ton of nudity.

Additionally, the game’s beautiful narrative is something you cannot miss. Find your way through the captivating storyline along with a lot of side quests that keep you entertained. But make sure you don’t have kids watching you play, as there might be some awkward stares at you when the game displays some uncensored cutscenes.

Catherine: Full Body

When we talk about adult games for Switch, it might be a crime, not to mention Catherine: Full Body. It is a puzzle-based game that takes you on the story of Vincent Brooks, who seems to be cheating on his long-time girlfriend.

Discover new game modes, alternate endings, depth, and the game’s erotic nature while playing it. Although it does not feature explicit nudity, you will find a lot of things revolving around the idea of eroticism. Hence, the game is not something you want to get your kid to play.

Devil May Cry Collection

The game that defined the third-person action genre, Devil May Cry, is a beautiful game that is filled with demons and magic. The hack and slash playthrough with an added shooter portrays exciting playthrough and combat that can keep you wanting for more.

As for the story, you start as Dante, a half-human, half-demon hunter on his way to kill the king of the underworld, the entity responsible for his family’s death. So take your guns, Ebony and Ivory, and start shooting the demons while using your father’s sword to slice through the enemies.