How to Use Tablet Mode in Windows 11

Windows introduced the Tablet Mode for the Windows 10 version. After it was less useful than anticipated, Windows decided to remove it from the Windows 11 version.

However, you might still want to use your detachable and 360 laptops as a tablet or simply want a display orientation of a tablet. This article will guide you in using tablet mode in Windows 11.

How to Use Tablet Mode Windows 11

Although there is no dedicated feature like tablet mode in Windows 11, there are still ways you can orient your Windows like a tablet. In this article, we will discuss changing the display orientation of your PC and using sensory features to change your laptop’s display to a tablet.

Change Display Orientation

Transforming your screen may give you a feel of using a tablet through its display. You can transform your display through your Windows Settings. Here is how you can change the display orientation to your Windows:

Open Start, then select Settings. Select System, then open Display. Under Scale & Layout, locate Display Orientation. Drop down the menu and choose the orientation you want displayed.

If you select an orientation by mistake, you have about 15 seconds to revert to the original settings. You can still revert to the original settings by choosing Landscape on Display Orientation.

Through Sensors

If you own a 360-degree touch laptop or a detachable laptop, you may have already turned on the tablet mode without manually selecting anything. When the display is detached or rotated, the sensors automatically detect it and adjust it accordingly.

Although there won’t be an elaborate change in the display settings like the tablet mode feature previously had, the display is still practical. You can always change the Display Orientation through your Windows Settings.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is There a Tablet Mode in Windows 11?

There is no dedicated feature as a tablet mode in Windows 11. Windows has removed the manual feature to transform your device into a tablet. However, when you detach your screen or enable 360-degree rotation, Windows will automatically enable tablet mode.

How Do I Use the Touchscreen in Windows 11?

You may have to enable your touchscreen device in the device manager to use the touchscreen feature in Windows 11. Here are the instructions to use the touchscreen in Windows 11:

Open Start, and on the search bar, type Device Manager. Open Device Manager. Locate and select Human Interface Devices. Drop the menu down and select the HID-compliant touch screen. On the menu bar, select Action. Choose Enable device.

Repeat this step for any other HID-compliant touch screen under Human Interface Devices. If you do not see any HID-compliant touch screen, your device does not support the touchscreen feature.

Does Windows 11 Support Touchscreen?

Yes, Windows 11 supports touchscreen. Additionally to supporting touch, it offers features like smart gestures and snapping.