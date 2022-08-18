Whenever an application freezes or the system become unresponsive, you can use task manager to terminate its processes to get out of the troublesome situation.

But if the task manager is inaccessible and instead shows you the error message “Task Manager Has Been Disabled by Your Administrator”, an administrator has most probably disabled it in the group policy editor.

However, a virus or malware could also cause this specific error.

In this article, we have mentioned various ways to enable the task manager and eliminate the above error message.

How to Fix “Task Manager Has Been Disabled by Your Administrator”

You can tweak various settings in the group policy editor and registry editor to fix the above issue.

Also, scan your system for viruses and remove them to resolve the error message.

To learn more in detail, you can continue reading further in the article below.

Enable Task Manager in the Group Policy Editor

As the error speaks for itself, if an administrator has disabled the task manager, you could face issues opening the task manager and get the above error message.

However, you can configure the Local Group Policy Editor to re-enable the task manager.

You can follow the steps below to do so.

Press the Windows + R key, type gpedit.msc and click OK. Then, expand and go to User Configuration > Administrative Templates > System > Ctrl + Alt + Del Options. Now, double-click to open the Remove Task Manager setting.

Choose the Disabled option and click OK to save the changes.

Next, open Run (Windows + R), Then, type gpudate /force and click OK.

See if you get the error while opening the Task Manager now.

Note:The group policy editor is available on the Windows pro verions only.

Scan Your System for Viruses

If your system is infected with some kind of virus/malware, they could prevent the task manager from opening.

So, to regain access to the task manager and resolve the error message, you need to perform a virus scan.

Here’s how you can scan your system on Windows.

Press the Windows + I shortcut key to open the Settings app. Navigate to Privacy & Security > Windows Security. On Windows 10, navigate to Update & Security > Windows Security. Click the Virus & threat protection. Next, click the Scan options. Then, choose one of the scan options and click the Scan now button.

Perform the necessary actions as suggested by Windows Security. Restart your system and check if the problem has been resolved.

Additionally, you can boot into the safe mode and scan the system to remove viruses and malware. After doing so, start your system normally (without safe mode) and check if the task manager issue is solved.

If you can’t find the Scan options, you likely have another third-party antivirus installed on your system. So, you can use it instead of the system’s default antivirus to scan and remove the viruses on your system.

Tweak the Registry Setting

If enabling the task manager in group policy didn’t work, you need to change the relevant registry setting.

But since making registry changes haphazardly can break your system, you should do it with caution. You can backup your registry before making any changes to be on the safe side.

To backup your registry settings,

Open Run, type regedit and click OK to open the Registry Editor. Now, click the File menu from the top bar and select the Export option.

Save the file to non-system drives (drives except C:).

After creating a backup, you can continue making registry changes. You can do it as follows.

Open the registry editor and navigate to the following path:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies

Or, you can navigate directly by pasting the above path into your registry editor’s address bar.

If this registry path already contains a “System” key with DisableTaskMgr entry, you can skip directly to Step 5. Otherwise, right-click on the Policies and select New > Key.

Then, name it System and select it. Right-click on an empty area in the right pane and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value.

Set its name to DisableTaskMgr and make sure its value is 0. To modify its value, double-click on it.



In case your computer is a part of a domain, you need to set the value of DisableTaskMgr to 0 inside the following registry key:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Group Policy Objects\LocalUser\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\System .

Running the Registry Merge File

If you don’t want to change the registry settings manually, you can create a registry merge file. Then, you can run the file to overwrite your previous registry settings automatically and enable the task manager.

Here’s how to do it.

Open Notepad. Paste the following code.

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\System]

"DisableTaskMgr" =dword:00000000

Click File from the top menu and select the Save as option. Alternatively, you can use the Ctrl + Shift + S shortcut key. Save it as DisableTaskMgr.reg in your preferred location.

Then, double-click to run the above registry file and restart your system. Check if the task manager opens without any error message.

Alternatively, you can use the command prompt to make registry changes as follows.

Press Windows + X and select Command Prompt (Admin). On Windows 11, click the Windows Terminal (Admin) option. Paste the following command into your terminal and press Enter:

REG add HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\System /v DisableTaskMgr /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f

