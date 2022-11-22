Teams Not Working on Mac? Here’s How to Fix it

Some Mac users have recently reported running into issues while opening the Microsoft Teams app on their MacBooks. The issue included being stuck on the MS Teams loading screen, running into the JavaScript error, and encountering a blank screen. All of these issues result in MS Teams not working on your Mac.

If you’re experiencing any or more of the problems we’ve mentioned, we have created a guide you can follow to solve this issue. Keep reading this article and get your Teams app working in no time!

Why is Teams Not Working on Mac?

Bad Network Connection

In-app Bugs

Cache Memory Not Cleared

System Date and Time Incorrectly Configured

Issue with Keychain Access

VPN Interference

Office Suite Not Updated

Outdated macOS Although MS Teams is a great application, it isn’t free of issues. Your Teams app may not work for minor reasons, such as a bad internet connection or even more significant problems, such as incorrect system configuration. In this section, we have listed some of the reasons why MS Teams may not be working on your MacBook:

How to Fix Teams Not Working on Mac?

You can first try restarting your Mac and see if your Teams app is working again. If not, you can continue with the fixes we have gathered for you. Furthermore, you can also try restarting your router if you’re experiencing a bad internet connection.

The fixes we’ve included differ according to the nature of the issue you’re dealing with, so be sure to check the problems and determine which case might be the most relevant to you. If non of the solutions work for you, the Teams servers may be down, so try using the application after some time.

Force Quit Teams

You can first approach this issue by Force Quitting the Teams app and opening it again. When you force quit Teams, it immediately stops the application. When you open Teams again, the application runs its code from the ground state. This could resolve if there were an in-app causing issues in opening the Teams app.

Here are the steps you can follow to Force Quit your Teams app:

On your keyboard, hit the shortcut Option + Command + Esc to open the Force Quit window. From the window, select MS Teams. Click the Force Quit button.



Clear Teams Cache

Most users found that clearing the cache memory resolved their issue with MS Teams not working. When cache memory piles up over time, the application will have less space allocated to perform its regular tasks. This may be why the MS Teams app may not be working on your MacBook.

If you wish to clear the cache for your MS Teams application, follow these steps:

Quit MS Teams. Open Finder (Command + N) Select Applications > Utilities.

Click on Terminal.

Enter the command on the prompt rm -r ~/Library/Application\ Support/Microsoft/Teams . Restart the Teams app.

Use Invite Link

If you have a meeting to attend on MS Teams, you could use the invite link to open the Teams application. Users have found that the Teams app worked perfectly when they used the meeting invite link to open the application. This will save you time if you have an important meeting to attend.

Quit VPN

Your VPN may be causing issues in starting the Teams application. When you turn your Virtual Private Network (VPN) on, your Mac’s IP address is changed. Teams may not be opening due to the unusual change in the IP address.

You can easily resolve this issue by disconnecting from your VPN. Simply open your VPN and look for the option to disconnect from the network. After you’ve disconnected, restart your Teams app and see if it works again.

Clear Password from Keychain Access

If your Microsoft credentials are saved in your Keychain Access, you may have issues starting the Teams application. The password manager could malfunction, causing the Teams application to have issues logging you into your account.

You must clear your Microsoft credentials from the Keychain Access to solve this issue. Refer to the following steps to clear your credentials from the Keychain Access:

Open Finder. Choose Applications, then head to Utilities.

Select Keychain Access.

Locate your Microsoft credentials, select the control key on your keyboard, and select your credentials. Choose Delete from the fly-out menu.



Change Date and Time to Automatic

Any changes in the system date and time can cause issues with the applications on your Mac. The Teams server uses your system’s date and time to make changes, such as push updates to the application. When you change the date and time, there will be issues connecting your Mac with the Teams server. This may be why the Teams app may not work on your Mac.

If you have changed the system’s date and time, you need to switch the time zone to Automatic. Here are the steps you can follow to make this change on your Macbook:

Launch Apple Menu > System Preferences. Choose Date & Time from the window.

Unlock the padlock on the bottom-left corner by clicking on it. Select the box next to Set date and time automatically.



Reinstall Teams App

If making the above changes don’t help, you may have to reinstall the Teams apps. There could have been an error in the previous installation that may be causing the Microsoft Teams app to malfunction. In this situation, you need to reinstall the Teams app for it to work smoothly again.

If you wish to reinstall your Teams app, follow these steps:

Use Command + N to open Finder. Head to Applications from the sidebar.

Right-click on Microsoft Teams. Select Move to Trash.



Update macOS

If you haven’t installed any updates from your macOS in a while, this could be the reason why the Teams application isn’t working on your Mac. When you leave your system outdated for a while, your system will fail to establish communication with its components, which will result in issues in starting applications like Teams.

You can easily update your macOS from the System Preferences window of your Mac by following these steps:

Open Apple Menu > System Preferences. Select Software Update.

Click Upgrade Now.



Use Teams Web

Your last resort to this issue will be using the Teams application’s web version. Users reported that even if the Teams application didn’t work on mac, the web version of the application worked seamlessly as before. If you’re in a rush to get something done on Teams, your best option will be to use the web version of the Teams application.