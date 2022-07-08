All Terraria Bosses in Order of Difficulty

Within its vast terrains and deep abundant biomes lie enemies that will test your crafting and weapon skills. You might encounter or summon them to fight for rare loot drops. Bosses in Terraria are not only hard to fight but require strategy as each boss works and fights completely differently from other bosses.

With the right tools, armor, and weapons, these bosses can be dealt with regardless of their ridiculous amount of difficulty. The bosses in Terraria do not present themselves serially as you progress through the game. Summoning and fighting hard bosses before acquiring enough materials might be daunting. To avoid such a situation, I present to you bosses that range from easy mode to extremely hard mode.

The game is constantly updating with hotfixes, so some bosses might get tweaked a little or add new bosses in future updates. As for the latest 1.4.3.6, there are a total of seventeen bosses. The difficulty is ranked based on the majority of players’ experience with bosses. Below are the bosses ranked from the easiest to the most difficult ones.

Golem

You can summon the Golem boss at the altar below the jungle temple. He is a late-game boss, so you will have enough weapons at your disposal to defeat this boss.

It would be best if you always went for his hands before going for its head. You don’t want his invincible floating head shooting projectiles at you while you constantly dodge his chained hands. When the head is detached from the body, his attack will be more aggressive than before, and he will jump to reach you.

Focus on destroying the body at this point, and the head will eventually explode after the body is destroyed. That’s how you defeat Golem.

King Slime

It’s one of the easy bosses and will spawn in the early game if you kill a hundred and fifty of the slime blobs, or you can use slime crown to spawn King Slime.

You can easily kill him if you are attacking from a distance as King Slime has no ranged attack and will teleport at you if you are too far from the King slime. It’s just a giant blob that will try to stomp you if you are closer. After getting enough hits, King slime will spawn its minion blue slime to attack you.

If you are losing the battle, you can hide underground. It’s a pretty easy boss if you stay ahead and keep attacking or use the higher ground.

Lunatic Cultist

After you defeat the Golem, there will be people performing rituals at the entrance of the dungeon area. Go to the dungeon, kill all the cultists, and you will summon the Lunatic Cultist.

He has several attacks, including lightning, fireworks, a dragon, and even a decoy. His projectiles fly all over the place, so be careful not to get hit. Finding their real Cultist for his decoy is pretty easy once you get the hang of it, but if you miss the real one and hit the decoy one, he will summon a Chinese dragon.

Lunatic Cultist is a late-game boss, so defeating him won’t be that difficult since you will have many armors and weapons.

Eater of Worlds

He is optional and doesn’t contribute to the game’s progression, but if you want some sweet loot and are up for a challenge, Eater of Worlds will give you some hard time if you are prepared.

By combining fifteen rotten chunks dropped by corrupted mobs and thirty vile powers crafted from mushrooms of the corrupted world, you can make worm food and summon the Eater of worlds.

Eater of the worlds is a long snake-like boss that will dig around the caves and attack you from any direction. Its head is more damaged than its body, and its tail is where the most defense is, so try attacking its body while staying away from its head.

The boss will start to break apart at once, losing enough health, and you will have to deal with several small parts that will attack you. You can fight the boss on a platform where you can use your grappling hook to move up and down.

Brain of Cthulhu

There are two ways to spawn the Brain of Cthulhu. The first is to smash three crimson hearts found at the bottom of the crimson caves, and the second is to craft and use a bloody spine when you are in the crimson biome. Bloody Spine can be crafted by using Vicious Powder and fifteen Vertebrae.

The crimson cave has a larger space to battle Brain of Cthulhu. Use the space to your advantage by placing a platform to run up and down while it chases you. His creepers will follow you and corner you, but you can use bombs to blow them up.

Once all his creepers are defeated, you move to the next phase, which is not that hard once you have weapons with knockback. Be careful, though, because he will constantly be teleporting to reach you.

Eye of Cthulhu

There is something horrifying at night that will come chasing after you reach 200 hit points. It’s the Eye of Cthulhu. It will haunt you and kill you if you are unprepared for it.

But if you are ready to take on the challenge, then you can summon the Eye of Cthulhu with a Suspicious Looking Eye that can be crafted with five lenses at Demon Altar.

It’s a big floaty eye that will surprise you at night. It will also bring out its mini eyes to annoy you because it’s not that hard killing those mini eyes. But while you are distracted by those servants, The Eye of Cthulhu might get you, so be on the lookout.

The trick to defeating the Eye of Cthulhu is to run fast as the eye floats and dash at you. Make sure to have enough free space to run and a ranged weapon to shoot.

Queen Slime

Queen Slime is a new boss added in the Terraria 1.4 update with the inclusion of Empress of Light. Queen Slime can be spawned by using Gelatin Crystal which can be found in the underground Hallow biome.

She moves and teleports just like King Slime, but her movement speed is faster than that of King Slime. As she takes damage, she will summon her three minion slimes that will attack you in various manners. The three mini Slimes are Crystal Slimes that shoot crystals upwards, Heavenly slimes that fly toward you, and Bouncy, which spews bouncy balls.

In her second phase, she will generate wings to leap forward. Make sure to create multiple platforms so you can constantly dodge her attack while shooting from range.

Queen Bee

There are two ways to summon Queen Bee. One is by destroying the larva found inside the bee hives underground jungle biome or by crafting Abeemination by five honey blocks, one stinger, five hives, and one Bottled honey.

She will dash left and right at you, so make sure to create a platform to jump up and down. Then she drops her mini bees on you while she hovers above you. Her attack will be more aggressive once her health decreases below fifty.

The tricky part is to kill her mini bees before she attacks you horizontally. It will be a nuisance killing her mini bees while at the same time dodging her attacks.

Skeletron

Skeletron can be summoned by speaking with an old man at the Dungeon entrance during nighttime. He will tell you about his Curse and will warn you. By selecting Curse, the old man will turn into Skeletron.

Skeletron needs to be defeated to enter the dungeon, or else you will be dealt with certain death by Dungeon Guardians. Killing him also spawns Clothier NPC, who will sell you amazing items, but the vacant house should be available for him to stay in.

Remember to keep your distance while fighting this boss because his hands can reach far and wide fighting. Focus on his head while attacking and hand while dodging. It will take much time to destroy his hands along with his head. Ignoring his hands and destroying only his head will kill him if you are good at shooting while running frantically.

Skeletron Prime

If you barely managed to defeat the skeleton, then get ready to defeat the much harder version of the skeleton with lasers and four arms. Behold! Skeletron Prime. He can be summoned by using a mechanical skull that is crafted by combining five iron and lead bars, three souls of light and night, and thirty bones. He can only be summoned at night between 7:30 PM to 4:30 AM.

I suggest you go for his arms this time because those four arms will be defending his skull from getting hit. After destroying two of his arms, his skill will be pretty much open to ranged weapons but be careful with his laser-shooting eyes. He is faster and more aggressive this time. If you do not defeat him by dawn, he will stop using his arms and charge you at high speed. He is pretty much powerful and might defeat you in a single hit, so make sure to kill him before dawn.

The Destroyer

The Destroyer can be summoned by using a Mechanical worm that can be crafted by combining six rotten chunks, 5 Iron Bars, and six souls of night. You can also use vertebrae instead of rotten chunks. It’s a hard mode boss that will be available after you defeat the Wall of flesh.

The Destroyer is the difficult version of Eater of Worlds with more health and damage. The Destroyer can only be summoned at night, just like the Skeletron Prime. If you are unable to kill the Destroyer before 4:30, it will despawn.

It will get pretty crowded when the Destroyer summons his probes, and they will attack you from every direction. He will also shoot lasers if you are at range. Better be on a range and attack with ranged weapons while dodging his lasers and killing his probes.

The Twins

You need a mechanical eye to summon twins. It’s a rare item dropped by almost any mob. It can also be crafted by combining five iron bars, five lead bars, three lenses, and six souls of light.

The Twins are the two giant eyeballs, one green, and one red. The red eye will constantly shoot you with high-velocity laser beams, while the green eyeball will shoot cursed fire at you. You need to first destroy the red one with a laser beam because it’s the one with ranged and fast shooting beams. Another good reason to kill the red eyeball first is that the green eyeball is transformed into a fire-spewing machine once its health is low. You don’t want to dodge laser beams while constantly running away from a fire-breathing ball.

The battle gets a bit easier once the red eyeball is blasted.

Wall of Flesh

This is the boss that will set the game mode from normal difficulty to hard mode. The world will automatically turn into hard mode after defeating this boss. To summon a Wall of flesh, you need to destroy Guide Voodoo Doll by dropping it into the lava of the Underworld.

Clear out a series of chunks and create a long straight platform for you to run and gun the Wall of flesh. The boss has two eyes and one mouth coming at you; that’s where the platform you create comes to use. Aim for the eye while you run and run. Watch out for the minion it spawns, as they are the major distraction for you to get away from the boss.

Plantera

After defeating all the Mechanical bosses, you can go to an underground jungle where you can find Plantera’s Bulbs. If you destroy any of the Plantera’s Bulbs, Plantera will be summoned immediately somewhere in the jungle biome and will come chasing you from off-screen.

Plantera will have multiple hooks to latch on and fire poison seeds and thorn balls at you. When its health is decreased by half, it turns into a vicious green monster that will lash out its tentacles around its head. The boss also becomes more aggressive, continuously following you at a faster speed, so make sure to have more space to move around.

Duke Fishron

One of the fast and obnoxious bosses of Terraria. You can summon him after defeating the Wall of flesh. Although he is an optional boss, he gets you prepared for upcoming bosses. As soon as the hard mode is activated, go fishing on the ocean using Truffle Worm as bait.

Duke Fishron is the most notorious boss who will attack with everything at his disposal, including sharknado. He will throw blobs down that go through platforms. He will become more aggressive in the second stage when he turns dark green, and his eyes start to glow red. He lunges at you while teleporting from any direction. Make sure to keep moving at a faster pace to dodge his attacks. It’s fast-paced combat that is exciting as it’s dangerous.

Empress of Light

It’s a ridiculously tough battle as you try to survive and defeat the boss at the same time. Although the boss is one of the hardest, fighting her for progression is optional. Empress of Light can be summoned by killing a Prismatic Lacewing found in the Hallow biome. You can find this rare critter on the surface of Hallow at night between 7:30 PM to 12:00 AM.

An exhilarating fight where you must constantly dodge her beams all over the screen. Her flight is one of the fastest ones and will get you across any place if you get sloppy, even for a millisecond. It’s a bullet-hell fight against the almighty Empress of light. It’s the test of endurance, and if you can survive longer in the fight, you sure can defeat the Empress of light.

Moon Lord

He will appear a minute after the message “Impending doom approaches..” but before that, you need to destroy the four Celestial Pillars, or you can also summon him by using a Celestial Sigil. However, Celestial Sigil can only be used after the Golem boss has been defeated. Celestial Sigil can be crafted by Combining Twenty items of Solar Fragment, Vortex Fragment, Nebula Fragment, and Stardust fragment.

Moon Lord is an insanely difficult boss and almost as big as the entire screen. You need to zoom out to the max to anticipate his attacks. Moon Lord not only hits hard but also is a tank on defense. Destroying his heart is the ultimate goal here, but you need to bring him to the second phase for that.



