How to Use Text to Column in Microsoft Excel?

Text to Column is a really good feature of Excel which helps you to separate the text of one column from other columns. With this feature, you can separate a column of full names into multiple columns of full names and last names.

In Excel, you can choose how you want to split the columns. You can choose to split it up by width, commas, period, or any other character. This is an easy way to split numerous contents that can take a lot of time, into seconds.

In this article, we will show you how to use Text to Column in Excel.

How to Use Text to Column

You can use Text to Column for two types of data in excel i.e. Fixed Width and Delimited. You can choose the file type according to the data you have on the list. If your data contains commas, semicolons, tabs, or other characters then you will need to select Delimited. If your data contains only spaces then you need to select Fixed width.

Delimited is rather easy to use because it is precise. It splits the text after any commas or characters. This makes using Delimited very accurate and is mostly used.

Whereas, Fixed width splits the text at an exact position. It forms a line between the text and splits it. If your data does not have uniform spaces between them then fixed width is not going to work.

Text to Column for Fixed Width

Select the list you want to split Go to Data from the top menu bar From the Data Tools ribbon, click on Text to Columns

Choose Fixed Width if fields have spaces between them. Click on Next Click on the middle of the two fields to split it up

Double click on the line if you want to undo it or, Tap and drag the line to the desired position On the Destination box, enter the desired column



For example $C$4, Where C is column and 4 in a row Click on Finish

Text to Column for Delimited

Select the list you want to split Go to Data from the top menu bar From the Data Tools ribbon, click on Text to Columns Choose Delimited if commas or tabs separate the contents

Click on Next Uncheck all the boxes except for Comma and Space



Here you don’t necessarily have to select comma and space. Your data might have semicolons or other characters. You will have to choose the boxes according to your data. Click on Next On the Destination box, enter the desired column



For example $C$4, Where B is column and 4 in a row Click on Finish

Shortcut for Text to Column

You can use some fast keys to get access to Text to Column of Excel. Press Alt + A + E to activate Text to Column.

How to Split the Address Using Text to Column?

Text to the column is not only for separating the first and last names but it can also be used to split the addresses. Any address data contains commas between them. So, we use delimited to split the addresses.

If you have read the steps given above, you can easily use delimited to split the address like city and state. But what if the address has three data in it? For example City, State Zip code. If you ever encounter this then you can simply use delimiter for the first two data and move on to the next two.

First, separate the city and state using a delimiter since it is separated by commas. Then use delimiter for state and zip code with space option.

How to Extract Domain Name and Username From Email Using Text to the Column?

The email domain name is the part of the email address that comes after the @ sign. And the username is the part before @sign. You can also separate these using the text-to-column feature. Follow these steps to do so: