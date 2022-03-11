Fix: “The Application Has Failed To Start Because Its Side-by-side Configuration Is Incorrect” Error

Programs created by using Microsoft’s Visual Studio software development environment need C++ library files for their operation. These files are included in the Visual C++ runtime packages.

When the programs don’t find these files, you’ll get an alert box mentioning the incorrect side-by-side configuration issue. You can easily solve it by determining the packages responsible and reinstalling them.

What Caused the Incorrect Side-by-side Configuration Error

Conflicts of the application with a Visual C++ Redistribution Package are likely responsible for this error. It can happen due to missing or corrupt Visual C++ runtime libraries. These issues mostly occur because of unintentional alterations by users or third-party software.

Sometimes, however, it can happen due to faults in the application itself. Incorrect values in the registry are also possible culprits.

How Can I Fix the Side-by-side Configuration Error

Since the Visual C++ runtime packages are the most common reasons for this error, troubleshooting or reinstalling them should fix the issue. Still, sometimes there may be other minor causes for the side-by-side configuration error.

Troubleshoot Program Compatibility

Windows has a troubleshooting feature to check and fix problems in the system. You may solve this error by launching the Program Compatibility Troubleshooter. It fixes common issues you can encounter while installing or running an application. Follow these directions:

First, press Windows key + I to launch Settings. Click on Update and Security and then select Troubleshooter from the left bar on the new tab.

If you have troubleshooting options, scroll down and click Program Compatibility Troubleshooter. If not, select Additional troubleshooters. Then locate and click Program Compatibility Troubleshooter. Click on Run the troubleshooter.

Reinstall Application

The first step to perform is to reinstall the application showing this error. If the error appears in an installer, try downloading the file again. This is to account for improper downloads or installations.

Please make sure to download the latest versions of those programs from reliable sources. If you are reinstalling an application, it is better to uninstall it first. Follow the steps below to do so:

First, press Windows key + I to launch Settings. Click on Apps. It opens the Apps and Features settings menu, where you can find a list of all the programs installed on your PC. In the Apps & features, scroll to find the application you want to uninstall and click on it. Then click on Uninstall. Choose Uninstall again. Follow any on-screen instructions to remove the program from your system. Restart your PC. Then, download the application installer from a trusted source and install it.

Install Visual C++ Runtime Packages

Missing or corrupted Visual C++ runtime components are the main reasons for this error. At times, the absence of an older version of these packages may also cause side-by-side configuration errors.

It is better to install packages and updates for all available libraries. If your PC uses a 32-bit system, download the (x86) versions of the runtime package. Otherwise, you need to download both the (x64) and (x86) versions.

Use the Official Microsoft website to download these packages . You may uninstall them first from your computer using these steps:

Right-click on the Start or Windows icon and select Apps and Features. In the Apps & features, scroll to find the Microsoft Visual Runtime Packages in your system.

Take a note of all the packages you currently have. If you don’t want to install all available packages, you can install only these. Click on a runtime package. Then click on Uninstall. Choose Uninstall again. Uninstall all the Visual C++ Packages. Then you can install them from the official websites.

Trace for Problem Files

You can check for any problems in the library or the runtime package the application needs by using the Event Viewer. The dependency files for the apps might be missing or corrupt.

However, looking through the Event Viewer GUI can be troublesome. You might as well use the command prompt to analyze this information. Here’s how you can do so:

Search for cmd in the search bar. Then Right-click on the command prompt and select Run as administrator. Click Yes on the permission prompt if it appears. Type the command sxstrace.exe Trace -logfile:c:\tmp\tracesxs.etl and press Enter. Open the application with the error without closing the command prompt. Click Ok to close the error dialog box. Press Enter on the command prompt. Then enter the command: sxstrace.exe Parse -logfile:c:\tmp\tracesxs.etl -outfile:c:\tmp\tracesxs.txt which creates the logfile tracesxs.txt inside C:\tmp\. Locate the lines with INFO: Resolving reference. Here, you can find the file or library causing the side-by-side dependency error. Please search for the file on the internet to find the required components and install them.

Update .NET Framework

.NET Framework supports the operation of many services, applications, and websites on windows. Updating to the latest stable framework might solve this issue.

You can use the official site for downloading the installer on your computer.

Check and Tweak Registry

Improper registry configuration can cause many issues in the operation of your system. If the side-by-side configuration is incorrect, you can rectify it using the registry editor.

Make sure to create a backup of your registry before tweaking its entries. This way, you can recover it in case of any errors or malfunction.

Press Windows key + R and enter regedit to open the Registry Editor. Click on Yes if you see the User Control Account prompt. Navigate to the path: Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\SideBySide\Winners\x86_policy.9.0.microsoft.vc90.crt_1fc8b3b9a1e18e3b_none_02d0010672fd8219\9.0 In the entries, look at the (Default) key. Its data value should be that of the highest number of the REG_BINARY name. If they do not match, set the value of Default to the highest as per the REG_BINARY. Close the editor and restart your PC.

Run DISM & SFC

You can solve problems due to errors in system files by using the DISM and the SFC. The System File Checker and the Deployment Image Servicing and Management tools can scan and repair damage in the system files. Perform the following instructions:

Search for cmd in the search bar. Then Right-click on the command prompt and select Run as administrator. Click Yes on the permission prompt if it appears. Type the commands below and press enter after each to execute them. Wait for each to complete. dism /online /cleanup-image /scanhealth

dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth

sfc /scannow

SFC can find corrupt files but can’t fix them in some cases. You can find the details in the CBS log file located at %windir%\Logs\CBS\CBS.log . Here, check for files with errors and then manually replace them. Reboot your PC and check if the error persists.

Launch System Restore

System Restore creates an image cache of your system and saves it as a restore point. It allows you to revert to the restore point whenever you need to. Keep in mind, though, that this removes any changes you have made after creating the restore point.

You should try this method only if the previous methods don’t work. To perform a system restore, follow the steps below: