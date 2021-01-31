Intel’s upcoming Rocket Lake processor is bringing back the performance on the table. The submitted results of the 11th generation Rocket Lake on the PassMark website show Intel’s dominance. The reported value shows the Core i9 11900K reigning as the fastest single-core processor.

Intel Core i9 11900K debuts as the fastest Single-core CPU in the industry

The Rocket Lake processor is the upcoming release from Intel on the same 14nm process node. This is the final processor based on the mature 14nm process node, and the company has pushed it to its limit. Albeit it has a higher 125W TDP with the Core i9 drawing around 250W at peak.

The Core i9 11900K is the flagship processor from the 11th generation lineup. The 8 core and 16 threads core configuration paired with the newer core architecture shows impressive improvement. The processor has a base clock of 3.5 GHz and boosts up to 4.8 GHz all core. The processor comes with a single-core boost of 5.2 GHz thanks to the Turbo Boost Technology 3.0. But thanks to the newer Thermal Velocity technology, it reaches up to 5.3 GHz.

The change in the core architecture has a significant impact on improving the processors’ IPC and overall performance. The Core i9 11900K scores 3,764 in the CPU Mark, making it the fastest single-core processor. The Intel Core i7 11700K is right behind the Core i9, scoring higher than the Zen 3 AMD processors.

The Core i9 11900K scores 3,765 points in the CPU mark single-threaded test in the PassMark test. It is 7% faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X processor and shows 19% improvement over the single-threaded performance. The Core i7 scores 3,548, slightly behind the Core i9. The Thermal Boost Velocity pushes the Core i9 to its absolute limit.

The multi-threaded benchmark shows the weaker side of the Core i9 11900K. The Core i9 11900K scores lower than the Ryzen 7 5800X processors. Even though the Core i9 sports 8 cores, it scores 28082 in the multi-threaded performance. It scores better than the 10 core Core i9 10900K.

Intel is set to release the 11th Gen Core Rocket Lake-S CPUs this March. The 11th generation processors lineup feature both the Rocket Lake processor and the Comet Lake refresh. The Rocket Lake processor supports the latest 500-series motherboard with DDR4-3200 RAM support.