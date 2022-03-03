[Solved] The Disk You Inserted Was Not Readable By This Computer

Computers being unable to recognize external disks is a common problem that anyone can solve easily. It mostly occurs because of errors in the disk’s partition information or incompatibility between the file systems of your PC and the drive.

You can repair the drives in most cases, but you may also have to format them in others. If the disks show physical damage, the only solution might be to replace them.

In this article, we go into depth on possible causes and fixes for this issue. We have also mentioned some safe practices you can adopt to avoid such problems in the future.

Causes for Disk Recognition Error

Various factors may result in the identification issue of external drives. These causes range from disks damaged beyond repair to improper cable or port insertion. Corruption in the partition information of the disk may also cause this error. Some of the likely reasons it can happen are as follows: Physical damage to the disk.

Corruption in the file system

Encryption on the disk

Data corruption due to unsafe removal or power fluctuation

Incompatibility with the file system in the disk

Absence of partition information in a disk

Malware infection

Solutions for Unreadable Disk Error

Depending on the exact cause of the detection error, you will have a few options for appropriate solutions. Most likely, you’ll need to repair the disk or format it.

Still, the first step would be to check for the exact underlying cause. Then you can follow the specific steps for rectifying those errors.

Check the Devices

It is better to check which device is responsible for the error to narrow down the solutions. Faults in the external drive, the cable, the ports used, and your PC are all possible liabilities.

The first step is to re-insert the external disk into your PC carefully. You may not have inserted it properly the first time. Also, use other ports to connect the device. If you need a cable for the connection, you may want to replace the cable as well.

Then try connecting another external drive with your PC. Inserting the first device in another computer or system is also a good idea.

Check for Encryption

Mac OS may also be unable to detect encrypted drives. It only occurs if Mac doesn’t support the tool or platform used for encrypting.

You can disable the encryption in Windows PC or any appropriate system in such cases. You can also use other software applications to remove the encryption from the disk.

Run First Aid

First Aid is a utility tool in Mac OS to check and repair disk errors. It is the most preferred solution to resolve the issue of corrupted drives. To launch First Aid, follow these directions:

Click on Utilities from the Go menu. Then, locate and select Disk Utility. Select the disk with the error from the list in the left pane. Then click on the First Aid option from the ribbon bar. Confirm the choice by choosing Run. After the process finishes, check if your PC recognizes the disk.

Reformat to FAT32

Mac does not support many file systems such as NTFS and EXT2/3/4. Mac can’t natively recognize the drives with EXT file systems.

As for NTFS drives, Mac OS can only read from them. There is also write support, but it is experimental and buggy. Sometimes Mac can’t even detect a device with an NTFS file system.

You’ll need to reformat the device to the FAT32 file system to resolve this issue. Also, make sure to back up your external drive data before applying this method. You may need to use third-party data recovery software for creating the backup.

Here are the steps you can take to reformat the drive:

Click the initialize option from the “The disk you inserted was not readable by this computer” prompt. It opens the Disk Utility. Alternately, you can select Utilities from the Go menu. Then, scroll down to find and choose Disk Utility. Select the disk with the error from the list in the left pane. Then click on the Partition option from the ribbon bar. Choose the partition scheme and the number of partitions you want. Then click on Format and select MS-DOS (FAT). Click on Apply and then Partition from the confirmation dialog. Wait for the process to complete. You should be able to access your disk.

Update Mac Drivers

Your PC might be incapable of recognizing the disk due to out-of-date drivers or unresolved bugs. Updating the drivers may help fix this issue. To do so, follow the instructions below:

Click on the Apple menu icon and select System Preferences. Here, choose Software Update. Check for any updates available for the OS and the drivers, and install them.

Reset System Management Controller (Only for Intel Based Macs)

If your PC can’t recognize external drives connected to the USB-C port, it might be because of the SMC. In this case, the disk should still work in other systems. If this is the problem for you, resetting the SMC should resolve it.

First, shut down your PC and wait. For laptop users, press and hold Control + Option + Shift keys and the power button for 10 seconds. For desktop users, unplug the power cord and wait 15 seconds before plugging it back. Then, turn on your Mac and check if the issue persists.

Format the External Drive

If all these problems cannot solve the identification issue, there might be errors in the disk partition information. You will need to format or initiate the disk to solve this issue. If you can, try creating a backup of the files by using any data recovery software.

To format the external drive, follow the steps below:

Click the initialize option from the “The disk you inserted was not readable by this computer” prompt. It opens the Disk Utility. Alternately, you can select Utilities from the Go menu. Then, scroll down to find and choose Disk Utility. Select the disk with the error from the list in the left pane. Then click on the Erase option from the ribbon bar. Choose the name and the file system, and click on Erase to start formatting. Select Done after completion. If the drive remains unidentified, physical damage is the likely scenario.

If you can’t erase the disk contents, try using the terminal for this process. Follow the directions below:

Open the terminal with the external drive still connected to your PC. Type diskutil list and press enter to execute the command. Look for your drive name corresponding to its size. It will most likely be /dev/disk2 or /dev/disk3 Enter the command diskutil eraseDisk ExFAT DiskName /dev/disk2 while replacing disk2 with your disk name. Change the ExFAT file format to another if you want to. You can use the command diskutil listFilesystems -plist to check the available file systems.

Ask a Professional for Help

If the disk continues to be unreadable even after trying out all these methods, seeking expert help is a good idea. It is also a preferred solution if you don’t want to make undesirable changes in your system unknowingly.

Hardware Replacement

If the disk is damaged and even formatting is useless, you need a replacement. Still, try to recover the files with some software if you can before throwing the drive away.

Ways to Avoid This Issue

There are some measures you can take to avoid unreadable disk errors. If you are careful with your disks, you should have no problems with their operation. Follow the instructions below:

Handle the devices with care and avoid physical damage. Be careful while plugging and unplugging your devices. Always follow the practice of safely ejecting the external drives. It is a good idea to backup your data now and then. Make sure to avoid overheating and exposure to sunlight, dust, or water.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Restore Lost Data After Formatting a Drive?

Mac doesn’t actually remove the data in the HDD during a format. You can’t access the data, and any new data you create will replace the old space. Many data recovery software applications that can access and recover old data are available for use.

If you select the secure erase option for an HDD or erase an SSD, the system completely removes the data. You can’t use any recovery software to retrieve the lost data. However, some data recovery companies may be able to recover some data through forensic searches.

I frequently encounter the Disk not readable inserted error on my Hackintosh. What can I do?

It is a very common bug on the Hackintosh MacOS 10.13.x High Sierra with the Clover Bootloader. We recommend using genuine Apple Mac computers if you want to use the Mac OS. Hackintosh may be able to prove the Mac environment.