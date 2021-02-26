Nvidia, gamers all around the world have started to hate you, and bringing in the RTX 3060 won’t fix the problem. Yes, the RTX 3060 is quite impressive hardware but throwing a new card during cryptocurrency hype is another problem to talk with. But for the hardcore hardware enthusiast or the GTX 1060 has the time finally come? Is it really good to upgrade to an RTX 3060?

Nvidia’s RTX 3060 is weaker and the cheapest Ampere card on the market.

The RTX 3060 is the newest Ampere card in the market and the performance of the card is stunning. The $329 price tag is compelling for the RTX 3060 but it comes with an asterisk. We will look at the performance of the card and later talk about the problems.

The RTX 3060 is the weaker variant among the RTX 3060 family. Nvidia has packed the RTX 3060 with 3584 CUDA cores. The card has a base clock of 1.32 GHz and boosts up to 1.78 GHz. It comes with a hefty 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM but it sits on the 192-bit bus making it slower than the Ti variant.

But the RTX 3060 comes with the latest 2nd generation Ray-Tracing cores and Tensor cores. So here is the performance of the EVGA RTX 3060 XC. The card has an estimated price of $450. The card comes overclocked reaching 1852 MHz. The card is strictly for 1080p gaming over 120 Hz. This is not the fancy 1440p cards like the RTX 3070. So how does the RTX 3060 fare in the gaming benchmarks?

Benchmarks:

So we have focused on 1080p gaming. The RTX 3060 is focused on 1080p gaming. It fits right in with the newer gen titles like CyberPunk, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, etc. We hooked up the RTX 3060 with a simple test bench.

Configuration:

CPU: Core i9 10900K

Motherboard:

RAM: G skill Trident Z DDR4 3600

Storage: Samsung 970 EVO NVMe 500GB

Cooler: Corsair iCue H100i RGB Pro XT 240mm AIO

PSU: Seasonic Focus 850 Platinum

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

RTX 3060 Ti RTX 3060 RTX 2060 Super 75 65 63

Borderlands 3:

RTX 3060 Ti RTX 3060 RTX 2060 Super 104 78 76

Shadow of the Tomb Raider:

RTX 3060 Ti RTX 3060 RTX 2060 Super 150 123 108

Red Dead Redemption 2:

RTX 3060 Ti RTX 3060 RTX 2060 Super 90 77 73

The RTX 3060 Ti easily leads the pack with its superior CUDA cores and aggressive core clock. But the RTX 3060 and the RTX 2060 Super have similar performance with a difference of <10%. On each game title, there is not much difference between the older and newer RTX 60 series cards. It has the newer RTX cores might pose a big problem then? No RTX performance has the same results with a lead of <10%. So basically the RTX 3060 offers more VRAM giving a similar performance to the RTX 2060.

The major performance hit comes thanks to the smaller 192-bit bus of the card. Yes, Nvidia will introduce the resizable BAR technology. But coming from a theoretical stand-point you are getting only a 5 – 10 fps bump.

So Should I get an RTX 3060?

So there is a mixed conception about this graphics card as of now. The performance is just a tad bit better than the RTX 2060 Super offered at $329. The previous owner of the RTX 2060 Super or RTX 2060 doesn’t have to swap out their graphics card. But this does show a promise to the older GTX 1060 owners. The time has finally come for the GTX 1060 owners to get their hands on the latest RTX 3060.

The RTX 3060 Ti’s $400 price tag offers better performance but the RTX 3060 is very well positioned well with the sub $350 price. Most of the custom cards will cost above $400. But there is another factor that makes the RTX 3060 alluding, Mining. The RTX 3060 may be good for gaming but Miner is more fashioned towards these cards. The RTX 3060 has a good mining hash rate which the miners are going to eye on.

Nvidia did slash the mining rate of the card, but people have already gotten past the system. The Nvidia drivers only affect the mining hash rate of the ethereum cryptocurrency. You still are free to mine other currencies like Dodge, Litecoin, etc.

The RTX 3060 is a perfect card but it would be lucky if you get the card. Currently, the cards are out of stock, and the 2nd hand market prices the RTX 3060 at an atrocious price. So getting hands on a new graphics card is quite hard. Nvidia promised a lot of cards but every online vendors shows the card has been sold out. So yeah Nvidia kind of doesn’t care for the gaming sector as of now.