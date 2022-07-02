Solved: “The Last Backup Could Not Be Completed” Error

iCloud is the cloud storage service by Apple. The 5GB storage space is especially used by Apple users for backup. However, this handy service runs into unpredictable issues with the backup process.

The “The last backup could not be completed” issue is directly related to the backup issue in iCloud. The problem can be caused by a weak internet connection to technical errors in the Apple system. As diagnosis is the first step towards solving a problem, we will enlist problems related to The Last Backup Could Not Be Completed on iCloud.

How to Fix “The Last Backup Could Not Be Completed”

Check for Server Error

Sometimes the issue isn’t on your end, and iCloud may be having some technical difficulties. It could be a developer’s bug, or the server could be down, causing the backup to fail. You can check this on apple system status.

Check your iCloud Storage

iCloud offers free storage of only 5GB. Only a small amount of items can be backed up in such low storage. Check the storage space available on your iCloud through Settings.

On iPhone or iPad

Open Settings. Select your Apple ID. Locate and select iCloud. Check your storage space on the graph below Storage.



On Mac

Select the Apple menu. Go to System Preferenced. Open your Apple ID. Navigate to iCloud. View your storage space available on the bar graph.

Enable iCloud Backup

If your files aren’t being backed up, it is possible that your iCloud backup is disabled. iCloud does not back up your files if this is disabled.

iOS/iPad

Open the Settings application. Tap on your Apple ID on top. Select iCloud. Locate and select iCloud Backup. Toggle on iCloud Backup.



On Macbook

Click on Apple Menu. Hop on to System Preferences. Select your Apple ID. Go to iCloud. Open iCloud Drive. Turn on Desktop and Documents to enable backup to your iCloud.

Check Your WiFi Connection

You may want to double-check your internet connection. The data takes a comparatively longer time to export to iCloud. A bad internet connection can interrupt the backup process from your device to iCloud.

If your internet connection is slower than usual, restart your router. If available, switch to another faster network. If your internet connection is normally this slow, talk to your Internet Service Provider and upgrade to a better plan.

Buy More Storage on iCloud

You can change your storage plan for iCloud through settings. There are three plans you can upgrade from your free iCloud plan.

50GB for $0.99/month.

200GB for $2.99/month.

2TB for $9.99/month. Here are the storage plans for iCloud+

On iPad/iPadOS

Open Settings. Select your Apple ID. Locate and select iCloud. Tap on Manage Storage. Go to Change Storage Plan. Choose your plan and select Upgrade to iCloud+.



On Mac

Open the Apple menu. Go to System Preferences. Click on your Apple ID. Select iCloud. Go to Manage Storage. Locate and select Change Storage Plan/ Buy Storage Plan Choose your storage plan and confirm your purchase by entering your Apple ID.

Remove Previous Backup

You can delete your previous backup from your iCloud. This will create space on your cloud storage to perform an undisturbed backup.

On iOS/iPad

Open Settings. Select your Apple ID on top. Go to iCloud. Under Storage, tap on Manage Storage.

Locate and select Backups. Select the device you want to erase the backup for. On the bottom, tap Delete Backup. Confirm this action by choosing Delete on the Turn Off & Delete dialog box.



On Macbook

Go to Apple Menu. Select System Preferences. Click on your Apple ID. then select iCloud. Go to Manage and select Backups. Locate the device you want to remove the backup for then select it. Confirm the changes by selecting Delete.

Sign Back Into Your Apple ID

Sometimes, this issue is solved by signing out and signing in to your Apple ID again. Follow these instructions to sign back into your Apple ID

On iOS/iPadOS

Open Settings. Select your Apple ID. Scroll down to Sign Out.

To sign back in, select Sign in to [device] and enter your credentials.

On Mac

Go to the Apple menu. Hop on to System Preferences. Click on your Apple ID. Select Sign Out. To sign back in, select the Sign In option in the top-right corner of System Preferences.

Update Your Software

Outdated software creates problems for your device in performing its normal tasks. Existing bugs from the previous installation remain unsolved. Leaving your software outdated may be the reason one may face problems in the backup process.

When you upgrade your software, it resolves most of the bugs from the previous installation. It also improves the functionality of your device.

On iPad/iPadOS

Open your Settings application. Scroll down to General.

Locate and select Software Update. Check for updates. Update if any.

On Mac